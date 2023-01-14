Stryker 66, Tinora 61 (OT)
Tinora rallied from an 11-point deficit after one quarter to force overtime but Stryker came away with a 66-61 win in the extra session to highlight boys hoops action on Saturday evening.
Luke Harris hit five treys and rolled up a game-high 28 points in the loss for the Rams (5-8) while Eli Plassman and Aiden Rittenhouse each netted 13 points as both teams hit 10 shots from long range in the wild clash.
Daniel Donovan knocked down five 3-pointers, scoring 21 points for the Panthers (7-7). Mateo Villanueva netted 13 points while Levi Barnum added 11.
STRYKER (66) - Juillard 9; Villanueva 13; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 5; Cadwell 7; D. Donovan 21; Barnum 11. Totals 20-16-66.
TINORA (61) - Eckert 3; Plassman 13; Anders 4; Rittenhouse 13; Harris 28; Spychala 0; Ackerman 0. Totals 21-9-61.
Three-point goals: Stryker - D. Donovan 5, Villanueva 3, Cadwell, Barnum. Tinora - Harris 5, Plassman 3, Eckert, Rittenhouse. Turnovers: Stryker 9, Tinora 10.
Stryker 18 12 4 18 14 - 66
Tinora 7 10 13 17 9 - 61
Hicksville 55, North Central 43
PIONEER — Hicksville got back to winning ways, dispatching host North Central 55-43.
Brody Balser hit five treys for 15 points to lead the Aces (11-3), which entered having lost three of four. Aaron Klima added 13 points and eight boards.
Joe Burt’s 14 points paced the Eagles, which fell to 6-7 with their third straight defeat.
HICKSVILLE (55) - Sanders 6; Klima 13; Balser 15; Langham 3; Rosalez 6; Sheets 9; Gordon 3. Totals 22-43 2-3 55.
NORTH CENTRAL (43) - J. Burt 14; Q. Burt 4; Turner 3; Douglass 6; Meyers 6; Kidston 0; Smeltzer 0; Beard 3; Hicks 0; Pettit 7. Totals 15-36 9-15 43.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 9-24 (Balser 5, Sanders 2, Klima, Langham), North Central 4-12 (Douglass 2, Turner, Pettit). Rebounds: Hicksville 22 (Klima 8), North Central 26. Turnovers: Hicksville 14, North Central 15.
Hicksville 15 21 6 13 - 55
North Central 11 9 11 12 - 43
Reserves: North Central, 33-32.
Paulding 55, Del. Jefferson 42
PAULDING — Paulding outscored Delphos Jefferson 16-7 in the second quarter en route to a 55-42 home win over the Wildcats.
Peyton Adams hit three longballs to pace the Panthers (7-6) with 17 points while Ethan Foltz added 14 markers and Nick Manz hit all eight free throws in a 10-point effort against Jefferson (6-7).
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (42) - Teman 14; Gallmeier 3; Miller 10; Carder 0; Bailey 3; Grothaus 0; Agner 8; Rode 4. Totals 16-31 5-9 42.
PAULDING (55) - Zartman 4; Adams 17; Agler 2; Manz 10; Jones 0; Martinez 0; Reeb 8; Foltz 14. Totals 20-37 11-12 55.
Three-point goals: Jefferson - Miller 3, Gallmeier. Paulding - Adams 3, Reeb. Rebounds: Jefferson 17, Paulding 18. Turnovers: Jefferson 18, Paulding 9.
D. Jefferson 14 7 9 12 - 42
Paulding 16 16 8 15 - 55
Reserves: Paulding, 35-20.
Antwerp 66, Lincolnview 31
MIDDLE POINT — Landon Brewer scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter as Antwerp bowled over Lincolnview, 66-31.
Brewer added 10 rebounds and six 3-point makes in the effort for the Archers (9-2), winners of eight straight. Reid Lichty and Zaine McMichael added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lincolnview fell to 1-11 on the year with the defeat.
ANTWERP (66) - Moore 5; McMichael 10; Altimus 7; R. Lichty 13; Smith 0; Brewer 29; Hitzeman 0; Savina 2; Fuller 0; A. Lichty 0. Totals 26-45 2-5 66.
LINCOLNVIEW (31) - Tow 8; Evans 6; Bockrath 8; Price 0; Jackson 1; Overholt 2; Thomas 2; Cox 4; Smith 0; Jessee 0; Kill 0; Heffelfinger 0. Totals 10-35 11-16 31.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 12-23 (Brewer 6, McMichael 3, Moore, Altimus, R. Lichty), Lincolnview 0-8. Rebounds: Antwerp 24 (Brewer 10), Lincolnview 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 7, Lincolnview 10.
