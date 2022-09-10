STRYKER — Archbold boys golf edged Montpelier by seven shots to win the Styrker Panther Invitational that saw 14 schools and 13 area schools compete on Saturday.
The Blue Streaks were led Cahle Roth's 71 on 18 holes. Charlies Jones shot an 80, Luke Rosebrook shot an 81 and River Ryan shot an 83 to round out a 315 team score.
Wauseon's Jackson Gleckler also shot a 71 and won a one-hole playoff with Roth to take top medalist honors. The Indians tied for third as a team at the event. Jaxon Richmond led Montpelier in second with a 77 and was third medalist.
Gleckler wins 1-hole playoff with Roth for medalist
Stryker Panther Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Archbold (315) - Cahle Roth 71, Charlie Jones 80, Luke Rosebrook 81, River Ryan 83; Montpelier (322) - Jaxon Richmond 77, Drake Sommer 81, Easten Richmond 82, Trent Thorp 82; Toledo Christian (337); Wauseon (337) - Jackson Gleckler 71, Mykale Schneider 83, Carter Stuckey 89, Zach Puehler 94; Pettisville (343) - Creighton Aeschliman 82, Blayn Meck 82, Caden Bishop 88, Sam Myers 91, Aiden Crawford 91; Fairview (343) - Kasen Kauffman 79, Jack Karzynow 83, Eli Meyer 88, Lester Smith 93; Edgerton (362) - Kaden Kennerk 79, Nathan Swank 87, Braden Leppelmeier 90, Landon Perry 106, Caden Leppelmeier 106; North Central (370) - Kenneth Smeltzer 78, Ben Pettit 93, Keegan Hickman 98, Keanu Miller 101; Stryker (383) - Daniel Donovan 87, Michael Donovan 97, Angela Soellner 97, Kennedy Morr 102; Hilltop (384) - Austin Gault 92, Raace Haynes 95, Jordan Schaffner 97, Dylan Siebenaler 100; Liberty Center (386) - Carter Dickman 85, Stone Roth 95, Sam Zeiter 98, Nick Romine 108; Delta (406) - Adam Mattin 91, Slade Young 99, Ethan Huffman 101, Walter Hallett 115; Hicksville (407) - Parker Bassett 90, Brandon Silcott 101, Maverik Keesbury 104, Brayden Slattery 112; Fayette (478) - Carter Lavinder 107, Nevaeah Powers 116, Zach Oehlers 127, Keagan Patterson 128; Edon (no team score) - Dylan Buck 155.
Napoleon Walt Behrman Invitational
At Napoleon Municipal
Napoleon (311) - Bryce Bostelman 77, Will Fraker 77, Konner Hoover 77, Alex Lavin 80; Sylvania Northview (315); Bryan (322) - Noah Huard 74, Kai Dauber 76, Drew Dauber 84, Brayden Hall 88; Anthony Wayne (330); Sylvania Northview B (346); Springfield (350); Eastwood (362); Napoleon B (445) - Sam Lavin 101, Layne Schwiebert 105, Brock Bockelman 114, Kaiden Wachtman 125.
