Ayersville 53, Delphos Jefferson 52
DELPHOS — Ayersville guard Jakob Trevino hit buzzer-beaters to end the third and fourth quarters, lifting the Pilots to a thrilling 53-52 win at the horn at Delphos Jefferson.
Trevino finished with a game-high 23 points to power the Pilots (11-3), which ripped off an 8-0 run to end the third period down by just five. Ike Eiden chipped in 13 markers.
Colin Bailey led the Wildcats (4-11) with 12 points while Trent Teman tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.
AYERSVILLE (53) - Trevino 23; Eiden 13; Miler 7; Clark 5; Michel 3; McGuire 2; Amoroso 0. Totals 22-49 6-11 53.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (52) - Col. Bailey 12; Teman 10; Rode 8; Miller 6; Carder 6; Moore 4; Hoersten 3; Knippen 3; Grothaus 0. Totals 18-44 9-11 52.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-9 (Trevino 2, Eiden), Jefferson 7-17 (Rode 2, Col. Bailey 2, 2, Teman, Hoersten). Rebounds: Ayersville 26 (Miler, Clark 5), Jefferson 20 (Teman 10). Turnovers: Ayersville 6, Jefferson 11.
Ayersville 10 10 23 10 - 53
Jefferson 11 17 18 6 - 52
Hicksville 39, Fayette 23
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville staked a 14-3 lead over Fayette after eight minutes and nabbed a 39-23 home triumph.
Jackson Bergman led a balanced scorecard with nine points to pace the Aces (11-5). Josh Myers and Kyler Baird each added seven.
Elijah Lerma led all scorers for Fayette (10-5), which shot just 1-of-11 from long distance.
FAYETTE (23) - Moats 2; W. Mitchell 5; Lemley 0; Whiteside 0; Lerma 11; Lester 2; Dunnett 3. Totals 9-30 4-5 23.
HICKSVILLE (39) - Klima 6; Myers 7; Balser 6; Bergman 9; Baird 7; Gordon 4. Totals 12-35 12-16 39.
Three-point goals: Fayette 1-11 (Dunnett), Hicksville 3-11 (Balser 2, Myers). Rebounds: Fayette 20, Hicksville 30. Turnovers: Fayette 10, Hicksville 4.
Fayette 3 6 6 8 - 23
Hicksville 14 7 6 12 - 39
Reserves: Hicksville, 33-18.
Bryan 38, Fairview 32
BRYAN — Bryan got off its losing skid to start the season, earning first-year head coach Brock Homier his first career victory with a 38-32 triumph over Fairview.
Craig Jackson tallied 11 points to lead the Golden Bears (1-11) while Evan Cox hit two triples in a 10-point effort.
Samuel Clemens drained three trifectas and put up 11 points for the Apaches (4-11).
FAIRVIEW (32) - Retcher 2; Smith 9; Hastings 4; Clemens 11; Karzynow 5; Hammon 1. Totals 10-7-32.
BRYAN (38) - Brown 2; Cox 10; Pelz 2; Jackson 11; Kepler 7; Herold 3; Carter 3. Totals 10-16-38.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Clemens 3, Smith 2. Bryan - Cox 2. Rebounds: Fairview 25, Bryan 23. Turnovers: Fairview 7, Bryan 8.
Fairview 6 8 6 12 - 32
Bryan 9 7 6 16 - 38
Reserves: Fairview, 31-25.
Wayne Trace 61, Miller City 37
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace stretched its win streak to seven straight games as the Raiders overpowered visiting Miller City 61-37.
Brooks Laukhuf tallied 18 points, four assists and four steals to lead the way for the Raiders (13-1, No. 9 Division III) while Cameron Sinn hit three treys and chipped in 16 points.
Silas Niese canned three treys in a 13-point night for the Wildcats (8-7). Jaden Nuveman added seven points and 11 rebounds.
MILLER CITY (37) - Barlage 0; Niese 13; Schnipke 0; Weis 5; Au. Ruhe 6; Nuveman 7; Tobe 4; Pester 0; An. Ruhe 0; Otto 2. Totals 15-43 3-6 37.
WAYNE TRACE (61) - Myers 6; T. Sinn 6; C. Sinn 16; Laukhuf 18; Davis 2; Winans 0; Graham 8; Stoller 5; Miller 0; Forrer 0; Gerber 0. Totals 21-49 12-15 61.
Three-point goals: Miller City 4-15 (Niese 3, Weis), Wayne Trace 7-24 (C. Sinn 3, T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2). Rebounds: Miller City 27 (Nuveman 11), Wayne Trace 30 (Stoller 9). Turnovers: Miller City 21, Wayne Trace 11.
Miller City 7 13 11 6 - 37
Wayne Trace 23 16 12 10 - 61
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 38-29.
Paulding 58, Montpelier 36
MONTPELIER — Ethan Foltz poured in a season-best 19 points as Paulding snapped a four-game losing streak with a 58-36 win at Montpelier.
