STRYKER — Bryan boys golf continued their impressive season with a narrow team victory at the Bryan Invitational on Saturday.
The Golden Bears finished just one shot ahead of Napoleon, who shot a 315 and two shots ahead of Defiance, who shot 318.
Noah Huard won medalist honors at the invitational with an even score of 70. Wauseon’s duo of Jackson Gleckler and Andy Scherer tied for second with a 72. Defiance’s Jayden Jerger took fourth with a 74 and Bryan’s Drew Dauber rounded out the top five with a 75.
In the Pettisville Invitational at Ironwood, Montpelier finished 11 shots clear of a crowded top of the leaderboard to win the team title. Drake Sommer led the Locos with an 80 as Montpelier’s top four golfers finished with rounds of 88 or better. Wayne Trace was second, paced by a 76 from freshman Kyle Sutton, as nine shots separated the Raiders in second and sixth-place Fairview.
Edgerton’s Esten Kennerk earned tournament medalist honors for the fourth-place Bulldogs while Luke Schroeder shot 77 to lead Ayersville in third place.
Bryan Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Bryan Purple (314) - Noah Huard 70, Drew Dauber 75, Colin Shirkey 84, Nate Hess 85. Napoleon (315) - Zak Schroeder 76, Konner Hoover 78, Clayton Behnfeldt 79, Will Fraker 82. Defiance (318) - Jayden Jerger 74, Aiden Kiessling 80, David Jimenez 81, Kam Brown 83. Toledo St. John’s (330); Wauseon (330) - Jackson Gleckler 72, Andy Scherer 72, Mykale Schneider 92, Riley Morr 94. Springfield (345) . Bryan Grey (427) - Brayden Hall 96, Gideon Mejia 107, Parker Lanham 109, Aiden Moore 115.
Pettisville Invitational
At Ironwood
Montpelier (332) — Drake Sommer 80, Jaxon Richmond 81, Aidan Higbie 83, Trent Thorp 88; Wayne Trace (343) — Kyle Sutton 76, Evan Crosby 83, Nyle Stoller 92, Kaden Clark 92; Ayersville (346) — Luke Schroeder 77, Ethan Tressler 89, Tyson Schlachter 90, Abe Delano 90; Edgerton (347) — Esten Kennerk 75, Kaden Kennerk 80, Nathan Swank 91, Landon Perry 101; North Central (348) — Zach Hayes 79, Mason Sanford 85, Colin Patten 88, Colton Hicks 96; Fairview (352) — Nathaniel Adkins 79, Kasen Kauffman 87, Brendan Degryse 90, Jack Karzynow 96; Woodmore (359); Toledo Christian (365); Pettisville (377) — Blayn Meck 90, Sam Myers 94, Tobin King 94, Caden Bishop 99; Tinora (380) — Carter Bernal 89, BJ Morlock 95, Aiden Rittenhouse 98, Sammy Sinn 98; Antwerp (398) — Gaige McMichael 84, Braylen Moreno 84, Ross Lee 103, Karson Donat 127; Hilltop (403) — Jamie Chester 97, Elijah Kuszmaul 98, Avrie Johnston 99, Ella Calvin 109, Ian Hoffman 109; Stryker (412) — Gavin LaBo 98, Angela Soellner 103, Daniel Donovan 104, Michael Donovan 107; Hicksville (426) — Aidan Pollick 88, Aiden Champion 108, Gabe Layne 115, Parker Bassett 115; Delta (474) — Adam Mattin 105, Slade Young 108, Ethan Huffman 129, Walter Hallett 132; Holgate (489) — Nathan Miller 116, Izzy Resendez 123, Landyn Engle 123; Fayette (no team score) — Owen Lemley 85, Gavin Stambaugh 112.
