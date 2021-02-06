Archbold 27, Tinora 17
ARCHBOLD — In a defensive slugfest, Archbold won its fourth straight game and 12th in 13 contests by downing Tinora at “The Thunderdome,” 27-17.
Ashton Kammeyer netted nine points to lead the charge for the 15-4 Bluestreaks.
Nolan Schafer hit four free throws in a seven-point effort to pace the Rams (4-10).
TINORA (17) - Mar. Grube 4; Max Grube 4; Schafer 7; Rinkel 2. Totals 4-8-17.
ARCHBOLD (27) - Gomez 5; Al. Roth 4; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 3; Newman 4; Kammeyer 9; Hurst 2. Totals 10-5-27.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Schafer. Archbold - Gomez, Al. Roth.
Tinora 0 9 4 4 - 17
Archbold 6 9 3 9 - 27
Reserves: Archbold, 41-26.
Hicksville 55, Pettisville 43
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville snapped a four-game losing streak with a double-digit victory over Pettisville, 55-43.
Landon Turnbull tallied 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the way for the Aces (7-10), which out-rebounded the Blackbirds 23-18. Jackson Bergman chipped in 14 points.
Joey Ripke and Max Leppelmeier scored 11 points each for Pettisville (13-4).
PETTISVILLE (43) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 11; Leppelmeier 11; Beck 7; Jacoby 9; King 0. Totals 15-32 8-13 43.
HICKSVILLE (55) - Klima 0; Myers 9; Balser 3; Bergman 14; Slattery 9; Turnbull 20; Hootman 0. Totals 18-45 12-23 55.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 5-10 (Ripke 2, Kaufmann, Leppelmeier, Beck), Hicksville 7-17 (Myers 3, Turnbull 3, Balser). Rebounds: Pettisville 18, Hicksville 23 (Turnbull 5). Turnovers: Pettisville 9, Hicksville 9.
Pettisville 9 9 15 10 - 43
Hicksville 13 10 19 13 - 55
Reserves: Pettisville, 27-20.
Wayne Trace 72, Crestview 57
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scorched the nets with 65-percent shooting (24-of-37), including 11 makes from long range, as the Raiders knocked off rival Crestview, 72-57.
Brooks Laukhuf netted 23 points to lead the scoring charge for the Raiders (15-5). Trevor Sinn added 14 markers while Cameron Sinn chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler was 11-of-16 shooting with 30 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (14-5).
CRESTVIEW (57) - K. Etzler 30; Jackson 0; G. Etzler 9; Hunter 4; Lichtensteiger 0; Brecht 0; Ward 8; Kreischer 4; Lichtle 2. Totals 21-51 9-16 57.
WAYNE TRACE (72) - T. Sinn 14; C. Sinn 10; Specie 6; Laukhuf 23; McClure 3; Graham 7; Stoller 9. Totals 24-37 13-17 72.
Three-point goals: Crestview 6-25 (G. Etzler 3, Ward 2, K. Etzler), Wayne Trace 11-18 (Laukhuf 4, T. Sinn 3, Speice, McClure, Graham, Stoller). Rebounds: Crestview 25 (Stoller 10), Wayne Trace 25 (Etzler 9). Turnovers: Crestview 13, Wayne Trace 17.
Crestview 13 6 15 23 - 57
Wayne Trace 18 22 13 19 - 72
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 32-27.
Antwerp 76, Edon 42
ANTWERP — Antwerp rained down 11 3-pointers and blitzed Edon 43-17 in the second half to down the Bombers, 76-42.
Austin Lichty netted 19 points and three longballs while Jagger Landers tallied 18 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Archers (15-1). Luke Krouse added 11 markers.
Drew Gallehue scored 11 points for Edon, which dropped to 6-8.
EDON (42) - Berry 5; D. Kiess 4; Steinke 1; Hamrick 9; Nester 3; C. Kiess 0; He. Dye 3; Gallehue 11; Hulbert 6. Totals 16-37 7-8 42.
ANTWERP (76) - Lichty 17; Recker 2; Hines 0; Landers 18; Phares 3; Krouse 11; Moore 3; McMichael 1; Sheedy 9; Sproles 2; Steel 2; Brewer 8. Totals 27-55 11-14 76.
Three-point goals: Edon 3-8 (Berry, Nester, Gallehue), Antwerp 11-25 (Lichty 3, Landers 3, Brewer 2, Krouse, Moore, Sheedy). Rebounds: Edon 23, Antwerp 19 (Landers 4). Turnovers: Edon 27, Antwerp 6.
Edon 12 13 9 8 - 42
Antwerp 17 16 24 19 - 76
Reserves: Antwerp, 44-17.
Holgate 32, Patrick Henry 29
HAMLER — Holgate’s Bailey Sonnenberg connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Tigers past Henry County rival Patrick Henry, 32-29.
Sonnenberg netted a team-high 10 points for Holgate (8-11).
Caleb Rosengarten also scored 10 points for the Patriots, which fell to 7-13.
HOLGATE (32) - Sonnenberg 10; Thacker 7; McCord 3; Kelly 3; Medina 9. Totals 12-4-32.
PATRICK HENRY (29) - C. Rosengarten 10; Seedorf 3; Feehan 2; Seemann 3; Crossland 5; L. Johnson 6. Totals 11-3-29.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Sonnenberg, Thacker, McCord, Kelly. Patrick Henry - L. Johnson 2, Rosengarten, Seemann.
Holgate 8 2 10 12 - 32
Patrick Henry 11 8 4 6 - 29
Edgerton 61, North Central 49
EDGERTON — Edgerton had a trio of players reach double figures as the Bulldogs downed North Central, 61-49.
