Archbold jumped out to a 17-6 lead and defeated Tinora 49-26 to highlight area boys hoops contests across the local scene on Saturday.

Elijah Zimmerman scored 20 points for the Bluestreaks (13-4).

Marcus Grube paced the Rams (10-9) with six points.

ARCHBOLD (49) — Gomez 0; Al. Roth 2; Newman 8; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 3; Zimmerman 20; Cheney 8; Hagans 4; Hurst 1. Totals 20-3-49.

TINORA (26) — Mar. Grube 6; Willitzer 2; Max Grube 4; Schafer 5; Rinkel 3; Cramer 2; Bailey 4. Totals 10-5-26.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Zimmerman 3, Cheney 2, Au. Roth. Tinora - Rinkel. Rebounds: Archbold 28, Tinora 14. Turnovers: Archbold 10, Tinora 9.

Archbold 17 14 9 9 - 49

Tinora 6 7 2 11 - 26

Reserves: Archbold, 33-30.

Crestview 42, Hicksville 40

HICKSVILLE — Crestview held off a late flurry from host Hicksville to take down the Aces, 42-40.

Kaien Etzler scored 14 points to lead the Knights (9-9) while Gavin Etzler added 11.

Landon Turnbull paced the Aces (12-5) with 15 points while Jackson Bergman scored 13 points and nabbed 12 boards.

CRESTVIEW (42) — K. Etzler 14; Short 2; G. Etzler 11; Kreischer 2; Brecht 7; Ward  6. Totals 15-7-42.

HICKSVILLE (40) — Tunis 7; Myers 1; Bergman 13; Miller 2; Baird 0; Slattery 2; Turnbull 15; Betz 0. Totals 13-10-40.

Three-point goals: Crestview - Ward 2, Brecht, Etzler. Hicksville - Turnbull 2, Tunis, Bergman. Rebounds: Crestview 21, Hicksville 26 (Bergman 12). Turnovers: Crestview 10, Hicksville 13.

Crestview 11 10 10 11 - 42

Hicksville 14 4 8 14 - 40

Reserves: Crestview, 41-32.

Ayersville 48, Pettisville 43

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville built on a 31-30 third quarter lead and pulled away for a 48-43 victory over Pettisville.

Trevor Okuley led the Pilots (6-10) with 12 points.

Graeme Jacoby paced the Blackbirds (11-5) with 23 points.

PETTISVILLE (43) — Avina 6; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 10; Reiniche 0; Reynolds 4; Jacoby 23. Totals 14-13-43.

AYERSVILLE (48) — Trevino 9; Clarl 6; Calhoun 2; Eiden 3; Amoroso 8; L. Schlachter 0; Okuley 12; T. Schlachter 0; Brown 8. Totals 19-7-48.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier 2. Ayersville - Trevino 2, Eiden. 

Pettisville 10 13 7 13 - 43

Ayersville 13 7 11 17 - 48

Antwerp 71, Montpelier 34

ANTWERP — Jagger Landers racked up 31 points and eight rebounds to help unbeaten Antwerp run past Montpelier, 71-34.

Austin Lichty added 13 points and Jayvin Landers chipped in 11 for the No. 7 Archers, which stayed perfect at 16-0.

Tyler Yahraus had 12 points for Montpelier (4-13).

MONTPELIER (34) — Walz 4; T. Yahraus 12; Beck 0; Eitniear 0; Jay 2; McCord 9; Altaffer 3; Peffley 0; Mason 0; C. Yahraus 4; Chisenbery 0. Totals 16-2-34.

ANTWERP (71) — Eakin 4; Jag. Landers 31; Jy. Landers 11; Krouse 2; Hines 0; Schuette 8; Sheedy 0; Savina 2; Lichty 13; Grant 0; McMichael 0; Recker 0.  Totals 30-5-71.

Three-point goals: Antwerp - Lichty 3, Jag. Landers, Jay. Landers, Schuette. Rebounds: Montpelier 22, Antwerp 26 (Jag. Landers 8). Turnovers: Montpelier 24, Antwerp 11. 

Montpelier    6  13  11    4  -  34

Antwerp     20  15  20  16  -  71

Reserves: Antwerp, 38-9.

Wauseon 66, Springfield 56

WAUSEON — Wauseon jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter, which was the difference in a 10 point win, 66-56, over Springfield.

Sean Brock put in a game-high 27 points for Wauseon (13-5), while Connor Penrod bucketed 14 points and Noah Tester added 11.

Bo Bucher led Springfield (8-8) with 16 points.

SPRINGFIELD (56) — Delmond 0; Key 8; Bucher 16; Kimmons 9; Battle 0; Cooke 8; Stuart 9; Wiolliams 4; Martin 2; Edwards 0. Totals 22-5-56.

