Wauseon 46, Genoa 40 (OT)
GENOA -- Wauseon tallied 11 points in the extra session as the Indians picked up a 46-40 overtime victory against host Genoa.
Jonas Tester hit five shots from the field and from the charity stripe in a 15-point effort to lead Wauseon (4-0), including seven of the Indians’ 11 points in OT. Connar Penrod added 12 tallies.
Landon Laytart’s 15 points were tops for the Comets (2-4). Trevor Wasserman added 12 markers on four longballs.
WAUSEON (46) - Tester 15; Britsch 3; DeGroff 4; Sauber 0; Penrod 12; Delgado 4; Wilson 8; Armstrong 0. Totals 19-8-46.
GENOA (40) - Wasserman 12; Messenger 0; Meyer 4; Hemmert 0; LaGrange 0; L. Laytart 15; Buhrow 3; Emerson 6; C. Laytart 0. Totals 13-3-40.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - none. Genoa - Wasserman 4, Buhrow. Turnovers: Wauseon 12, Genoa 11.
Wauseon 7 8 6 14 11 - 46
Genoa 7 8 9 11 5 - 40
Paulding 58, Miller City 50
PAULDING -- Paulding drained eight shots from long range and shook off a tight game at the half to down visiting Miller City, 58-50.
Blake McGarvey tallied a team-high 17 points for the Panthers (4-2) while Hunter Kauser hit three treys and scored 16 points.
Weis and Ruhe each netted 14 points to pace the Wildcats (1-6) while Jon Burgei added 12 tallies.
MILLER CITY (50) - R. Niese 9; Pester 0; S. Niese 0; Weis 14; Ruhe 14; Nuveman 1; Deitering 0; Burgei 12. Totals 19-39 50.
PAULDING (58) - Adams 3; McGarvey 17; Bauer 4; Manz 5; Kauser 16; Pease 4; Gorrell 0; Beckman 9. Totals 20-42 10-18 58.
Three-point goals: Miller City - R. Niese 2, Weis 2. Paulding - Kauser 3, Adams, McGarvey, Manz, Pease, Beckman. Rebounds: Miller City 18, Paulding 18. Turnovers: Miller City 11, Paulding 9.
Miller City 8 14 16 12 - 50
Paulding 13 8 19 18 - 58
Reserves: Paulding, 44-33.
Wayne Trace 52, Van Wert 49
HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace made plays down the stretch in a tight contest, holding off Van Wert 52-49 to move to 4-2 on the year.
Cameron Sinn tallied 14 points and seven rebounds to pace the Raiders while Brooks Laukhuf added 13.
Ethan Brown hit three treys and led all scorers with 16 points for Van Wert (0-3). Owen Treece added 11 points but was forced into 4-of-18 shooting by the Raiders.
VAN WERT (49) - Brown 16; Treece 11; Gunter 3; Laudick 0; T. Jackson 3; A. Pratt 9; N. Jackson 0; Johnson 0; C. Pratt 2; Rupert 5. Totals 19-52 4-9 49.
WAYNE TRACE (52) - T. Sinn 9; C. Sinn 14; Specie 2; Laukhuf 13; Williamson 0; McClure 0; Graham 5; Stoller 9; Munger 0; Davis 0. Totals 18-40 14-18 52.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 7-22 (Brown 3, Treece 2, A. Pratt, Rupert), Wayne Trace 2-15 (C. Sinn, Laukhuf). Rebounds: Van Wert 34 (A. Pratt 8), Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 9). Turnovers: Van Wert 15, Wayne Trace 12.
Van Wert 13 9 14 13 - 49
Wayne Trace 17 12 14 9 - 52
Reserves: Van Wert, 35-33.
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Archbold 36
ARCHBOLD -- Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled Archbold 26-3 in the third quarter to seize control and earn a 57-36 win at “The Thunderdome.”
Landon Jordan hit three treys and netted 11 points to pace the Titans (5-1) while Owen Nichols added 10.
Alex and Austin Roth hit three treys each and scored 12 and nine points, respectively, for the Bluestreaks (2-2).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) - Fuka 9; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 7; Jordan 11; Kaufman 6; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 10; White 6; Maag 6. Totals 24-4-57.
ARCHBOLD (36) - Al. Roth 12; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 3; Newman 4; Hurst 3; Schulze 5. Totals 13-2-36.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Jordan 3, Fuka, Schmenk. Archbold - Al. Roth 3, Au. Roth 3, Hurst, Schulze.
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 6 26 13 - 57
Archbold 11 9 3 13 - 36
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 46-25.
Columbus Grove 58, Patrick Henry 48
HAMLER -- Columbus Grove shook off a challenge from host Patrick Henry and pulled away in the second half for a 58-48 victory.
Freshman Bo Birnesser hit four treys and paced the Bulldogs (4-1) with 16 points. Blake Reynolds stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks while Brayden Bellman had a dozen points.