Adams hit four of his eight total buckets in the third period for the Panthers (4-12) while Casey Agler and Nick Manz chipped in nine points apiece.
Garrett Walz netted 17 points in the setback for the Locos (2-12).
PAULDING (58) - Zartman 4; Bauer 6; Agler 9; Manz 9; P. Adams 6; Gorrell 5; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 19; Cantu 0. Totals 22-6-58.
MONTPELIER (36) - G. Walz 17; Thorp 0; Brink 0; A. Walz 0; Sommer 0; Camper 0; Smith 2; Bowman 2; Grime 11; Girrell 4. Totals 12-11-36.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler 3, Foltz 2, Manz, Adams, Gorrell. Montpelier - G. Walz.
Paulding 10 16 22 10 - 58
Montpelier 6 11 11 8 - 36
Archbold 59, Toledo Christian 40
ARCHBOLD — Archbold broke open a close game with a 19-7 second-quarter advantage en route to a convincing 59-40 win over Toledo Christian.
Alex Roth knocked down four 3-pointers, pacing the Bluestreaks (9-5) with 18 points while DJ Newman had seven buckets for 14 points.
Conye Gaston had three treys and led all scorers with 19 points in the loss for the Eagles (10-5).
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (40) - O’Neil 8; Koester 9; Gaston 19; Hesson 4. Totals 16-4-40.
ARCHBOLD (59) - Bailey 2; Roth 18; Brenner 8; Johns 3; Seiler 7; Newman 14; Hurst 2; Kammeyer 5. Totals 25-1-59.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian - Gaston 3, Koester. Archbold - Roth 4, Brenner 2, Johns, Seiler.
Tol. Christian 13 7 14 6 - 40
Archbold 15 19 10 15 - 59
Reserves: Toledo Christian, 55-46.
Pettisville 46, Liberty Center 45
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville’s Joey Ripke drained a jumper from the right wing with 0.5 seconds left in regulation to give Pettisville a 46-45 victory over Liberty Center.
Cayden Jacoby’s 15 points led the way for the Blackbirds (9-6) while Jaret Beck added a dozen.
Evan Conrad led all scorers with 16 points for LC (5-8), which shot just 9-of-23 at the free throw line.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) - T. Kruse 0; Spieth 0; Orr 0; Chapa 3; Hammontree 8; L. Kruse 8; Estelle 0; Chambers 5; Conrad 16; Leatherman 5; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 0. Totals 17-47 9-23 45.
PETTISVILLE (46) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 7; Basselman 0; Adkins 7; Beck 12; Myers 0; Jacoby 15. Totals 14-35 16-26 46.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center 2-10 (Leatherman, L. Kruse), Pettisville 2-4 (Kaufmann, Beck). Rebounds: Liberty Center 34, Pettisville 36 (Kaufmann 7). Turnovers: Liberty Center 7, Pettisville 16.
L. Center 10 9 9 17 - 45
Pettisville 11 8 14 13 - 46
Reserves: Liberty Center, 53-17.
Patrick Henry 64, McComb 48
MCCOMB — Patrick Henry ended a three-game skid with a 64-48 road non-league victory over McComb on Saturday.
Nash Meyer was the main man for the Patriots (10-5) as he dropped in 23 points to lead all scorers. Landon Johnson was second on the team with 11 points and Will Seedorf added 10.
Mason Holman led the way for McComb (4-12) with 13.
PATRICK HENRY (64) - Meyer 23; Johnson 11; Seedorf 10; Rosebrook 8; Behrman 7; Rosengarten 2; Schwiebert 2. Totals: 19-3-16-64.
MCCOMB (48) - Holman 13; Miehls 10; Glaser 8; Dishong 6; Sherick 6; Clark-Rader 3; Wittenmeyer 2. Totals: 10-7-7-48.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Meyer 2, Behrman. McComb - Holman 3, Sherick 2, Dishong, Clark-Rader.
Patrick Henry 20 11 20 13 - 64
McComb 11 11 10 16 - 48
Continental 51, North Central 38
CONTINENTAL — Continental prevailed against North Central 51-31 for its third win in the last five games.
Konnor Knipp-Williams led the way for the Pirates (5-10) with 24 points. Gavin Huff added 13.
North Central (8-5) was led by Landon Justice’s 10 while Zach Hayes chipped in nine.
NORTH CENTRAL (38) - Justice 10; Hayes 9; J. Burt 6; Patton 6; Sanford 3; Pettit 3; Q. Burt 1; Meyers 0; Kidston 0; Hicks 0. Totals 13-6-38.
CONTINENTAL (51) - Knipp-Williams 24; Huff 13; Armey 8; Hoeffel 4; Sharrits 2; Davis; C. Etter 0; J. Etter; Rayle 0. Totals 17-16-51.
Three-point goals: North Central - Patten 2, Justice 2, Pettit, Sanford. Continental - Armey.