Antwerp 24 19 17 6 - 66
Lincolnview 8 8 9 6 - 31
Reserves: Lincolnview, 32-15.
Crestview 45, Wayne Trace 43
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace junior Brooks Laukhuf became the newest Raider to reach 1,000 points but Crestview spoiled the fun with a buzzer-beating layup to win, 45-43.
Laukhuf netted 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the setback for Wayne Trace (8-4), becoming the 10th 1,000-point scorer for the Raiders on a fourth-quarter jumper. Kyle Stoller added 11 points and 12 boards in the loss to the rival Knights (11-1).
CRESTVIEW (45) - Etzler 5; Putman 5; Kline 3; Temple 5; Hunter 7; Harting 2; Lichtle 0; W. Sheets 16; C. Sheets 0; Easterling 2. Totals 19-50 4-10 45.
WAYNE TRACE (43) - Myers 2; T. Laukhuf 3; Miller 0; Winans 2; B. Laukhuf 22; Davis 3; Stoller 11. Totals 18-43 3-7 43.
Three-point goals: Crestview 3-15 (Etzler, Kline, Temple), Wayne Trace 4-11 (B. Laukhuf 2, T. Laukhuf, Stoller). Rebounds: Crestview 39 (W. Sheets 14), Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 12). Turnovers: Crestview , Wayne Trace 8.
Crestview 3 11 16 15 - 45
Wayne Trace 11 7 11 14 - 43
Reserves: Crestview, 50-33.
Northview 60, Wauseon 51
WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Sylvania Northview 17-4 in the second quarter to lead 30-22 at halftime but Northview stormed back with a 20-6 fourth-quarter edge to beat the Indians, 60-51.
Elijah McLeod’s 16 points were tops for the Tribe (7-6) while Landon Hines and Tyson Rodriguez chipped in 15 and 12 points, respectively. Northview (11-2) hit nine 3-pointers in all en route to the win.
NORTHVIEW (60) - Clausius 3; McCoy 14; Barnesky 20; Campbell 12; Dupree 3; PImmung 0; Holmes 0; Bentley 0; Echelmeyer 0; L. Horton 2; A. Horton 6. Totals 21-9-60.
WAUSEON (51) - Leatherman 2; Rodriguez 12; Armstrong 0; McLeod 16; Borton 0; Hines 15; Parsons 6. Totals 18-14-51.
Three-point goals: Northview - McCoy 4, Barnesky 3, Campbell 2. Wauseon - McLeod. Turnovers: Northview 7, Wauseon 5.
Northview 18 4 18 20 - 60
Wauseon 13 17 15 6 - 51
Reserves: Northview, 37-34.
Patrick Henry 70, Leipsic 38
HAMLER — Patrick Henry blitzed Leipsic 22-9 in the first quarter en route to a dominant 70-38 victory at ‘The House of Heat.’
Freshman Mack Hieber hit four treys and put up 20 points in the fifth straight win for the Patriots (12-1) while Lincoln Creager added two longballs with 15 points to knock off the rival Vikings (5-7).
LEIPSIC (38) - Lammers 14; Siefker 13; Maag 5; Brecht 4; Schroeder 2. Totals 12-10-38.
PATRICK HENRY (70) - Hieber 20; Creager 15; Jackson 8; Rosengarten 7; Smith 6; A. Behrman 6; Meyer 4; B. Behrman 2; Punches 2. Totals 28-7-70.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Lammers 2, Siefker 2. Patrick Henry - Hieber 4, Creager 2, Rosengarten.
Leipsic 9 4 17 8 - 38
P. Henry 22 12 13 23 - 70
Pettisville 56, Evergreen 45
PETTISVILLE — Cayden Jacoby netted 22 points as Pettisville made an 11-3 first-quarter lead hold up by defeating Evergreen, 56-45.
Jaret Beck added a dozen points in the fifth straight victory for the Blackbirds (10-4) while Joey Ripke put up 10 points and eight rebounds.
Eli Keifer’s 16 points paced the Vikings (7-6) and Tyson Woodring netted 11 in the team’s third straight loss.
EVERGREEN (45) - Keifer 16; Woodring 11; Gillen 5; Hudik 0; Walker 3; Lumbrezer 3; Emmitt 3; Ruetz 4; Spradlin 0. Totals 17-45 6-11 45.
PETTISVILLE (56) - Leppelmeier 6; Ripke 10; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 6; Beck 12; Jacoby 22. Totals 20-33 15-22 56.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 5-16 (Keifer, Woodring, Walker, Lumbrezer, Emmitt), Pettisville 1-1 (Beck). Rebounds: Evergreen 15, Pettisville 24 (Ripke 8). Turnovers: Evergreen 9, Pettisville 13.
