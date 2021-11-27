BRYAN — Tinora held off a comeback attempt from Bryan as the Rams won their first game under head coach Kris Lymanstall with a 42-36 road victory during boys basketball action in Bryan on Saturday.
Nolan Schafer tallied 19 points for the Rams (1-0), which out-scored Bryan 17-6 at the charity stripe thanks to a 15-of-16 effort from Schafer at the line.
Craig Jackson hit two triples and finished with a team-high 12 points for the Golden Bears (0-1) while Evan Cox added 10 markers.
TINORA (42) - Eckert 3; Rinkel 5; Miles 2; Schafer 19; Plassman 6; Harris 5; Anders 0; Bohn 2; Ty. Wiemken 2. Totals 10-17-42.
BRYAN (36) - Jackson 12; Brown 2; Moss 2; Pelz 0; Cox 10; Kepler 2; Langenderfer 0; Herold 8; Dominique 0. Totals 14-6-36.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Plassman 2, Eckert, Rinkel, Harris. Bryan - Jackson 2. Turnovers: Tinora 10, Bryan 9.
Tinora 11 11 7 13 - 42
Bryan 9 3 6 18 - 36
Reserves: Bryan, 25-22.
Antwerp 62, Holgate 19
HOLGATE — Antwerp earned its second victory in two nights to start the season with a 62-19 victory over former Green Meadows Conference foe Holgate.
Carson Altimus led Antwerp (2-0) with 13 points, including three makes from long distance. Jagger Landers, who poured in 29 points in the Archers' season-opening win on Friday night, added 12.
Sophomore Xavier McCord led Holgate (0-1) with seven points while Brodi Burgel had six.
ANTWERP (62) — Altimus 13; Landers 12; Krouse 10; Brewer 8; McMichael 7; Moore 6; Recker 2; Phares 2; Steel 2; Fuller 0. Totals 27-53 0-5 62.
HOLGATE (19) — McCord 7; Burgel 6; Bower 4; L. Miller 2; Resendez 0; N. Miller 0; A. Alvarez 0; Buckley 0; Strohpaul 0; Wallace 0; Engle 0. Totals 6-20 4-6 19.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Altimus 3, Moore 2, Krouse 2, McMichael. Holgate - Burgel 2, McCord. Rebounds: Antwerp 21, Holgate 12. Turnovers: Antwerp 6, Holgate 25.
Antwerp 26 15 14 7 - 62
Holgate 5 7 5 2 - 19
Bluffton 67, Paulding 35
BLUFFTON — After taking care of Continental in the season opener on Friday night, Paulding couldn’t get its offense going on Saturday as they fell on the road 67-35 to Bluffton.
The Panthers (1-1), were outscored 20-8 in the first quarter and Bluffton never let go of that lead, taking a 30-17 lead into halftime. Nick Manz led the Paulding ledger with 10 points. Christian Bauer added eight.
Five players hit double digits in the opener for the Pirates (1-0) as Trenton Donley, Kyler Kinn, Trey Boblitt and Nate Schaadt all scored 13 points while Carson Soper had 10.
PAULDING (35) — Manz 10; Bauer 8; Foltz 7; Agler 3; Gorrell 3; Zartman 2; P. Adams 2; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; A. Adams 0; Cantu 0.
BLUFFTON (67) — Donely 13; Kinn 13; Boblitt 13; Schaadt 13; Soper 10; Donaldson 3; Ginther 2; Shutler 0; Ackerman 0; Lovell 0; Lora 0.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler; Manz; Gorrell. Bluffton - Schaadt 3; Boblitt 3; Donaldson. Turnovers: Paulding 14, Bluffton 8.
Paulding 8 9 10 8 - 35
Bluffton 20 10 22 15 - 67
Wayne Trace 73, Parkway 52
ROCKFORD — Wayne Trace started its season 2-0 for the first time since 2017-2018 with a 73-52 road win over Parkway.
Kyle Stoller led the Raiders in scoring (25 points) and rebounds (nine) as Wayne Trace hit nine 3-pointers and committed just two turnovers in the convincing win. Cameron Sinn added 15 points while Brooks Laukhuf added 13 points and five assists and Trevor Sinn chipped in 11.
Gabe Schaff put up a double-double for Parkway (1-1) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Slusher added 12 points and four assists.
WAYNE TRACE (73) — Stoller 25; C. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 13; T. Sinn 11; Graham 7; Davis 2; Myers 0; Price 0; Winans 0; Hildebrand 0. Totals 29-56 6-7 73.
PARKWAY (52) — Schaaf 14; Slusher 12; Samples 10; Rollins 8; Heitkamp 4; Smith 2; Bollenbacher 2. Totals 19-38 8-1252
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 9-20 (T. Sinn 3, C. Sinn 3, Stoller 2, Laukhuf), Parkway 6-12 (Schaaf 3, Rollins 2, Slusher). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 9), Parkway 25 (Schaff 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 2, Parkway 14.
Wayne Trace 25 13 17 18 - 73
Parkway 15 14 14 9 - 52
Reserves: Parkway 43, Wayne Trace 33.
Fayette 52, Pettisville 45
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville dropped its second contest of the season in a non-league 52-45 home loss to Fayette.
After trailing by one at half, Fayette (1-0) put up 19 points in the third quarter to gain the advantage and send Pettisville to its first 0-2 start since 2014-15. Elijah Lerma tallied a game-high 19 points for the Eagles while Kaden Frenn added 14 markers.
Jarret Beck and Cayden Jacoby each netted 16 points to pace the Blackbirds while Joey Ripke scored 11.
FAYETTE (52) — Lerma 19; Frenn 14; Q. Mitchell 10; Moats 6; W. Mitchell 3; Lemley 0; Whiteside 0; Lester 0. Totals 17-30 15-20 52.
PETTISVILLE (45) — Beck 16; Jacoby 16; Ripke 11; Fenton 2; Kaufmann 0; Basselman 0; Myers 0. Totals 17-30 15-20 45.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Frenn 2, Mitchell. Pettisville - Ripke, Beck. Rebounds: Fayette 18, Pettisville 17. Turnovers: Fayette 9, Pettisville 11.
Fayette 6 13 19 14 - 52
Pettisville 11 9 10 15 - 45
Reserves: Pettisville 41-18.
Continental 44, Lima Temple Christian 26
LIMA — Continental bounced back from a season-opening loss on Friday night with a 44-26 win at Lima Temple Christian.
Konnor Knapp-Williams led the Pirates (1-1) with 15 points in the win while Gavin Huff was right behind with 12.
CONTINENTAL (44) — Knipp-Williams 15; Huff 12; Sharrits 8; Davis 6; Army 2; Rayle 1.
LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (26) — Clay 8; Mottey 8; Callahan 4; Kiser 3; Wright 2; Huffaker 1.
Continental 13 10 9 17 - 44
Lima Temple Christian 8 8 4 6 - 26
