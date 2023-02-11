Defiance boys basketball were able to wash away the memories of their heartbreaking loss to Ottawa-Glandorf the night prior on Saturday, as Cayden Zachrich scored his 1,000th point, and the Bulldogs downed Lima Bath 75-38 in front of a raucous home crowd.
Contrary to what many might think would happen after a loss like the one the Bulldogs suffered the night before, Defiance did not come out sluggish. In fact, they came out the opposite as with three minutes left on the first quarter clock, the scoreboard read 24-0 in favor home Bulldogs.
"I knew we would come out with some energy, and it was good to see guys that haven't started and don't get a ton of time, contribute early on," Lehman said. "We just punched them and we weren't worried about the peripheral things. We had our mindset on taking care of business ... that's what happens when you've got veterans."
Despite there being one home game left next Friday, Lehman and the coaching staff decided to give Xavier Irvin and Javin Saldana, two seniors who normally don't start, the start for the day.
And the result was a good one as Irvin was the first to get Defiance on the board with a free throw and went on to put in back-to-back field goals later in the quarter, a three and a two, to give him six in the first quarter and stretch the lead to 17-0. The 6-foot-5 senior ended with eight points in the first quarter and 12 for the game.
"That's really neat because there aren't many kids better than him, and he's an ultimate team guy," Lehman said. "When you do what you are coached to do, good things happen and there is nobody that listens better than that kid."
Otherwise, it was the usual suspects for Defiance as Zachrich scored 11 and Shaw seven in the opening quarter. Bath, who started 0-for-6 from the field, managed to make their last two field goals of the quarter to make it 26-5 headed to the second.
The second quarter though, was Zachrich's moment to shine as he lined one up from the top of the key that hit bottom and sent the crowd and the Defiance bench into a frenzy.
He was mobbed on the court by the entire team and in the background, confetti was flying high above the student section's heads. Zachrich is the ninth player in Defiance school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.
"It's a big accomplishment, I just want to thank every single one of my teammates, obviously my coaches," Zachrich said of the achievement. "Technically it is an individual achievement, but everyone knows that it's not an individual achievement."
"It was great to do it at home, have every single one of my teammates come off the bench to greet me," Zachrich added of the ensuing celebration. "And I have some of my best friends in the stands so I'm appreciative to have great teammates and great fans."
Coach Lehman, agrees with Zachrich's team-centric sentiment.
"I hope that it shows when you put time into something and you work at something, that you can have a lot of success," Lehman said. "It's an individual accomplishment, but it's something that it means a lot more because there's a lot of people that have a hand in it. It's a credit to the family he's from and the teammates he has."
After a short ceremony at the center of the court that saw his dad Jaymes give him the game ball with his mom Kelly beside him, the game went on and it was more of the same as Zachrich ended the first half with 16 points and ultimately finished the contest with a game-high 29.
The second half started with what else but a Zachrich two followed by a hard drive from Shaw to the hole to stretch the lead to 46-19. But the game was already sealed long before those two buckets as the Bulldogs rolled to a bounce back victory.
Shaw scored 14 second half points to end with 22 on the day while Zachrich was one rebound away from a double-double with nine.
DHS shot 31-of-63 from the field and 8-of-15 from three on the day while also massively out rebounding Bath 35-12. Bath did not record a rebound until the second quarter as every Defiance miss either went out of bounds or found Defiance for an offensive board.
Lima Bath saw Cole Craddock lead the way with 16 and Trey Craddock add 10 in the loss. As a team Bath shot 14-of-42 from the field and 4-of-16 from three.
The Bulldogs are not technically out of contention for a Western Buckeye League title as they trail Ottawa-Glandorf by one game with one league game left to play. That league game will be their next game on Friday, Feb. 17 at home against Wapakoneta for senior night.
The Titans will play at Kenton the same Friday for the outright league title.
LIMA BATH (38) - Welsch 2; D. Craddock 10; Crawford 0; C. Craddock 16; Barr 4; Jesko 0; Foster 6; Pester 0; Ryan 0; Markley 0. Totals: 14-42 6-12 38.
DEFIANCE (75) - Shaw 17; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jiminez 3; Schlatter 2; Saldana 2; Lopez 3; Irvin 12; Ligoin 5; Zachrich 29; Castillo 2. Totals: 31-63 5-8 75.
Three-point goals: Bath 4-16 (Foster 2-6, D. Craddock 1-3, C. Craddock 1-4), Defiance 8-15 (Zachrich 3-4, Shaw 1-4, Jiminez 1-1, Lopez 1-1, Irvin 1-2, Ligon 1-1). Rebounds: Bath 12 (C. Craddock 4), Defiance 35 (Zachrich 9). Turnovers: Bath 10, Defiance 7.
Bath 5 14 10 9 - 38
Defiance 26 16 13 20 - 75