Evergreen 3 14 11 17 - 45
Pettisville 11 11 17 17 - 56
Reserves: Evergreen, 46-20.
Hilltop 70, Jones Acad. 58
WEST UNITY — Aiden Funkhouser racked up 20 points for Hilltop, leading three in double figures in the Cadets’ 70-58 win over Toledo Jones Academy.
Raace Haynes put up 15 points to help the cause for the Cadets (4-7) in the team’s highest-scoring effort since an 81-22 win over Monclova Christian on Feb. 14, 2022. Brock Kesler chipped in 13 markers.
JONES ACADEMY (58) - Terry 29; Sipson 15; Cole 10; Lucas 2; Hull 0; Davis 0; Hawkins 0; Fields 0. Totals 23-3-58.
HILLTOP (70) - Haynes 15; Schlosser 9; Kesler 13; Funkhouser 20; Dempsey 9; Eckenrode 4. Totals 25-13-70.
Three-point goals: Jones Academy - Terry 5, Simpson. Hilltop - Dempsey 2, Kesler 2, Schlosser, Funkhouse, Eckenrode.
Jones Acad. 10 19 10 19 - 58
Hilltop 19 9 22 20 - 70
Edgerton 52, Montpelier 43
MONTPELIER — A 23 point fourth quarter for Montpelier wasn’t enough as the Locomotives fell 52-43 on their home floor to Edgerton.
The Bulldogs (2-10) scored 20 points of their own in the fourth quarter, 12 coming at the charity stripe to fend off Montpelier (6-7). Corey Everetts and Quentin Blue combined for 32 points with 18 and 14 respectively.
The Locomotives were paced by Garrett Walz’s 24, 15 of which came off of five threes. Brayden Brink knocked down the other two Montpelier threes and was second on the team with six.
EDGERTON (52) - Blue 14; Everetts 18; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 11; Swank 9; Krontz 0. Totals: 11-5-15 52
MONTPELIER (43) - Walz 24; Thorp 2; Sommer 0; Camper 4; Girrell 5; Martin 0; Brink 6; Grime 2. Totals: 6-7-10 43.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Blue 2, Swank 2, Everetts; Montpelier - Walz 5, Brink 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 10, Montpelier 17.
Edgerton 10 14 8 20 - 52
Montpelier 10 5 2 26 - 43
Reserves: 34-31 Edgerton
Delta 43, Fayette 23
DELTA — Delta outscored Fayette 17-6 in the second quarter to get out to a 23-10 halftime lead and never looked back downing the Eagles in non-league action at home, 43-23.
Justin Ruple led the way for the Panthers (9-2) with 13 points on the night while Bryce Gillen knocked down two threes and added 12.
Fayette (6-7) saw five of their nine field goals come from three with Kaden Frenn knocking down two and leading the way with 10.
FAYETTE (23) - Frenn 10; Leininger 0; Moats 0; Mitchell 2; Brohm 0; Lester 0; Whiteside 2; GAble 0; Dunnett 6; Figgins 3. Totals: 4-5-0 23.
DELTA (43) - Ruple 13; Cribbons 0; Knapp 6; Reinhard 2; Roth 0; Gillen 12; Ruple 2; McQuillin 0; Ruffer 0; Risner 8; Brosher 0. Totals: 11-5-6 43.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Frenn 2, Dunnett 2, Figgins; Delta - Risner 2, Gillen 2, Knapp. Turnovers: Fayette 16, Delta 3.
Fayette 4 6 7 6 - 23
Delta 6 17 10 10 - 43
Van Wert 68, Bryan 44
VAN WERT — Bryan dropped their fourth-straight game in a non-league road contest at Van Wert, 68-44.
The Golden Bears (3-10) struggled to shoot the ball going 15-of-49 from the field and just 2-of-7 from three in the contest. Joe Watson led the way with 12 points while Jase Kepler notched a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Van Wert (8-4) saw much better shooting as they went 27-of-47 from the field and a scorching hot 7-of-154 from three in the win.
BRYAN (44) - Langenderfer 4; Kepler 10; Kennedy 0; Cox 9; Pelz 0; Watson 12; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 5; Dominique 4. Totals: 15-49 12-14 44.
VAN WERT (68) - No individual statistics. Totals: 27-47 7-10 68.
Three-point goals: Bryan 2-7 (Cox 1-1, Herold 1-4); Van Wert 7-14. Rebounds: Bryan 24 (Kepler 11), Van Wert 21. Turnovers: Bryan 9, Van Wert 5.