Cole Meyer hit three treys and led the Bulldogs (9-7) with 14 points. Noah Landel added a dozen points while Troy Wolfe hit seven free throws in a 10-point night.
Zach Hayes netted 16 points to lead all scorers for the Eagles (4-12). Landon Justice and Colin Patten added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.
NORTH CENTRAL (49) - J. Burt 2; Sanford 0; Meyers 4; Q. Burt 3; Justice 12; Pettit 2; Hayes 16; Hicks 0; Patten 10. Totals 18-10-49.
EDGERTON (61) - Meyer 14; Everetts 8; Wilson 4; Hicks 0; Ripke 5; Landel 12; Hake 0; Wolfe 10; C. Blue 8. Totals 17-21-61.
Three-point goals: North Central - Patten, Justice, Q. Burt. Edgerton - Meyer 3, Everetts 2, Wolfe. Turnovers: North Central 13, Edgerton 16.
North Central 10 5 18 16 - 49
Edgerton 9 17 18 17 - 61
Reserves: Edgerton, 42-32.
Stryker 44, Montpelier 32
STRYKER — After back-to-back overtime losses, Stryker broke through to win in regulation in BBC action against Montpelier, 44-32.
Kaleb Holsopple’s 14 points led the charge for the Panthers () while Spencer Clingaman hit three longballs and chipped in 11 markers.
Thomas Jay put up nine points to pace the Locos, which fell to ().
MONTPELIER (32) - Walz 4; Yahraus 6; Eitniear 4; Jay 9; Stratton 0; Bowman 2; Altaffer 7. Totals 12-6-32.
STRYKER (44) - Bowers 2; Holsopple 14; Treace 2; Cadwell 3; Miller 0; Woolace 0; Ramon 0; Ruffer 0; Cioffi 4; Clingaman 11; Juilliard 0; Barnum 6; Sloan 2. Totals 19-1-44.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Yahraus, Jay. Stryker - Clingaman 3, Holsopple, Cadwell.
Montpelier 4 12 4 12 - 32
Stryker 5 10 9 20 - 44
Reserves: Stryker, 33-26.
O-G Winter Classic
Ottoville 100, Toledo Rogers 31
Lima Shawnee 96, Trotwood-Madison 76
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Toledo St. Francis 44
OTTAWA — The inaugural O-G Winter Classic saw a pair of school records broken and plenty of scoring.
In the opening contest, Ottoville senior Josh Thorbahn broke the school’s career and single-game scoring record with a 45-point showing as the Big Green (16-2, No. 4 D-IV) blasted Toledo Rogers, 100-31. Thorbahn broke Josh Vorst’s career scoring record before finishing with 45 points, eclipsing the previous mark of 43 set by Brandt Landin (2015) and Jerry Hoersten (1966).
In the second game of the day, Lima Shawnee scoring maestro George Mangas scored 22 first-half points and racked up a whopping 57 markers as the No. 2 Indians (17-1) beat Trotwood-Madison (4-3) 96-76.
Finally, host Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away from Toledo St. Francis DeSales to earn a 62-44 victory.
Brennen Blevins hit six 3-pointers in a 30-point effort for the No. 6 Titans (13-3). Owen Nichols added 13 points while Colin White chipped in 10.
Dayven Kizer hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to pace the Knights (5-8).
OTTOVILLE (100) - Miller 12; T. Schlagbaum 5; Manns 3; Suever 7; Kortokrax 8; K. Schlagbaum 10; Thorbahn 45; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 2; Trentman 2; Langhals 8. Totals 39-7-100.
TOLEDO ROGERS (31) - Houston 9; Kynard 9; Clark 0; Brown 3; House 1; Morgan 4; Coleman 3; Holland 2. McBeth 0; Smith 0; Hudspeth 0. Totals 10-3-31.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 7, Miller 2, K. Schlagbaum 2, Langhals 2, T. Schlagbaum. Toledo Rogers - Houston 2, Kynard 2, Brown.
Ottoville 27 22 25 26 - 100
Toledo Rogers 6 3 12 10 - 31
TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS (44) - McCoy 6; Bell 0; Huggins 0; Castio-Gomes 0; Kizer 15; Division 0; Myer 0; Crumby 8; Mays 8; Ochoa 0; Syroka 0; Hornbeak 7; Kuh 0. Totals 16-3-44.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) - C. Schimmoeller 0; Blevins 30; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 5; Buddelmeyer 0; Jordan 0; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 13; White 10; T. Schimmoeller 2; Maag 0. Totals 22-9-62.
Three-point goals: Toledo St. Francis - Kizer 5, Crumby 2, Mays 2. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 6, White 2, Schmenk. Turnovers: Toledo St. Francis 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Toledo St. Francis 10 14 9 11 - 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 16 16 16 - 62
Fort Jennings 48, New Bremen 47
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings recorded its third straight victory, edging New Bremen 48-47.
Evan Hoersten’s 17 points were tops for the Musketeers (6-10). Zach Schulte added 13 points while Jon Grote netted 10.
Daniel Homan put up 14 points to lead the Cardinals (12-5).
NEW BREMEN (47) - Hays 9; Bergman 3; Tenkmen 0; Alig 0; Busse 11; Dav. Homan 8; Rindler 2; Dan. Homan 14. Totals 17-6-47.
FORT JENNINGS (48) - Trentman 3; Horstman 3; Hoersten 17; Liebrecht 2; Schulte 13; Grote 10. Totals 20-3-48.
Three-point goals: New Bremen - Hays 3, Homan 2, Bergman, Busse. Fort Jennings - Schulte 3, Trentman, Horstman.
New Bremen 6 14 10 17 - 47
Fort Jennings 7 19 6 16 - 48
