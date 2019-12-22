In a tightly contested defensive battle, Tinora scored 16 points in overtime to outpace visiting Liberty Center to claim a 51-44 victory over the Tigers.
Evan Willitzer led Tinora (4-3) with 18 points. Marcus Grube added 16 points and Nolan Schafer had 12 tallies for the Rams, who made 17 shots from the charity stripe.
Camden Krugh had a team-high 16 points in the loss for Liberty Center (2-3). Carter Burdue added 13 markers.
LIBERTY CENTER (44) - Krugh 16; Burdue 13; Murdock 6; Keller 5; Shafer 3; Righi 1; Patterson 0. Totals: 16-6-44.
TINORA (51) - Willitzer 18; Mar. Grube 16; Schafer 12; Cramer 2; Wolfrum 2; Bohn 1; Max Grube 0. Totals: 14-17-51.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Krugh 4; Keller; Burdue. Tinora - Schafer 3; Willitzer 2; Mar. Grube. Rebounds: Liberty Center 26 (Burdue 9), Tinora 29 (Willitzer 13). Turnovers: Liberty Center 8, Tinora 10.
Liberty Center 7 11 9 8 9 - 44
Tinora 13 5 8 9 16 - 51
Reserves:Liberty Center, 37-22.
Coldwater 56, Ayersville 32
COLDWATER — Coldwater snapped a three-game skid after dominating the boards with a 38-21 rebounding advantage to defeat visiting Ayersville, 56-32.
Tyler Schwieterman led the game with 11 points and 13 boards for Coldwater (2-3).
Lukas Calhoun and Jakob Trevino both had seven points apiece for the Pilots (1-3).
AYERSVILLE (32) - Trevino 7; Calhoun 7; Clark 6; McGuire 4; I. Eiden 2; Schlachter 2; Okuley 2; B. Eiden 2; Brown 0; Amoroso 0; Sherman 0. Totals: 12-5-32.
COLDWATER (56) - Schwieterman 11; Post 9; Broering 8; C. Muhlenkamp 7; Blasingome 6; Hemmelgarn 5; McKibben 4; Diller 3; Klingshirn 2; J. Muhlenkamp 1. Totals: 23-7-56.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Calhoun 2; Trevino. Coldwater - Post; C. Muhlenkamp; Diller. Rebounds: Ayersville 21 (Brown 5), Coldwater 38 (Schwieterman 13). Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Coldwater 5.
Ayersville 6 14 2 10 - 32
Coldwater 13 19 18 6 - 56
Holgate 56, Hilltop 34
HOLGATE — Holgate outscored Hilltop in every quarter fora 56-34 triumph in a battle of winless squads.
In a battle between two teams vying for their first win of the season, host Holgate never let off the gas pedal as they outscored Hilltop in every quarter for a 56-34 triumph.
Blake Hattemer led all scorers with 13 points in the win for Holgate (1-4) while Sam Medina contributed 12 more points.
Griffin McEwen had a team-best 12 points in the setback for Hilltop (0-6).
HILLTOP (34) - McEwen 12; Garrett 9; Beres 7; Schlosser 4; Funkhouser 2; Wyse 0; Whitman 0; Hoffman 0; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals: 13-5-34.
HOLGATE (56) - Hattemer 13; Medina 12; Sonnenberg 9; Kelly 7; Sparks 6; Hartman 5; Kupfersmith 3; Bower 1; Wenner 0; Gershutz 0; Thacker 0. Totals: 21-10-56.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - McEwen 2; Beres. Holgate - Kelly 2; Sonnenberg; Hartman. Turnovers: Hilltop 5, Holgate 9.
Hilltop 10 6 8 10 - 34
Holgate 16 17 12 11 - 56
Hicksville 53, Eastside (Ind.) 35
EASTSIDE, Ind. — Hicksville overcame 23 turnovers with a 38-18 rebound advantage to put away host Eastside (Ind.) 53-35.
Landon Turnbull led all players with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win for Hicksville (5-1), which held the Blazers to just 13 second-half points.
Gage Trevino scored a team high 10 points in the loss for Eastside (2-4).
HICKSVILLE (53) - Turnbull 23; Bergman 9; Tunis 8; Myers 8; Slattery 4; Miller 1; Balser 0; Baird 0; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals: 20-7-53.