North Central 8 10 8 12 - 38
Continental 10 12 16 13 - 51
Reserves: North Central, 45-30.
Leipsic 64, Kalida 50
KALIDA — Leipsic star Mason Brandt racked up a whopping 38 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Vikings picked up a 64-50 Putnam County League win at Kalida.
Paul Maag added 10 points and five caroms for the Vikings (9-5, 3-1 PCL), which outscored Kalida 34-21 in the second half to pull away.
Justin Siebeneck netted 14 points to lead the charge for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-2). Tyson Siefker and Grant Vorst chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
LEIPSIC (64) - Brandt 38; Maag 10; Liffick 7; Schroeder 4; Ellerbrock 3; Pena 2; Carillo 0; Brecht 0; Lammers 0; Rader 0; Scheckelhoff 0. Totals 21-39 12-16 64.
KALIDA (50) - Ju. Siebeneck 14; Siefker 11; Vorst 10; Miller 5; Smith 5; D. Fersch 3; Ja. Siebeneck 2; B. Fersch 0; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 0; Warnecke 0. Totals 22-52 2-6 50.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 10-17 (Brandt 6, Maag 2, Liffick, Ellerbrock), Kalida 4-17 (Vorst 2, Siefker, Miller). Rebounds: Leipsic 22 (Brandt 6), Kalida 21 (Siefker 8). Turnovers: Leipsic 12, Kalida 11.
Leipsic 19 11 22 12 - 64
Kalida 17 12 15 6 - 50
Reserves: Leipsic, 37-32.
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Van Buren 31
VAN BUREN — Ottawa-Glandorf staked out a commanding 25-1 lead after one quarter, pounding Van Buren 69-31.
Carson Fuka tallied 14 points to lead 10 players in the scoring column for the Titans (11-2) while Caleb Kuhlman added 13 tallies.
Andrew Schroeder’s seven points paced the Black Knights (5-10).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (69) - Fuka 14; Schimmoeller 7; Kuhlman 13; Schmenk 6; Unterbrink 6; Jordan 6; Erford 3; White 6; Stechschulte 4; T. Maag 4. Totals 24-12-69.
VAN BUREN (31) - Harrington 2; Reichley 0; Durliat 5; Miller 6; Coffey 5; Frederick 2; Schroeder 7; Gregory 2; Rampe 2. Totals 14-1-31.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Fuka 3, Schmenk 2, Unterbrink 2, Jordan 2, Schimmoeller, Kuhlman. Van Buren - Coffey, Schroeder. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 22 (Schmenk 5), Van Buren 13. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Van Buren 18.
Ottawa-Glandorf 25 16 20 8 - 69
Van Buren 1 11 12 7 - 31
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 65-25.
Friday
Delta 35, Bryan 25
DELTA — Delta outscored Bryan by 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 35-25 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory in Friday boys hoops action.
Bryce Gillen hit three treys and netted 17 points for the Panthers (4-7, 1-2 NWOAL) while Bryar Knapp chipped in eight.
Evan Cox and Maddox Langenderfer scored seven points each for Bryan (0-11, 0-2).
BRYAN (25) - Cox 7; Jackson 6; Kepler 7; Langenderfer 5. Totals 11-1-25.
DELTA (35) - J. Gibbons 1; Knapp 8; Gillen 17; Tresnan-Reighard 6; Risner 3. Totals 13-5-35.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Cox, Kepler. Delta - Gillen 3, Risner.
Bryan 3 4 14 4 - 25
Delta 8 7 6 15 - 35
Reserves: Delta, 28-25.
Edon 53, Edgerton 29
EDGERTON — Edon earned their fifth win in the last six games with a non-league road 53-29 victory over Edon.
Drew Gallehue led all scorers with 19 points for Edon (8-5) including sinking the Bombers’ only three-point of the contest. Caden Nester added 17. The Bombers scored 20 from the charity stripe going 20-of-28.
Edgerton (3-12) was led by Cole Meyer who scored 12. Cory Herman had six, all coming from three.
EDON (53) - Gallehue 19; Nester 17; Berry 5; Ca. Hulbert 3; Sapp 3; Ripke 2; Travsch 2; Craven 1; Walterhalter 1; Radabaugh 0; C. Steinke 0; E. Steinke 0; Co. Hulbert 0; Kiess 0. Totals: 15-1-20-53.
EDGERTON (29) - Meyer 12; Herman 6; Picillo 3; Cheek 3; Krontz 3; Swank 2; Everetts 0; Blue 0; Weaver 0; N. Timbrook 0. Totals: 4-5-6-29.
Three-point goals: Edon - Gallehue. Edgerton - Herman 2, Krontz, Picillo, Cheek. Turnovers: Edgerton 15, Edon 9.
Edon 20 8 9 16 - 53
Edgerton 6 3 9 11 - 29
Reserves: Edon 39-38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.