WAUSEON (66) — J. Tester 0; Britsch 4; N. Tester 11; DeGroff 0; Hageman 0; Sauber 0; Penrod 14; Delgado 0; Brock 27; Wilson 9; King 1. Totals 25-13-66.

Three-point goals: Springfield - Bucher 4, Key 2, Cook 3. Wauseon - Brock 2, Penrod.

Springfield    7  14  11  24  -  56

Wauseon     17  14  15  20  -  66

Fayette 55, Liberty Center 50

FAYETTE — A 15-7 advantage at the charity stripe propelled Fayette past Liberty Center, 55-50.

Noah Brinegar and Tanner Lemley each put in 12 points for Fayette (10-8), while Tanner Wagner added 11 points.

Carter Burdue had 17 points for Liberty Center (9-8).

LIBERTY CENTER (50) — Shafer 6; Keller 2; Burdue 17; Righi 0; Leatherman 8; Krugh 4; Conrad 5; Murdock 8. Totals 19-7-50.

FAYETTE (55) — Colegrove 3; Eberly 5; Mitchell 0; Brinegar 12; Wagner 11; Whiteside 2; Lemley 12; Lerma 8; Aguilar 2. Totals 16-15-55.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Burdue 3, Leatherman 2. Fayette - Wagner 3, Brinegar 2, Eberly, Lemley, Lerma.

Liberty Center    6  15  15  14  -  50

Fayette             11    8  15  21  -  55

Holgate 41, Fort Jennings 30

HOLGATE — A 16-6 advantage in the third quarter paved the way for Holgate's 41-30 win over Ft. Jennings.

Blake Hattemer netted 21 points and Bailey Sonnenberg added 12 points for Holgate (4-13).

Evan Hoersten paced Ft. Jennings (2-16) with 17 points.

FORT JENNINGS (30) — Trentman 4; Kazee 4; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 17; Liebrecht 0; Grote 2; Schulte 3. Totals 13-2-30.

HOLGATE (41) — Sonnneberg 12; Wenner 2; Sparks 0; Hartman 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 3; Hattemer 21; Medina 3. Totals 12-12-41.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Trentman, Schulte. Holgate - Sonnenberg 3, Kupfersmith, Medina.

Fort Jennings  10  2   6  12  -  30

Holgate             9  2  16  14  -  41

Van Wert 57, Bryan 55 (2 OT)

BRYAN — Bryan dropped a heartbreaker to Van Wert 57-55 in double overtime.

Reese Jackson led the Golden Bears (12-5) with 20 while Connor Arthur scored 14 and Titus Rohrer added 13 points.

The Cougars improve to 4-12 on the season.

VAN WERT (57) — No stats.

BRYAN (55) — Jackson 20; Arthur 14; Rohrer 13; Martinez 5; Showalter 3.

Three-point goals: Bryan - Jackson 6, Arthur 3, Martinez, Showalter.

Edgerton 57, Hilltop 37

WEST UNITY — Logan Showalter led Edgerton with 14 points as the Bulldogs defeated Hilltop, 57-37.

Arryn Paul added 12 points for Edgerton (9-8).

Blake Funkhouser scored 13 points for the Cadets (0-15) while Ian Hoffman chipped in 12.

EDGERTON (57) — Blue 3; Cape 8; Roth 4; Paul 12; Ripke 3; Landel 6; Gary 6; Showalter 14; Timbrook 1.

HILLTOP (37) — Funkhouser 13; McEwen 5; Jennings 2; Hoffman 12; Beres 5.

Edgerton 8 23 16 10 - 57

Hilltop 6 9 7 15 - 37

Reserves: Edgerton, 43-29.

Evergreen 50, Edon 48

EDON — Nate Brighton and Mason Loeffler each netted 19 points to help Evergreen improve to 14-1 and hang on for a 50-48 win over Edon. 

Drew Gallehue had 18 points and Jack Berry added 11 points for Edon (8-8).

EVERGREEN (50) — E. Lumbrezer 0; E. Loeffler 9; Brighton 19; Etue 3; M. Loeffler 19; Hauk 0. Totals 18-10-50.

EDON (48) — Berry 11; Schaffter 5; Myers 8; Skiles 0; D. Kiess 0; A. Kiess 4; Dulle 0; Zulch 2; Gallehue 18; Hulbert 0. Bailey 14; C. Patten 0; Cruz 5; L. Patten 3; Williams 2; Hayes 8; Lehsten 7; Justice 2. Totals 13-10-41.

Three-point goals: Evergreen - M. Loeffler 3, Etue. Edon - Gallehue 2, Berry, Schaffter.

Evergreen  19    9    8  14  -  50

Edon             6  11  15  16  -  48

North Central 41, Delta 32

PIONEER — Jack Bailey netted 14 points to help North Central top Delta, 41-32.

North Central improved to 10-9 with the win.

