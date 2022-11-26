Tinora scorched the nets for a 20-8 second-quarter edge and downed visiting Bryan 52-38 to open its season.
Luke Harris led three players in double figures for Tinora (1-0) with 19 points. Gavin Eckert and Aiden Rittenhouse added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as all three players hit two 3-pointers each.
Maddox Langenderfer’s nine points led the ledger for Bryan (0-2). Jase Kepler and Sam Herold added four buckets each for eight points.
BRYAN (38) - Pelz 4; Cox 3; Kepler 8; Langenderfer 9; Herold 8; Dominique 2; Watson 4; Koenig 0; Brown 0; K 0. Totals 16-6-38.
TINORA (52) - Eckert 13; Plassman 0; Anders 2; Rittenhouse 10; Harris 19; Ackerman 8; Friedricksen 0. Totals 18-10-52.
Three-point goals: Bryan - none. Tinora - Eckert 2, Rittenhouse 2, Harris 2. Turnovers: Bryan 9, Tinora 9.
Bryan 8 8 13 9 - 38
Tinora 13 20 7 12 - 52
Pandora-Gilboa 65, Ayersville 45
PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa shot a scorching 62 percent from the field and hit 8-of-11 3-pointers to roll past Ayersville, 65-45.
Brady Clark had a dozen points to pace the Pilots (1-1) while Garrett Flory knocked down three trifectas and added 11 points.
Derek Maag hit five 3-pointers and tallied 17 points for the 2-0 Rockets while Aiden Harris scored a game-high 19 markers.
AYERSVILLE (45) - Clark 12; Flory 11; Michel 9; McGuire 7; Schlachter 4; Amoroso 2; Brown 0; Wolfrum 0; Fishpaw 0; Marvin 0. Totals 19-49 3-6 45.
PANDORA-GILBOA (65) - A. Harris 19; D. Maag 17; N. Maag 6; J. Maag 6; C. Harris 5; Neuenschwander 4; Morris 4; Huffman 4; Walker 0; Meyer 0. Totals 24-39 9-11 65.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 4-16 (Flory 3, McGuire), Pandora-Gilboa 8-11 (D. Maag 5, A. Harris 2, C. Harris). Rebounds: Ayersville 22 (Michel, McGuire 4), Pandora-Gilboa 19 (C. Harris 5). Turnovers: Ayersville 13, Pandora-Gilboa 10.
Ayersville 9 11 15 10 - 45
Pandora-Gilboa 22 14 14 15 - 65
Paulding 53, Bluffton 51
PAULDING — Paulding used a good third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and hold off Bluffton for a 53-51 win.
The Panthers (2-0) were down by one at the half but a 13-6 third quarter in favor of Paulding gave them enough to fend off the Pirates (0-1). Four players reached double figures for Paulding as Peyton Adams poured in 12, Casey Agler scored 11 and Nick Manz as well as Ethan Foltz each scored 10 points. Adams knocked down three from distance while Foltz and Agler each had two.
Bluffton was led by Carson Soper’s 18 points and three from distance.
BLUFFTON (51) - Donaldson 9; Soper 18; Ginther 11; Boblitt 3; Worcester 0; Hilty 0; Yoder 0; Lora 10. Totals: 17-47 7-12 - 51.
PAULDING (53) - Zartman 8; Adams 12; Agler 11; Manz 10; Jones 0; Martinez 0; Reeb 2; Foltz 10. Totals: 19-38 8-15 53.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Soper 4, Donaldson 3, Ginther 2, Boblitt. Paulding - Adams 3, Agler 2, Foltz 2. Rebounds: Bluffton 22, Paulding 19. Turnovers: Bluffton 14, Paulding 8.
Bluffton 7 20 6 18 - 51
Paulding 11 15 13 14 - 53
Reserves: Bluffton 48-42
Wayne Trace 68, Parkway 48
WAYNE TRACE — Wayne Trace opened up their 2022-23 campaign with a 68-48 win over Parkway despite being even with the Panthers at the half.
