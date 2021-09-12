Host Napoleon finished nine shots clear of Anthony Wayne to win the Napoleon Invitational at Napoleon Municipal Golf Course on Saturday while Montpelier was a 10-shot winner over runner-up Archbold to take home the Stryker Panther Invitational crown at Riverside Greens.
At Napoleon, Zak Schroeder's round of 77 was tops on the scorecard for the winning Wildcats. Konner Hoover added an 81 to help the cause. Bryan was three shots back of Anthony Wayne, paced by Drew Dauber's 70. Edgerton duffer Esten Kennerk earned tournament medalist honors by shooting a 75.
At Riverside Greens, Jaxon Richmond's 77 paced the balanced Locos, which shot 336 as a team. Archbold sophomore Cahle Roth and Wauseon senior Andy Scherer shared the medalist award from the tournament after both shooting 74.
Napoleon Invitational
At Napoleon Municipal
Napoleon (327) - Zak Schroeder 77, Konner Hoover 81, Bryce Bostelman 82, Will Fraker 87; Anthony Wayne (336); Bryan (339) - Drew Dauber 79, Noah Huard 80, Colin Shirkey 89, Carter Brown 96; Van Buren (342); Sylvania Northview (352); Eastwood (363); Edgerton (370) - Esten Kennerk 75, Kaden Kennerk 87, Landon Perry 103, Nathan Swank 105, Braden Leppelmeier 105; Napoleon B (438) - Alex Lavin 101, Garrett Berkey 112, Zayne Schwiebert 117, Preston Miller 119.
Stryker Panther Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Montpelier (336) - Jaxon Richmond 77, Trent Thorp 84, Easten Richmond 87, Drake Sommer 88; Archbold (346) - Cahle Roth 74, Luke Rosebrook 82, Charlie Jones 91, Cade Miller 99; Wauseon (347) - Andy Scherer 74, Jackson Gleckler 83, Zach Puehler 93, Mykale Schneider 97; Fairview (357) - Brendan Degryse 86, Nathaniel Adkins 87, Kasen Kauffman 90, Samuel Clemens 94; North Central (369) - Zach Hayes 77, Mason Sanford 80, Colton Hicks 105, Colin Patten 107; Stryker (384) - Gavin LaBo 88, Michael Donovan 98, Daniel Donovan 98, Angela Soellner 100; Pettisville (389) - Blayn Meck 92, Sam Myers 97, Caden Bishop 99, Dane Waidelich 101; Hilltop (396) - Jamie Chester 87, Dylan Siebenaler 100, Avrie Johnston 103, Elijah Kuszmaul 106; Ayersville (420) - Ethan Tressler 95, Autumn Osborne 97, Luke DeLano 104, Stephen Baker 124; Fayette (no team score) - Owen Lemley 87, Gavin Stambaugh 109.
