Napoleon 44, Wauseon 42
WAUSEON — Napoleon outscored Wauseon by nine points in the second half to rally past the rival Indians and nab a 44-42 road win.
Caden Kruse netted 22 points to lead all scorers in the win for the Wildcats (3-3). Trey Rubinstein chipped in a dozen.
Tyson Rodriguez’s 14 points led the ledger for Wauseon (3-2) while Jack Leatherman netted 11.
NAPOLEON (44) - Shadle 0; Ressler 3; Woods 3; Williams 2; Espinoza 0; Kruse 22; Stoner 2; Rubinstein 12. Totals 18-5-44.
WAUSEON (42) - Leatherman 11; Rodriguez 14; Armstrong 4; McLeod 0; Borton 2; Gleckler 0; Vajen 0; Hines 9; Parsons 2. Totals 17-6-42.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Kruse, Ressler, Woods. Wauseon - Leatherman, Rodriguez. Turnovers: Napoleon 11, Wauseon 12.
Napoleon 9 12 14 9 - 44
Wauseon 14 14 10 4 - 42
Reserves: Wauseon, 46-43.
Hicksville 42, Pettisville 36
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville outlasted a fourth-quarter comeback from Pettisville to stay unbeaten with a 42-36 victory.
Jayden Rosalez was 8-of-8 at the line, netting 19 points for the Aces (5-0), which led 26-14 through three periods. Aaron Klima added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Joey Ripke led the Blackbirds (3-3) with 13 points while Cayden Jacoby put up 10 points and nine boards. Pettisville shot 5-of-15 at the charity stripe in the loss.
PETTISVILLE (36) - Leppelmeier 3; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 6; Beck 4; Jacoby 10. Totals 14-33 5-15 36.
HICKSVILLE (42) - Klima 11; Balser 3; Langham 3; Rosalez 19; Sheets 2; Heisler 0; Gordon 4. Totals 12-45 9-13 42.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 3-11 (Leppelmeier, Adkins, Jacoby), Hicksville 3-5 (Balser, Langham, Rosalez). Rebounds: Pettisville 21 (Jacoby 9), Hicksville 26 (Klima 7). Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Hicksville 10
Pettisville 5 2 7 22 - 36
Hicksville 9 8 9 16 - 42
Reserves: Hicksville, 42-32.
Fayette 44, Fairview 31
FAYETTE — Fayette outscored Fairview 20-9 in the second quarter to seize control in an eventual 44-31 victory.
Kaden Frenn tallied a dozen points to power the Eagles (2-3) while Xander Dunnett hit three treys for nine points.
Brody Retcher recorded 11 points and five rebounds in the loss for the Apaches (1-4).
FAIRVIEW (31) - Retcher 11; Hastings 2; Lashaway 8; Kauffman 3; A. Shininger 1; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 5; Zeedyk 1. Totals 11-6-31.
FAYETTE (44) - Frenn 12; Moats 0; Mitchell 6; Lester 8; Whiteside 7; New 2; Dunnett 9. Totals 12-13-44.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Lashaway 2, Kauffman. Fayette - Dunnett 3, Frenn 2, Lester, Whiteside. Rebounds: Fairview 22 (A. Shininger 7), Fayette 22 (Lester 7). Turnovers: Fairview 11, Fayette 13.
Fairview 11 9 6 5 - 31
Fayette 6 20 6 12 - 44
Reserves: Fayette, 53-34.
Antwerp 55, Continental 42
ANTWERP — Antwerp made 21-of-29 shots inside the arc and placed three in double figures to power past Continental, 55-42.
Carson Altimus put up 18 points to pace the Archers (1-1) while Landon Brewer tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Reid Lichty chipped in a dozen points.
Konner Knipp-Williams led the way with 12 points for the Pirates (3-3).
CONTINENTAL (42) - Mo. Rayle 3; C. Etter 9; Ma. Rayle 9; Armey 6; J. Etter 3; Knipp-Williams 12; Thomsen 0. Totals 16-41 3-7 42.