EASTSIDE (Ind.) (35) - Trevino 10; Willard 7; Henderson 6; Johnson 6; Pfefferkorn 2; Moughler 2; Fry 2. Totals: 13-5-35.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Turnbull 3; Myers 2; Tunis. Eastside (Ind.) - Henderson 2; Trevino; Willard. Rebounds: Hicksville 38 (Turnbull 13), Eastside (Ind.) 18. Turnovers: Hicksville 23, Eastside (Ind.) 12.
Hicksville 14 15 10 14 - 53
Eastside (Ind.) 8 14 7 6 - 35
Reserves: Hicksville, 42-40.
Antwerp 81, Delphos Jefferson 50
DELPHOS — Antwerp outmuscled Delphos Jefferson 38-16 on the glass, rolling to 6-0 with an 81-50 triumph.
Sophomore Jagger Landers was dominant for the unbeaten Archers with 23 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive caroms. Jayvin Landers netted 21 points while Luke Krouse added 11.
Antwerp flexed its muscles with a 38-16 rebound advantage and a 18-11 turnover advantage with 23 points in the second and third quarter to rout host Delphos Jefferson 81-50.
Colin Bailey's 16 points were tops for the Wildcats, which slipped to 3-5.
ANTWERP (81) - Jag. Landers 23; Jay. Landers 21; Krouse 11; Lichty 8; Sheedy 5; Grant 5; Schuette 4; Savina 4; Eaken 0; Hines 0; Sproles 0. Totals: 28-18-81.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (50) - Bailey 16; Merrile 13; Teman 11; Moore 6; Long Jr. 3; Estle 1; Miller 0; Herron 0; Hubert 0; Gallmeier 0; Rode 0. Totals: 15-13-50.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Jay. Landers 3; Krouse 3; Sproles. Delphos Jefferson - Bailey 4; Teman 2; Merrile. Rebounds: Antwerp 38 (Jag. Landers 12), Delphos Jefferson 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Delphos Jefferson 18.
Antwerp 16 23 23 19 - 81
Delphos Jefferson 16 12 9 13 - 50
Reserves: Antwerp, 42-40.
Wayne Trace 64, Van Wert 57
VAN WERT — Wayne Trace utilized a 17-1 free throw advantage to steal a 64-57 victory over host Van Wert.
Jace Vining scored a team-high 24 points in the win for Wayne Trace (5-2). Nate Gerber added 14 points and six boards while Reid Miller netted 12 with six assists. Alex Reinhart chipped in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Van Wert scoring maestro Owen Treece hit seven treys and 11 field goals to finish with 30 points for the Cougars (2-4).
WAYNE TRACE (64) - Vining 24; Gerber 14; Miller 12; Reinhart 10; C. Sinn 4; T. Speice 0. Totals: 21-17-64.
VAN WERT (57) - Treece 30; Brown 13; Hilleary 8; Jackson 6; Proffitt 0; Barnhart 0; Conrad 0; Brown 0; Place 0. Totals: 21-1-57.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Miller 2; Vining 2; Gerber. Van Wert - Treece 7; Brown 3; Jackson 2; Hilleary 2. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Reinhart 12); Van Wert 23 (Hilleary 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10; Van Wert 12.
Wayne Trace 13 21 16 14 - 64
Van Wert 9 13 16 19 - 57
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 41-39.
Edgerton 44, Swanton 39
SWANTON — Edgerton held off a late charge from host Swanton, outlasting the Bulldogs, 44-39.
Logan Showalter hit six field goals in a 13-point night for Edgerton (3-2) while Colin Gary netted 10.
Andrew Thornton paced Swanton (3-2) with 18 markers.
EDGERTON (44) - Blue 2; Cape 6; Roth 0; Pahl 2; Ripke 7; Landel 2; Gary 10; Wolfe 2; Meyer 0; Showalter 13; Hicks 0; Timbrook 0; Wilson 0. Totals 20-7-44.
SWANTON (39) - Vance 5; Weigel 3; Betz 4; Bartlett 9; Pelland 0; Thornton 18; Becker 0; Szlapski 0; Calicotte 0; Duarte 0; Keith 0; Crow 0. Totals 21-1-39.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape, Ripke, Gary. Swanton - Thornton 2, Weigel, Bartlett.