Hunter Tresnan-Reighard paced Delta (5-12) with 15 points.

DELTA (32) — Gillen 3; Risner 3; Knapp 0; Hamilton 0; J. Tresnan-Reighard 9; Risner 2; H. Tresnan-Reighard 15. Totals 14-3-32.

NORTH CENTRAL (41) — Bailey 14; C. Patten 0; Cruz 5; L. Patten 3; Williams 2; Hayes 8; Lehsten 7; Justice 2. Totals 13-10-41.

Three-point goals: Delta - Gillen. North Central - Hayes 2, Bailey, Cruz,  L. Patten.

Delta                  6  8  6  12  -  32

North Central  16  3  5  17  -  41

Otsego 53, Patrick Henry 36

HAMLER — Otsego held Patrick Henry to 17 first-half points and rolled to a 53-36 victory.

Joseph Dzierwa led the Knights (7-9) with 17 points.

Gavin Jackson paced the Patriots (2-15) with 14 points.

OTSEGO (53) — N. Dziera 2; R. Gray 8; Harves 2; Corpus 2; Kiefer 8; J. Dzierwa 17; B. Gray 8; Helberg 6. Totals 22-3-53.

PATRICK HENRY (36) — Jackson 14; Feehan 5; Holloway 2; Crossland 2; Seeman 3; Rosengarten 5; Rosebrook 2. Totals 14-4-27.

Three-point goals: Otsego - J. Dzierwa 4, Helberg 2. Patrick Henry - Jackson 3, Rosengarten. Rebounds: Otsego 19, Patrick Henry 27 (Feehan 7). Turnovers: Otsego 10, Patrick Henry 12.

Otsego 19 12 8 14 - 53

Patrick Henry 9 8 5 14 - 36

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 24-21.

Riverdale 64, Miller City 58 (OT)

MILLER CITY — Riverdale defeated Miller City 64-58 in overtime.

Frey and Davis each scored 14 for the Cowboys (12-6).

Koenig led the Wildcats (11-6) with 18 while Gable scored 14 and Niese added 11.

RIVERDALE (64) — Clark 2; Morris 9; Miller 9; Kuenzli 6; Frey 14; Mix 4; Holland 6; Davis 14. Totals 21-15-64.

MILLER CITY (58) — Niese 11; Ruhe 5; Gable 14; Koenig 18; Michael 2; Burgei 8. Totals 18-16-58.

Three-point goals: Riverdale - Morris 2, Kuenzli 2, Davis 2, Miller. Miller City - Niese 3, Koenig 3. Rebounds: Riverdale 27, Miller City 28 (Burgei 8). Turnovers: Riverdale 12, Miller City 13.

Riverdale 17 10 16 12 9 - 64

Miller City 18 6 22 9 3 - 58

Bluffton 58, Pandora-Gilboa 24

BLUFFTON — Bluffton bounced back from a league loss to Columbus Grove, stifling Pandora-Gilboa, 58-24.

Mason Soper scored 21 points to lead the Pirates (14-4).

Walker Macke finished with nine points for the Rockets (7-8).

PANDORA-GILBOA (24) — Macke 9; Johnson 3; Krohn 0; Steiner 0; Miller 3; W. Huffman 1; E. Huffman 0; Norton 0; Meyer 2; Pugh 0; Biery 6. Totals 9-4-24.

BLUFFTON (58) — Garmatter 5; Soper 21; Piercefield 8; Denecker 8; Essinger 2; Schaadt 3; Hohenbrink 6; Auct 1; Kinn 4. Totals 19-15-58.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Macke, Johnson. Bluffton - Soper 3, Piercefield, Schaadt.

Pandora-Gilboa 3 3 11 7 - 24

Bluffton 22 11 10 15 - 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Eastwood 48

OTTAWA — Three Ottawa-Glandorf players combined for 53 points, to help the Titans outpoint Eastwood, 82-48.

Parker Schomaeker and Brennan Blevins each had 19 points. Ben Westrick had a double double, with 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Titans (15-1, No. 2 D-III).

Jake Meyer had 12 points for Eastwood (13-4).

EASTWOOD (48) — Henline 5; Schling 2; Halko 7; Rayford 5; Pesters 9; Badenhop 6; Meyer 12; Pateo 2. Totals 16-11-48.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (82) — Schomaeker 19; Blevins 19; Dean 3; Alt 5; Kuhlman 2; Kaufman 6; Nichols 6; Westrick 15; Maag 2; Rieman 5. Totals 28-17-82.

Three-point goals: Eastwood - Badenhop 2, Henline, Halko, Meyer. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 5, Schomaeker 3, Dean. Rebounds: Eastwood 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 41 (Westrick 16). Turnovers: Eastwood 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.

Eastwood                9  17    9  13  -  48

Ottawa-Glandorf  24  14  22  22  -  82

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 79-40. 