Brooks Laukhuf poured in 30 points for the Raiders (1-0) to lead all scorers. He was a clinical 12-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range. Kyle Stoller added 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while also grabbing a game-high eight rebounds.
Trent Rollins led the way for Parkway (0-1) with 15 points.
PARKWAY (48) - T. Stearns 7; Bruns 3; Samples 1; Smith 3; May 8; Berry 9; Rollins 15; B. Stearns 2. Totals: 17-36 11-14 48.
WAYNE TRACE (68) - T. Laukhuf 4; Miller 0; Gerber 6; Winans 1; B. Laukhuf 30; Clemens 0; Davis 4; Stoller 23. Totals: 27-50 7-11 68.
Three-point goals: Parkway - 3-10 (Bruns, Berry, Rollins), Wayne Trace 7-20 (B. Laukhuf 5, Gerber 2). Rebounds: Parkway 22 (Stearns 6), Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 8). Turnovers: Parkway 11, Wayne Trace 5.
Parkway 12 17 8 11 - 48
Wayne Trace 16 13 20 19 - 68
Reserves: Wayne Trace 40-28
Wauseon 67, Archbold 58
ARCHBOLD — Wauseon opened up their season with a non-league 67-58 victory over Archbold that saw the Indians drop in 21 from the charity stripe.
Landon Hines was the biggest benefactor of the line for Wauseon (1-0) as he scored a team-high 22 points, eight of those coming from the line while Tyson Rodriguez (14), Jack Leathernman (11) and Elijah McLeod (11) all scored in double figures as well.
For Archbold (0-1), they saw the threes rain as Cade Brenner connected four times from deep and led all scorers with 26 points while Jayden Seiler added 17 points amongst five triples.
WAUSEON (67) - Leatherman 11; Rodriguez 14; Armstrong 7; McLeod 11; Borton 2; Gleckler 0; Hines 22; Parsons 0. Totals: 17-4-21 67.
ARCHBOLD (58) — Phillips 4; Brenner 26; Wendt 3; Seiler 17; Gomez 0; Diller 4; Miller 2; Hudson 0; Valentine 0; Nofziger 2. Totals: 12-10-6 58.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Leatherman, McLeod, Archbold - Seiler 5, Brenner 4, Wendt.
Wauseon 14 16 15 22 - 67
Archbold 14 7 16 18 0 58
Reserves: Wauseon 42-26.
Emmanuel Christian 72, Edon 32
TOLEDO — Highly touted sophomore prospect Jerry Easter poured in a massive 36 points for Emmanuel Christian in a season opening 72-32 win over Edon.
The Bombers (0-2) managed just one three and one free throw in the contest. Carter Kiess led the way with 16 points.
Easter’s 36 all came in the first three quarters as he did not play in the fourth. He knocked down four triples and was 6-of-10 from the line. Nate Miles also added 18 for the Eagles (1-0) as well.
EDON (32) - Radabaugh 6; Kiess 13; Hulbert 6; Brigle 1; Sprea 0; Trausch 0; Reed 4; Gallehue 2. Totals: 14-1-1 32
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (72) - Chatman 0; Young 2; Easter 36; Patterson-Davis 2; Brown 6; Miles 18; Sims 0; Miller 6; Hicks 0; Carruthers 2; Rivers 0. Totals: 19-7-13 72.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess. Emmanuel Christian - Easter 4, Miller 2, Miles. Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 8, Edon 26.
Edon 6 10 10 6 - 32
Emmanuel Christian 22 23 17 10 - 72
Pettisville 42, Fayette 33
FAYETTE — An 18-11 halftime lead was enough for Pettisville as the Blackbirds were able to fend of Fayette in a 42-33 non-league win.
Pettisville (1-1) saw Joey Ripke and and Jack Leppelmeier lead the way as Ripke scored a game-high 12 points and Leppelemeier had 10. Each had two threes on the night while Cayden Jacoby grabbed 12 boards.
