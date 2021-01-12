Wauseon invaded “The Dawg Pound” and attacked the glass on Saturday, racking up 13 offensive rebounds, as the Indians handled Defiance 57-45 in the annual tussle between the two teams.
Five of those rebounds were turned directly into points as Wauseon built a double-digit lead late in the first half.
“I thought out start was critical, said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. “We executed early with our man offense and when they went zone, I thought we responded well to that.”
It was a different effort that what the Bulldogs saw the night before on Friday, when they defeated Kenton on the road in WBL play.
“You’ll see that with young teams,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “It’s a roller coaster and this whole season has been a roller coaster for everybody, not just our team. It was disappointing to see that we couldn’t build on a little momentum that we gained last night (Friday).”
Wauseon attacked the glass right away. Down 2-0, Isaac Wilson came up with a miss and fed Jonas Tester for a score, then he added a bucket of his own off a miss. Wauseon never trailed the rest of the night.
“That really set the tone for them,” added Lehman. “We got absolutely obliterated on the offensive boards.”
The Indians led 8-7 when Wilson again crashed the boards to score. He was fouled on a putback with 1:13 left in the opening frame and converted a three point play to push the Wauseon lead to 11-7.
It started a 16-2 run that lasted the rest of the half.
“That’s something we talk about often,” Burt said on winning the battle on the glass. “We’re not the best shooting team around, so good news, bad news. We get a lot of offensive rebounds. It means we miss a lot of shots but our kids understand and they fly to the boards.”
Connar Penrod, who led the Indians with 22 points, pumped in the final five of the half. He grabbed a missed free throw and stuck it in, then added an elbow jumper and a free throw to make it 24-9 at the half.
Against the 2-3 zone of Defiance, the Indians worked the ball inside and did not make a triple all night.
“We went 2-3 zone and they didn’t shoot a single 3,” stated Lehman. “That tells you they were able to do what they wanted to do inside the paint and that’s frustrating.”
The plan of going inside worked when Wilson, who added 14 points, broke loose for a pair of buckets to open the second half.
“I though we were crisp, we cut hard and were very unselfish,” stated Burt. “We got very good shots against them and that was great to see.”
Defiance did make a run in the final period. The Bulldogs trailed 45-32 with five minutes to go when they began to heat up from the outside.
Trading three points for two, Isaac Schlatter, CJ Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw all knocked down shots from the perimeter, but Wauseon was able to counter at the charity stripe. After Shaw’s triple cut the lead to 50-41, both Kolton DeGroff and Jude Armstrong were able to split free throws.
“It was good to see fight (in the team),” the Defiance coach said of battling back in the final period. “We’ve got that in us. It can’t come from the coaches or the circumstances. It has to be that way from the get-go. We have to come out with that much energy. We can’t come out lethargic and expect to compete in varsity basketball games.”
Zachrich tallied the final four points for Defiance to make the score 52-45, but Wauseon closed the game by going 5-of-6 from the line in the double bonus over the final minute of the contest.
“We made just enough to hold them off,” Burt said of the effort at the line for the Indians, who went 21-of-31. “That was a good test for us. That’s a good basketball team and they’re going to improve.”
Wauseon ended the night with a 32-18 edge on the glass. The Indians are now 9-1 on the season.
Defiance (4-5) was led by 12 points from CJ Zachrich and 10 from Joe Lammers.
WAUSEON (57) – Tester 10; DeGroff 5; Penrod 21; Burt 0; Delgado 2; Wilson 14; Armstrong 5. Totals 18-40 21-31 57.
DEFIANCE (45) – Shaw 5; Frederick 0; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 5; Lammers 10; CJ Zachrich 12; Nafziger 0; Ca. Zachrich 7; Black 0. Totals 14-38 11-14 45.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – none. Defiance – Lammers 2, CJ Zachrich 2, Shaw, Schlatter. Rebounds: Wauseon 32 (Tester 9), Defiance 18 (Ca. Zachrich 5). Turnovers: Wauseon 10, Defiance 11.
Wauseon 13 11 18 15 – 57
Defiance 7 2 15 19 – 45
Reserves: Wauseon, 46-31.
