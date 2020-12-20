For the second straight night, Defiance faced a monumental task against a top-flight foe at “The Dawg Pound” when the Bulldogs welcomed in D-I power Toledo St. John’s.
In contrast to the frenetic full-court game of Lima Shawnee from Friday, Defiance dealt with an in-your-face defense from the Titans that saw the Bulldogs drop their second straight contest, 52-33.
With Division I football commits in Jaedyn McKinstry (Bowling Green), Brady Lichtenberg (Cincinnati) and Thomas Zsiros (Toledo) dotting a roster featuring plenty of height, the Titans overcame cold shooting with a commanding 16-4 advantage on the offensive glass and a defense that forced 16 Defiance turnovers.
“It was very reminiscent of a slugfest Division I game where they get up and pressure the heck out of you and it’s not quite as quick-paced,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “That’s what we struggled with and we need to see that. There’s a lot of negativity with having to play these two teams in a row but we need to see what teams are capable of doing. I think we’ve been satisfied being in our little corner of northwest Ohio thinking we’re pretty good and we need to see that there’s teams out there that flat out compete and they have toughness and they rebound and they do all the little things that we’re lacking right now.”
In the early goings, Defiance dug themselves out of early deficits by turning a 9-2 first-quarter hole into a 10-7 ballgame after one quarter. Lichtenberg hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second stanza and put Defiance back down by nearly double digits at 16-7 just 1:02 into the quarter.
Defiance again battled back with two buckets from Cayden Zachrich, four points from David Jimenez and a layup from Tyler Frederick to trim the lead to 18-17 with 3:25 in the period, despite multiple possessions by the Titans with two or more offensive rebounds. Down just 22-17 at the half, Defiance still had sights on competing with the defending D-I district runners-up.
“I figured it would be (a competitive game),” explained second-year SJJ coach Mike Schoen, who previously served as a Titan assistant under 40-year head coach Ed Heintschel. “We hadn’t worked on the zone a whole lot with some short practice time so we had to kind of work on the fly on that. I was pleased with our defense, particularly the three-point line.”
Following a free-throw-line jumper from point guard Bradyn Shaw at the 3:56 point of the third stanza, Defiance trailed 28-25.
However, the Titans forced three Bulldog turnovers down the stretch and put together a key 9-1 run with buckets from sophomore guard Justyn Toler, McKinstry and sophomore guard CJ Hornbeak and capped by an off-balance 3-pointer from Lichtenberg at the buzzer that put the Titans up double-digits through three periods.
“It made it a different game, no question,” said Schoen of the Lichtenberg bucket. “That one goes in and we get open looks tonight and we airball them. It was nice to finally hit one. (Defiance) is tough, they’re going to be really good. They’re young but they should be extremely excited about the rest of their season.”
McKinstry led eight Titans in the scoring column with 10 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s, which had losses to 2020 D-I regional finalists Lakewood St. Edward (69-55) and Lima Senior (47-41) on their ledger so far this season.
Lichtenberg hit three treys for nine points, along with nine from Hornbeak and eight from Toler off the bench.
Cayden Zachrich hit four shots from the field and paced Defiance with eight points while Jimenez and Joe Lammers netted six apiece.
“We’re very capable of competing and they need to understand that,” noted Lehman. “We’re not capable of competing with where we’re at right now. We’ve got to improve and we’ve got a lot of things to work on … We can compete and we can play and we can battle but it’s only when we’re tough all the time, not when we’re tough in spurts. Our effort is just very sporadic right now and that’s my job as a coach to get that turned around.”
With the St. John’s game in the books, Defiance puts a wrap on the 2020 portion of its season schedule.
The Bulldogs will resume their slate with three games in the first week of January. On Monday, Jan. 4, Defiance will host Van Wert before a Friday-Saturday double-dip at Kenton and at home against Wauseon.
“We’re going to get back to the drawing board a little bit here the next couple weeks and make things very competitive,” said Lehman. “We need to get a little bit of toughness, a little bit of an edge to us that I think we had in the first weekend and that’s gradually disappeared.
“It’s going to be a clean slate, it’s going to be a lot of league games, a cramped January schedule. We’ll be okay, we’re going to find ourselves over this little break and changes are going to have to be made. We’re going to find five guys that want to guard and defend and be tough and those are going to be the five that are on the floor.”
TOLEDO ST. JOHN’S (52) - McKinstry 10; Obeto 0; Lichtenberg 9; Zsiros 4; Vaughn 4; Miller 2; Garcia 6; Binkowski 0; Hornbeak 9; Conway 0; Toler 8; Michalak 0. Totals 22-53 3-6 52.
DEFIANCE (33) - Shaw 3; Frederick 2; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 4; Lammers 6; CJ Zachrich 4; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 8; Black 0. Totals 14-30 4-7 33.
Three-point goals: Toledo St. John’s 5-22 (Lichtenberg 3, Garcia 2), Defiance 1-10 (Lammers). Rebounds: Toledo St. John’s 29 (McKinstry, Zsiros 7), Defiance 21 (Shaw, Frederick, Cay. Zachrich 4). Turnovers: Toledo St. John’s 8, Defiance 16.
Toledo St. John’s 10 12 15 15 - 52
Defiance 7 10 9 7 - 33
Reserves: Toledo St. John’s, 45-39.