Fayette (0-1) got 12 points from Wyatt Mitchell.
PETTISVILLE (42) - Leppelmeier 10; Ripke 12; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 8; Beck 6; Jacoby 6; Fenton 0. Totals: 12-36 14-23 42.
FAYETTE (33) - Frenn 8; Moats 0; Mitchell 12; Lester 8; Whitside 2; New 3; Dunnett 0. Totals: 13-37 5-9 33
Three-point goals: Pettisville - 4-6 (Leppelmier 2, Ripke 2), Fayette 3-12 (Frenn, Lester, New). Rebounds: Pettisville 31 (Jacoby 12), Fayette 18. Turnovers: Pettisville 3, Fayette 6.
Pettisville 9 9 14 10 - 42
Fayette 8 3 12 10 - 33
Reserves: Pettsville 40-21.
Continental 65, Lima Temple Christian 63
CONTINENTAL — Contientnal was able to fend off a furious Lima Temple Christain fourth quarter rally and defeat the Pioneers 65-63.
The Pirates (1-1) led 49-38 at the end of three but the Pioneers (0-1) scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, just falling short of a comeback.
Conner Knipp-Williams led the way with 20 points for Continental while Carson Etter added 15. Landon Callahan poured in 31 for Lima Temple Christian.
LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (63) - Dupree 7; Draper 5; Callahan 31; Patrick 3; Kiser 3; Clay 14.
CONTINENTAL (65) - Mo. Rayle 2; Etter 15; Ma. Rayle 8; Army 5; J. Etter 9; Knipp-Williams 20; Thomsen 6.
Lima Temple Christian 10 14 14 25
Continental 17 16 16 16 - 65
Arlington 62, Kalida 54
KALIDA — It took overtime, but Arlington was able to hand Kalida their first loss of the season in a 62-54 victory for the Red Devils.
The two teams were tied at 47 at the end of regulation before Arlington (1-0) outscored Kalida (1-1) 15-7 in overtime. The Wildcats were led by Jaden Smith’s 17 points while Evan Stechschulte added 16.
Jake Vermillion led all scorers with 21 for Arlington while Brady Kin added 18 points and five triples.
KALIDA (54) - B. Smith 4; Hortsman 0; Stechschulte 16; D. Fersch 7; Miller 7; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 17; Warnecke 3. Totals: 18-3-9 54.
ARLINGTON (62) - Jake Vermillion 21; Metzger 4; Russell 3; Kin 18; B. Griggs 10; Jase Vermillion 2; J. Griggs 0; Cavinee 0; Essinger 0. Totals: 12-8-14 62.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Kin 5, Jake Vermillion 3, Kalida - D. Fersch, Miller, Warnecke.
Arlington 10 10 17 10 15 - 62
Kalida 12 9 8 18 7 - 54
Crestview 63, Miller City 43
MILLER CITY — Miller City dropped their season opener to Convoy Crestview 63-43.
Silas Niese dropped in 16 points for the Wildcats (0-1). Thomas Weis added 10 points. Each had two triples in the game and they shot 16-of-37 as a team.
Gavin Etzler led the way for Crestview (1-0) with 18 points.
CRESTVIEW (63) - Etzler 18, Putnam 2, Temple 15, Hunter 6, Liuhtle 10, Sheets 7, Easterling 5. Totals: 23-45 10-15 63.
MILLER CITY (43) - B. Barlage 1; E. Baralge 6; Niese 16; Weis 10; J. Otto 2; Hermiller 4; Ruhe 4. Totals: 16-37 7-10 43.
Three-point goals: Crestview 7-21 (Temple 3, Etzler 2, Liuhtle 2), Miller City 4-13 (Niese 2, Weis 2). Rebounds: Crestview 30, Miller City 23 (Niese 6). Turnovers: Crestview 9, Miller City 10.
Crestview 12 21 18 12 - 63
Miller City 13 14 9 7 - 43