Caleb Rosengarten scored a game-high 10 points in the loss for PH, which slipped to 2-5.
COLUMBUS GROVE (58) - B. Birnesser 16; Reynolds 12; Bellman 12; Sautter 7; Schroeder 7; Halker 4. Totals 20-11-58.
PATRICK HENRY (48) - C. Rosengarten 10; D. Rosengarten 9; Hall 7; Jackson 7; Rosebrook 6; Seemann 5; Feehan 4. Totals 18-8-48.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - B. Birnesser 4, Reynolds, Sautter, Schroeder. Patrick Henry - C. Rosengarten 2, D. Rosengarten, Hall.
Patrick Henry 9 17 6 16 - 48
Columbus Grove 15 10 14 19 - 58
Evergreen 55, Emmanuel Christian 45
METAMORA -- Evan Lumbrezer lit up the scoreboard for 34 points for Evergreen as the Vikings downed Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 55-45.
Lumbrezer hit 12 shots from the field and nine from the charity stripe for Evergreen (7-0) while R.J. Shunck added 10 markers.
Jaydon Sims and A.J. Palmer each scored 15 points for the Warriors, which fell to 0-1.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (45) - Walker 6; Morrow 2; Palmer 15; Brown 1; McCroskey 4; Sims 15; Awad 2. Totals 18-4-45.
EVERGREEN (55) - E. Lumbrezer 34; A. Lumbrezer 2; Keifer 2; Shunck 10; Loeffler 3; Hudik 4. Totals 18-18-55.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian - Palmer 3, Sims 2. Evergreen - E. Lumbrezer.
Emmanuel Christian 7 8 11 19 - 45
Evergreen 18 9 11 17 - 55
Toledo Central Catholic 59, Swanton 55
SWANTON -- A trio of players reached double digits for Toledo Central Catholic as the Irish held off Swanton, 59-55.
Chico Johnson’s 18 points paced TCC (1-4). Michael Greenlee netted 14 and Micah Thames put up 10.
Josh Vance hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points for the Bulldogs (2-2). Andrew Thornton chipped in 19.
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC (59) - Greenlee 14; Thames 10; T. Johnson 2; Jones 8; Pike 1; C. Johnson 18; J. Lee 2; S. Lee 4. Totals 23-7-59.
SWANTON (55) - Vance 22; Betz 3; Callicotte 3; Thornton 19; Michey 8. Totals 17-12-55.
Three-point goals: Toledo Central Catholic - Thames 3, Johnson 2, Greenlee. Swanton - Vance 4, Thornton 3, Betz, Mickey.
Toledo CC 14 13 15 17 - 59
Swanton 12 9 12 22 - 55
Kalida 71, Spencerville 44
KALIDA -- Luke Erhart scored 10 of his game-best 26 points in the first quarter and Kalida finished the job with a 16-3 advantage in the fourth quarter, rolling past Spencerville, 71-44.
The scoring spurt marked the second straight 26-point game for Erhart, who hit five triples in the win for the Wildcats (7-0). Ayden Warnecke added 13 markers while Brandon Miller had 12.
Josh Henline’s 16 points paced the Bearcats (2-6), which hit 10 3-pointers as a team.
SPENCERVILLE (44) - Henline 16; Smith 12; Goecke 5; Prichard 3; Sudhoff 4; Cook 2.
KALIDA (71) - Warnecke 13; Miller 212; Siebeneck 7; Vorst 4; Siefker 9; Erhart 26.
Three-point goals: Spencerville - Henline 5, Smith 4, Prichard. Kalida - Erhart 5, Siebeneck, Siefker. Turnovers: Spencerville 17, Kalida 8.
Spencerville 16 8 17 3 - 44
Kalida 16 19 20 16 - 71
Reserves: Kalida, 38-18.
Ottoville 69, Toledo Christian 66 (OT)
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville standout Josh Thorbahn drained a 30-footer at the overtime buzzer to lift the Big Green to a 69-66 win over previously unbeaten Toledo Christian.
Thorbahn finished with 35 points overall in the scoring bonanza for the 5-1 Big Green, hitting five 3-pointers and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Willaim Miller added 19 points with three longballs.
Trevor Wensink led three players in double figures for the Eagles (4-1) with 22 points. Cole McWhinnie added 18 tallies while Joe O'Neil added 14.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (66) - Sandoval 0; Criss 0; O'Neil 14; Tipping 0; Wensink 22; McWhinnie 18; Donawa 6; Gaston 6. Totals 24-10-66.
OTTOVILLE (69) - Miller 19; Schlagbaum 0; Manns 6; Kortokrax 4; Thorbahn 35; Edelbrock 0; Langhals 5. Totals 20-18-69.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian - Wensink 3, McWhinnie 2, Gaston 2, O'Neil. Ottoville - Thorbahn 5, Miller 3.
Tol. Christian 11 16 14 14 11 - 66
Ottoville 12 19 9 15 14 - 69
