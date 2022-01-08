KALIDA — Tinora snapped an eight-game skid Saturday night as the Rams erased a three-point deficit through three quarters and downed Kalida 44-40 on the road.
Luke Harris rained down five threes to lead the Rams (3-9) with 19 points. Nolan Schafer added three from long distance, scoring 11 points, while Lance Rinkel added 10.
Tyson Siefker led the way with 12 points for the Wildcats (6-7), which saw a three-game win streak snapped.
TINORA (44) - Harris 19; Schafer 11; Rinkel 10; Eckert 2; Bohn 2; Miles 0; Anders 0. Totals 15-4-44.
KALIDA (40) - Siefker 12; Smith 9; Siebeneck 7 Vorst 5; Fersch 4; Warneske 3; Stechschulte 0; Miller 0. Totals 17-3-40.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Harris 5, Schafer 3, Pinkel 2. Kalida - Sibeneck, Vorst, Smith. Turnovers: Kalida 7.
Tinora 6 10 13 15 - 44
Kalida 11 8 15 8 - 40
Liberty Center 32, Paulding 29
LIBERTY CENTER — In a low-scoring affair, Liberty Center ground out a 32-29 win over visiting Paulding.
Evan Conrad led all scorers for the Tigers (5-4) with 11 points while Wyatt Leatherman added 10.
Nick Manz's nine points led the way for Paulding (3-8) after scoring 27 for the Panthers in a 72-52 win Friday vs. Edgerton.
PAULDING (29) - Manz 9; Agler 6; Zartman 3; Gorrell 3; P. Adams 2; Martinez 2; Reed 2; Foltz 2; Bauer 0; A. Adams 0. Totals 12-0-29.
LIBERTY CENTER (32) - Conrad 11; Leatherman 10; Hammontree 6; Estelle 3; Spieth 2; T. Kruse 0; Chapa 0; L. Kruse 0; Chamberg 0; Johnson 0; C. Kruse 0. Totals 11-7-32.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler 2, Zartman, Manz, Gorrell. Liberty Center - Leatherman 3. Turnovers: Paulding 14, Liberty Center 12.
Paulding 2 11 12 4 - 29
Liberty Center 7 6 12 7 - 32
Wayne Trace 73, Delphos Jefferson 40
HAVILAND — Cameron Sinn racked up 24 points and six rebounds to lead three players in double figures for Wayne Trace in a 73-40 rout of Delphos Jefferson.
Brooks Laukhuf rained down five 3-pointers in a 19-point effort for the Raiders (10-1) while Tyler Davis netted 10.
Trent Teman tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in the setback for Jefferson (2-9).
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (40) - Bailey 7; Teman 16; Miller 8; Carder 0; Bailey 0; Grothaus 2; Hoersten 0; Gallmeier 3; Agner 2; Rode 2. Totals 15-36 5-7 40.
WAYNE TRACE (73) - Myers 4; T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 24; B. Laukhuf 19; Davis 10; Winans 0; Graham 2; Stoller 9; Miller 0; Forrer 0; A. Laukhuf 0. Totals 28-51 6-8 73.
Three-point goals: Jefferson 5-11 (Bailey 2, Teman, Miller, Gallmeier), Wayne Trace 11-20 (B. Laukhuf 5, C. Sinn 4, T. Sinn, Davis). Rebounds: Jefferson 21 (Teman 7), Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 7). Turnovers: Jefferson 23, Wayne Trace 10.
D. Jefferson 5 15 12 8 - 40
Wayne Trace 23 15 15 19 - 73
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-25.
Pettisville 51, Edgerton 40
EDGERTON — After an 0-2 start, Pettisville racked up its seventh win in eight games, powering past Edgerton, 51-40.
Jaret Beck led the way with 16 points for the Blackbirds (7-3), which outscored Edgerton 29-15 in the second half. Joey Ripke added 14 markers.
Corey Herman and Nathan Swank each netted 10 points to lead Edgerton (2-9).
PETTISVILLE (51) - Beck 16; Ripke 14; Myers 9; Kaufmann 8; Adkins 4; Basselman 0; Rupp 0. Totals 13-22-51.
EDGERTON (40) - Swank 10; Herman 10; Meyer 8; Picillo 4; Blue 3; Krontz 3; Timbrook 2; Weaver 0. Totals 17-2-40.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Myers 2, Ripke. Edgerton - Swank, Blue, Krontz, Herman. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Edgerton 7.
Pettisville 8 14 7 22 - 51
Edgerton 8 17 3 12 - 40
Reserves: Pettisville 28-26.
Patrick Henry 68, North Baltimore 47
HAMLER — Patrick Henry equaled its win total over the past two seasons combined with its ninth victory of the year, downing North Baltimore 68-47.
Lincoln Creager drained four 3-pointers for a team-high 16 points to lead Patrick Henry (9-2), winners of seven of its last eight. Nash Meyer added 15 points while Gavin Jackson had 10.
Mitch Clark scored a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (2-9).
NORTH BALTIMORE (47) - Clark 22; Phillips 7; Hagemyer 7; Kipling 5; Baltz 4; Boyd 2. Totals 18-8-47.
PATRICK HENRY (68) - Creager 16; Meyer 15; Jackson 10; Rosengarten 6; Johnson 5; Rosebrook 3; Rohrs 3; Smith 2; Seedord 2; Behrman 2. Totals 24-6-68.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Phillips, Hagemyer, Kepling. Patrick Henry - Creager 4, Jackson 2, Meyer 3, Rohrs.
