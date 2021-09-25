Defiance senior Jayden Jerger nearly lifted the Bulldogs to a team title with a school-record round of 68 as the DHS standout earned medalist honors during the Tinora Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Saturday.
Jerger’s record broke the previous mark of 69 set by Greg Smith in 1987 and was seven shots clear of Ryan Klausing of Kalida among all competing golfers. Junior Aiden Kiessling wasn’t far behind with a round of 77, tied for fourth-best overall. The Bulldogs finished one shot behind Kings Mills Kings, located near Cincinnati, as Kings had its top four golfers all shoot 81 or better to win 312-313.
David Jimenez shot an 80 to help the DHS cause while Kam Brown rounded out the Bulldog scoring with an 88.
Kalida was 15 shots back of Defiance in third while Luke Schroeder shot 81 to lead fourth-place Ayersville. Tyson Schlachter shot 84 for the Pilots. Tinora and Paulding were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Tinora Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Kings Mills Kings (312); Defiance (313) - Jayden Jerger 68, Aiden Kiessling 77, David Jimenez 80, Kam Brown 88; Kalida (328) - Ryan Klausing 75, Kayla Nartker 82, Ethan Warnecke 82, Justin Siebeneck 89, Connor Nartker 89; Ayersville (351) - Luke Schroeder 81, Tyson Schlachter 84, Abe Delano 90, Ethan Tressler 96; Tinora (369) - Aiden Rittenhouse 90, Carter Bernal 91, Sammy Sinn 93, Theo Ripke 95; Paulding (376) - Kyle Dominique 80, Boston Pease 94, Logan Tope 100, Ethan Foltz 102; Edgerton (380) - Esten Kennerk 81, Kaden Kennerk 84, Nathan Swank 106, Braden Leppelmeier 109; Fairview (383) - Nathaniel Adkins 88, Kasen Kauffman 93, Brendan Degryse 98, Samuel Clemens 104; Montpelier (389) - Jaxon Richmond 91, Drake Sommer 93, Trent Thorp 98, Joel Saneholtz 107; Toledo Emmanuel Christian (450).
