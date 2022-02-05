With just over three minutes left and a red-hot start to the fourth quarter setting up a nine-point lead on Division I foe Toledo Whitmer, Defiance seemed primed to head into Sunday’s district tourney draw with a feather in its cap.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that was plenty of time for the Panthers to battle back as the visitors ended the game on a 14-0 run and rallied from a 44-35 hole to beat Defiance 49-44 on Saturday.
A Tyler Frederick bucket put the Bulldogs (12-5) up by nine as Defiance started the fourth quarter 5-for-5 from the field. However, that bucket was the final points the hosts scored on the night. Defiance missed its final four shots from the field while turning the ball over three times against a tenacious press from the Panthers (13-3) in a game that featured a combined 13 straight victories.
On the other side, Whitmer converted 6-of-15 shots from the field and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter after shooting just 11-of-41 from the field in the first three periods combined.
5-6 senior point guard Mo Purley started the charge with a second-chance 3-pointer to whittle the lead to 44-38 with 3:18 to go and added a transition bucket on the next possession to make it a four-point game. Following a DHS turnover, junior guard Deric Jaynes drove to the bucket and drew contact, hitting both free throws to cut the DHS lead to two points.
Then, following a DHS miss and a turnover, senior guard Grady Mee came through off the bench with yet another second-chance bucket, this time a go-ahead trifecta from the corner with 1:36 remaining for Whitmer’s first lead since midway through the second quarter.
After a Defiance cross-court pass was picked off, freshman Antoine West converted two freebies with 33.6 ticks left to put Whitmer up 47-44. Defiance wound the clock down and set up a play with 10 seconds left to try and tie the contest but a Cayden Zachrich 3-ball was off-line and the Bulldogs’ hopes were dashed.
“That’s a credit to them, they’re one of the best teams in northwest Ohio, one of the biggest schools in the state of Ohio,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the missed opportunity. “I wouldn’t say it slipped away, I’d say they earned it. That’s a tough one because we played really hard, we fought to put ourselves in position to win and we just didn’t close. ”
“We just kept telling the guys, just stay on it,” said Stacey of the comeback, of which he cited Purley’s trey and a dunk by sophomore TaMarrion Davis as sparks of energy. “We started rotating and we got some turnovers and I think we wore them down as well. Defiance is a really good basketball team, they’re very well coached … They’ve been really good at home and early on, we just couldn’t get them to turn it over.”
Early on, the Bulldogs battled gamely with a 2-3 zone to combat the Panthers’ athleticism and stayed within two possessions for the first quarter. Defiance then took the lead in the second stanza on 3-pointers from Isaac Schlatter and Aidan Kiessling as Whitmer netted just five points in the period.
Defiance then stretched their advantage in the third quarter as the Buldogs broke open a 22-22 tie with a 9-0 run on buckets from Frederick and Nick Mitchell, along with a trey and floater from Cayden Zachrich to go up 31-22 with 1:35 left.
However, the Bulldogs faltered in the final 95 seconds with turnovers on their final three possessions against a dialed-up Whitmer defense and a dunk from Davis and a West layup off Bulldog turnovers kept the Panthers in contention.
“We really battled our butts off, it just wasn’t enough,” noted Lehman. “But what I think we can take away from it is that we can play with absolutely everybody. That’s a team that drilled Findlay, that’s beaten some really good teams and we went wire-to-wire with them and played really, really well.
“We’re at our best when we look people in the eye and we don’t back down and we didn’t do that tonight. We didn’t back down one bit.”
Zachrich finished with 15 points to pace the Bulldogs while Schlatter hit three treys for nine points.
West tallied 19 points to lead all scorers while Purley had eight and Cam Evans hauled in 10 rebounds.
Defiance will now set its sights on a Western Buckeye League home double dip, hosting 5-11 Celina on Monday in a rescheduled game. A win there would set the Bulldogs (5-1 WBL) up against 7-0 Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday at ‘The Dawg Pound’ with league supremacy at stake.
Whitmer will visit Toledo St. Francis Tuesday before hosting Toledo St. John’s on Friday and Springfield Saturday.
TOLEDO WHITMER (49) - Mee 5; Purley 8; Jaynes 6; West 19; Helmke 2; Davis 2; Evans 2; Fisher 3. Totals 17-56 8-10 49.
DEFIANCE (44) - Shaw 0; Kiessling 3; Frederick 7; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 9; Lammers 0; Mitchell 4; Zachrich 15. Totals 16-41 2-2 44.
Three-point goals: Whitmer 6-23 (West 2, Purley 2, Mee), Defiance 7-17 (Schlatter 3, Zachrich 3, Kiessling). Rebounds: Whitmer 28 (Evans 10), Defiance 24 (Frederick 7). Turnovers: Whitmer 11, Defiance 16.
Whitmer 13 5 8 22 - 49
Defiance 12 8 11 13 - 44
Reserves: Defiance, 52-50 (2OT).
Freshmen: Defiance, 39-24.
