TOLEDO — Defiance’s 14-game win streak came to an end Saturday in a trip to a tough Toledo Whitmer squad on Saturday as the Bulldogs came up short in a 69-58 setback.
The Bulldogs (16-2, No. 5 Division II) trailed by nine after eight minutes but held Whitmer to just two buckets from Deric Jaynes and one from Kobe Helmke in the second quarter to enter the halftime break down just three at 26-23. On the offensive end, DHS senior Cayden Zachrich scored eight of the Bulldogs’ 12 points to bridge the gap.
However, the Panthers (13-7) proved to have enough in the final two periods en route to their fourth win in their last five showings. Sophomore guard Antoine West converted 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the second half, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assistsfor Whitmer, while Deric Jaynes rolled up 23 points, six assists and three blocks to lead the Panthers. The free throw line was the driving force for Whitmer on the night, which attempted 23 of its 24 free throws in the second half.
Zachrich tallied 12 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Bulldogs. Bradyn Shaw netted 20 points, including 6-of-8 at the free throw line, along with four assists.
Defiance (6-0 WBL) will return to the court Friday for a Western Buckeye League showdown with Division III No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (15-3, 7-0 WBL) at ‘The Supreme Court’ in Ottawa.
DEFIANCE (58) - Shaw 20; Kiessling 2; Frederick 0; Jimenez 0; Schlatter 4; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Ligon 7; Zachrich 25. Totals 24-54 8-12 58.
TOLEDO WHITMER (69) - Morgan 6; Davis 9; West 17; Jaynes 23; House 12; Just 0; Helmke 2; Lowe 0. Totals 24-49 17-24 69.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-15 (Ligon, Zachrich), Whitmer 4-17 (Jaynes 2, Davis, House). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Zachrich 6), Whitmer 28 (Davis, West 8). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Whitmer 9.
Defiance 11 12 11 24 - 58
Whitmer 20 6 20 23 - 69
Reserves: Defiance, 73-69 (4OT).