Edgerton 15 11 12 6 - 44
Swanton 8 6 14 11 - 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Archbold 45
OTTAWA — In a battle of undefeated teams, Ottawa-Glandorf outscored Archbold in every quarter to rout the Streaks, 71-45.
Ben Westrick led all scorers with 18 points for Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0) while Brennan Blevins recorded 16 points.
Austin Roth recorded a team high 12 points in the loss for Archbold (5-1) while Elijah Zimmerman chipped in 10.
ARCHBOLD (45) - Au. Roth 12; Zimmerman 10; Hagans 8; Gomez 4; Al. Roth 4; Newman 3; Johns 3; Cheney 1. Totals: 16-3-45.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (71) - Westrick 18; Blevins 16; Nichols 12; Dean 6; Kaufman 6; Beach 4; Alt 4; Schmenk 3; Kuhlman 2. Totals: 30-5-71.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Au. Roth 4; Zimmerman; Johns. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 2; Dean 2; Westrick; Schmenk. Rebounds: Archbold 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 28 (Nichols 6). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.
Archbold 15 8 7 15 - 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 11 16 25 - 71
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 68-32.
Bryan 47, Napoleon 28
BRYAN — Bryan bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a 47-28 win against visiting Napoleon.
Reese Jackson tallied 17 points and seven boards for the Golden Bears (5-1) while Caleb Zuver hit two treys and netted 14.
Josh Mack had a team high eight points and four rebounds in the defeat for Napoleon (1-5).
NAPOLEON (28) - Mack 8; Gerdeman 6; Willeman 4; Rosebrook 3; Warncke 2; G. Brubaker 2; J. Brubaker 2; Fraker 1; Hinojosa 0. Totals: 12-3-28.
BRYAN (47) - Jackson 17; Zuver 14; Arthur 6; Lamberson 4; Rohrer 3; Showalter 3. Totals: 19-6-47.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Gerdeman. Bryan - Zuver 2; Showalter. Rebounds: Napoleon 14 (Mack 4); Bryan 20 (Jackson 7). Turnovers: Napoleon 11; Bryan 12.
Napoleon 5 7 8 8 - 28
Bryan 13 7 13 14 - 47
Wauseon 56, Genoa 45
WAUSEON — Wauseon out-fought visiting Genoa 56-45 for its fourth win in five tries this season.
Noah Tester hit 6-of-6 from the charity stripe in a 19-point effort for the Indians while Sean Brock hit seven freebies in the fourth to finish with 18. Jonas Tester chipped in 11 points.
Mike Rightnowar had a team-high 13 points in the loss for the Comets (2-4).
GENOA (45) - Rightnowar 13; Laytad 9; St. Claire 7; Szepiela 6; Stoner 4; Emerson 4; Wasserman 2; LaGrange 0. Totals: 20-0-45.
WAUSEON (56) - N. Tester 19; Brock 18; J. Tester 11; Penrod 4; Britsch 2; Wilson 2; DeGroff 0. Totals: 21-9-56.
Three-point goals: Genoa - Rightnowar 3; St. Claire; Laytad. Wauseon - N. Tester 3; J. Tester; Brock. Turnovers: Genoa 6; Wauseon 10.
Genoa 9 14 11 11 - 45
Wauseon 14 13 14 15 - 56
Columbus Grove 66, Patrick Henry 39
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove raced out to a 23-6 lead and cruised past visiting Patrick Henry, 66-39.
Blake Reynolds racked up 26 points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs (6-0) while Gabe Clement added 20.
Jayden Schulze's nine points were tops for PH (0-2), which fell despite winning the rebounding battle, 31-22.
PATRICK HENRY (39) - Schulze 9; Rosengarten 7; Almanza 6; Seedorf 4; Jackson 3; Schwiebert 2; Holloway 2; Crossland 2; Feehan 2; Seeman 2. Totals: 16-4-39.
COLUMBUS GROVE (66) - Reynolds 26; Clement 20; Birnesser 8; Hopkins 4; Smith 3; Schneider 3; Halker 2. Totals: 28-6-66.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Jackson; Schulze; Rosengarten. Columbus Grove - Reynolds 2; Birnesser; Smith. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 31 (Seedorf, Schulze, Holloway 4); Columbus Grove 22 (Reynolds 10). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 25; Columbus Grove 8.