ANTWERP (55) - Moore 6; McMichael 5; Altimus 18; R. Lichty 12; Smith 0; Hines 0; Brewer 14; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 0; A. Lichty 0. Totals 23-43 7-12 55.
Three-point goals: Continental 7-17 (), Antwerp 2-14 (McMichael, Altimus). Rebounds: Continental 19, Antwerp 23 (Brewer 9). Turnovers: Continental 12, Antwerp 10.
Continental 13 2 12 15 - 42
Antwerp 13 13 9 20 - 55
Reserves: Antwerp, 31-21.
Wayne Trace 60, Lincolnview 32
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace blitzed Lincolnview 38-12 in the first half en route to a 60-32 home triumph.
Brooks Laukhuf tallied 24 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead the 3-0 Raiders, which won despite shooting 1-of-16 from long range. Kyle Stoller added 20 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the win over the 0-4 Lancers.
LINCOLNVIEW (32) - Tow 2; Evans 1; Bockrath 5; Price 7; Jackson 5; Overholt 6; Cox 3; Smith 1; Jessee 0; Kill 2; Friedrich 0; Heffelfinger 0. Totals 11-37 4-8 32.
WAYNE TRACE (60) - Myers 2; T. Laukhuf 0; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 24; Clemens 2; Davis 8; Maenle 0; Forrer 4; Stoller 20. Totals 26-62 7-8 60.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 6-18 (Overholt 2, Bockrath, Price, Jackson, Cox), Wayne Trace 1-16 (B. Laukhuf). Rebounds: Lincolnview 25 (Bockrath 4), Wayne Trace 40 (Stoller 12). Turnovers: Lincolnview 20, Wayne Trace 11.
Lincolnview 5 7 9 11 - 32
Wayne Trace 16 22 16 6 - 60
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 50-47.
Swanton 72, North Central 36
SWANTON — Swanton rolled up at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters of a 72-36 doubling up of North Central.
Drew Smigelski put up 20 points and four 3-pointers to pace the Bulldogs (5-0). Cole Mitchey netted 14 points while Hayden Callicotte scored 12.
Ben Pettit hit three longballs and paced North Central (1-2) with 11 points while Cohen Meyers chipped in 10.
NORTH CENTRAL (36) - J. Burt 5; Q. Burt 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 10; Kidston 1; Smeltzer 0; Beard 4; Hicks 5; Pettit 11. Totals 13-6-36.
SWANTON (72) - Mersing 3; O’Shea 4; Robinson 2; Smigelski 20; Mitchey 14; Johnson 0; Boyland 0; Callicotte 12; Borojevich 9; Nofziger 0; Davis 2; Wood 6. Totals 28-9-72.
Three-point goals: North Central - Pettit 3, Hicks. Swanton - Smigelski 4, Borojevich 2, Callicotte.
North Central 10 13 6 7 - 36
Swanton 22 20 22 8 - 72
Reserves: Swanton, 60-38.
Van Wert 48, Kalida 44
VAN WERT — Van Wert’s six-point lead after one quarter held up as the Cougars held off Kalida, 48-44.
Jaden Smith’s 14 points led the way for Kalida (4-3) while Evan Stechschulte and Ethan Warnecke each chipped in eight against the 2-0 Cougars.
KALIDA (44) - Smith 14; Stechschulte 8; Warnecke 8; Miller 6; Siebeneck 4; D. Fersch 4. Totals 17-7-44.
VAN WERT (48) - Smith 16; Pratt 14; Wessell 10; Phillips 6; Gunter 2. Totals 17-8-48.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Miller 2, D. Fersch. Van Wert - Smith 3, Pratt, Phillips, Wessell.
Kalida 9 16 11 8 - 44
Van Wert 15 11 12 10 - 48
Reserves: Van Wert, 49-42.