North Baltimore 4 13 10 20 - 47
Patrick Henry 15 17 22 14 - 68
Leipsic 54, Holgate 37
LEIPSIC — Leipsic earned its fourth straight victory, downing Holgate 54-37.
Mason Brandt stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process for the 7-3 Vikings.
Xavier McCord hit four treys and led Holgate (2-9) with 16 points. Robbie Thacker added eight points, eight boards and three assists.
HOLGATE (37) - McCord 16; Thacker 8; Belmares 6; Bower 4; Kelly 3; Boecher 0; Gerschutz 0; Miller 0. Totals 15-44 2-6 37.
LEIPSIC (54) - Brandt 26; Siefker 8; Maag 6; Schroeder 6; Pena 4; Carillo 3; Scheckelhoff 2; Ellerbrock 0; Rader 0 Liffick 0; Brecht 0; Lammers 0. Totals 20-45 10-17 54.
Three-point goals: Holgate 5-17 (McCord 4, Kelly), Leipsic 5-15 (Brandt 2, Siefker 2, Carillo). Rebounds: Holgate 26 (Thacker 8), Leipsic 23 (Brandt 8). Turnovers: Holgate 18, Leipsic 9.
Holgate 9 10 7 11 - 37
Leipsic 11 11 16 16 - 54
Edon 63, Hilltop 38
WEST UNITY — Edon outscored Hilltop in all four quarters, nabbing a 65-38 non-league win over the host Cadets.
Drew Gallehue led three Bombers in double figures with 20 points to pace Edon (6-4) while Jack Berry and Caden Nester netted 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Ian Hoffman canned four treys and scored 18 points to lead Hilltop (1-8). Anthony Eckenrode netted 13.
EDON (63) - Berry 16; Nester 12; Ripke 5; Kiess 5; Radabaugh 0; Co. Hulbert 2; Sapp 2; Gallehue 20; Craven 0; Ca. Hulbert 3. Totals 22-18-63.
HILLTOP (38) - Haynes 2; Dempsey 0; Kesler 2; Schlosser 1; Wyse 2; Funkhouse 0; Eckenrode 13; Hoffman 18. Totals 14-4-38.
Three-point goals: Edon - Berry 3. Hilltop - Hoffman 4, Eckenrode 2. Turnovers: Edon 7, Hilltop 21.
Edon 19 9 23 14 - 63
Hilltop 13 6 14 5 - 38
Stryker 45, Delta 32
DELTA — Stryker held Delta to just eight first-half points, powering its way to a 45-32 road win.
Elijah Juillard’s 14 points on seven buckets paced the Williams County Panthers (5-7). Peyton Cioffi added 10 markers.
Nolan Risner netted a dozen points to lead the Fulton County Panthers, which fell to 3-5.
STRYKER (45) - Juillard 14; Villanueva 4; Cadwell 7; Cioffi 10; Harris 8; Campbell 2. Totals 21-0-45.
DELTA (32) - Ju. Ruple 5; Ja. Ruple 3; Gillen 6; Davis 3; Tresnan-Reighard 3; Risner 12. Totals 10-7-32.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Harris 2, Cadwell. Delta - Gillen 2, Ju. Ruple, Davis, Risner.
Stryker 15 4 16 10 - 45
Delta 4 4 7 17 - 32
Findlay 64, Ottawa-Glandorf 61 (OT)
FINDLAY — Findlay held off a fourth-quarter rally by Ottawa-Glandorf that forced OT, outscoring the No. 1 Titans 8-5 in the extra session for a 64-61 victory.
Max Roth poured in 26 points to power the Trojans (7-3) to their sixth straight win while Jake Bishop and Brock Makrancy added 17 and 10 points, respectively.
Eli Schmenk’s 16 points were tops in the first loss of the year for O-G (8-1). Colin White added 14 markers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (61) - Fuka 6; Schimmoeller 6; Kuhlman 5; Schmenk 16; Jordan 3; White 14; Stechschulte 5; Maag 6. Totals 25-4-61.
FINDLAY (64) - J. Roth 3; Ross 6; M. Roth 26; Bishop 17; Makrancy 10; Weihrauch 2. Totals 25-6-64.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Fuka 2, Schimmoeller 2, Schmenk 2, Jordan. Findlay - Bishop 3, M. Roth 2, Makrancy 2, J. Roth.
O-G 16 16 9 15 5 - 61
Findlay 17 13 15 11 8 - 64
Miller City 53, Lincolnview 45
MILLER CITY — Miller City held off Lincolnview down the stretch to earn a solid home win over the Lancers, 53-45.
Austin Ruhe hit four treys, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5). Jaden Nuveman chipped in 10.
Carson Fox’s 14 points led the ledger for Lincolnview (2-9) while Garrett Richardson added a dozen.
LINCOLNVIEW (45) - Richardson 12; Fox 14; Price 5; Hatfield 7; Binkley 3; Crow 4. Totals 15-40 7-13 45.
MILLER CITY (53) - Niese 8; Weis 6; Au. Ruhe 24; Nuveman 10; Tobe 2; Pester 3. Totals 18-44 13-17 53.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 7-22 (Fox 2, Hatfield 2, Crow 2, Price), Miller City 7-19 (Au. Ruhe 4, Niese, Weis, Pester). Rebounds: Lincolnview 17, Miller City 25 (Ruhe 6). Turnovers: Lincolnview 8, Miller City 8.
Lincolnview 10 9 16 10 - 45
Miller City 17 10 10 16 - 53
Reserves: Lincolnview, 50-31.