Patrick Henry 6 9 12 12 - 39
Columbus Grove 23 16 21 6 - 66
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 49-25.
Fayette 37, Delta 17
FAYETTE — Fayette outscored Delta 18-0 in the first quarter, a cushion plenty big enough to earn a 37-17 victory.
Noah Brinegar tallied nine points to pace the Eagles (5-4), winners of three straight.
Guillermo Asensio was the lone bright spot in the loss for Delta (2-4) with nine points.
DELTA (17) - Asensio 9; Gillen 2; Eckenrode 2; Stickley 2; Risner 2; Hodge 0; Knapp 0; Sackschewsky 0; Mazurowski 0; Ruple 0; H. Tresnan-Reighard 0. Totals: 6-2-17.
FAYETTE (37) - Brinegar 9; Wentz 6; Wagner 6; Aguilar 6; Colegrove 5; Lerma 3; Lemley 2; Eberly 0; Whiteside 0. Totals: 15-2-37.
Three-point goals: Delta - Asensio 3. Fayette - Wagner 2; Aguilar 2; Brinegar.
Delta 0 5 1 11 - 17
Fayette 18 6 9 4 - 37
Reserves: Fayette, 28-24.
Spencerville 48, Kalida 34
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville's defense held Kalida to just five points in both the first and third quarters, downing the Wildcats, 48-34.
Dalton Prichard's 14 points paced the Bearcats (2-6) while Evan Roebke and Luke Erhart netted 12 points apiece in the loss for Kalida (2-5).
KALIDA (34) - Roebke 12; Erhart 12; Hovest 7; Von der Embse 3. Totals 12-6-34.
SPENCERVILLE (48) - Prichard 14; Henline 12; Harter 8; J. Goecke 6; K. Goecke 4; Koenig 4. Totals 18-6-48.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Von der Embse, Hovest, Roebke, Erhart. Spencerville - Henline 3, Prichard 2, Koenig.
Kalida 5 11 5 13 - 34
Spencerville 10 10 10 18 - 48
Reserves: Kalida, 45-43.
Delphos St. John's 52, Ottoville 31
DELPHOS — Delphos St. John's snapped an Ottoville three-game winning streak with a 52-39 victory over the Big Green to stay undefeated on the season.
Aiden Rode led Delphos St. John's (6-0) with 14 points. Brady Parrish added 13 points and Brady Grothouse had 10 tallies for the Blue Jays.
Joshua Thorbahn had a team-high 13 points in the loss for Ottoville (5-3).
OTTOVILLE (31) - Thorbahn 13; J. Miller 7; Schlagbaum 6; W. Miller 4; Kortokrax 1; Manns 0; Fisher 0; Edelbrock 0; Langhals 0. Totals: 10-11-31.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN'S (52) - Rode 14; Parrish 13; Grothouse 10; Fischer 7; Fairchild 6; Elwer 2; Gillespie 0; Kahny 0. Totals: 16-18-52.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John's - Grothouse 2.
Ottoville 6 9 7 9 - 31
Delphos St. John's 19 12 11 10 - 52
Lincolnview 57, Fort Jennings 48
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview upped its season record to 4-1 this campaign with a 57-48 home win over Fort Jennings.
Jake Bowersock tallied 15 points to pace the Lancers while Carson Kazee's 13 points paced three Musketeers in double figures. Nick Trentman added 11 markers while Evan Hoersten netted 10 for Fort Jennings (0-8).
FORT JENNINGS (48) - Kazee 13; Trentman 11; Hoersten 10; Schulte 8; Liebrecht 4; Grote 2. Totals 19-5-48.
LINCOLNVIEW (57) - Bowersock 15; Price 10; Leeth 9; Cavinder 8; Jesse 6; Hatfield 5; Overholt 4. Totals 20-10-57.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Kazee 2, Schulte 2, Trentman. Lincolnview - Jesse 2, Cavinder 2, Leeth, Overholt, Price.
Fort Jennings 9 11 10 18 - 48
Lincolnview 14 12 15 16 - 57
