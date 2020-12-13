WAUSEON - Playing short-handed for the second consecutive night, Wauseon showed resilience by battling back to defeat Napoleon 54-43 in a competitive non-league boys basketball tussle on Saturday night.
Missing four key players, the Indians did not go to their bench in the second half, yet still found enough to outscore the Wildcats 12-0 down the stretch to secure the win.
"It's a really good win for us," stated Wauseon coach Chad Burt. "I thought that they (Napoleon) were playing well. They are very athletic and offensively skilled. Our guys played hard."
Wauseon, who had trailed by seven at the half, battled back to claim a 38-33 lead after three periods. Instead of folding, Napoleon fought back. Tanner Rubinstein and Blake Wolf hit key treys in an 8-2 run by Napoleon to start the final period to put Napoleon back on top 41-40 with 5:06 left to play.
The teams traded one basket each over the next two minutes to keep it a one point game. Over the final three minutes, one team did all the scoring for the rest of the night.'
As he did most of the night, Connar Penrod put his team on his back. His triple with 2:53 left not only put the Indians back in front, but it sparked the final run in the game. Noah Sauber added two free throws in the bonus, then Isaac Wilson broke free for an easy basket in transition off a Napoleon miss.
"Down the stretch, we didn't look tired," said Burt. "That was kind of surprising. We didn't sub in the second half. I'm proud of our effort and we did a lot of things well."
Penrod, who finished with 31 points, did the rest. He closed out the game by going 3 of 4 from the charity stripe in the final 34 seconds.
"We didn't do a good job of Penrod, bottom line," admitted Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman. "He beat us. We play a lot of good teams and good players so we need to make sure we do a better job of taking away their best option. Tonight, we didn't do that."
Napoleon came out early and bombed away from the perimeter to build a nine point lead in the first half. Zack Rosebrook, Isaac Fraker and Chase Peckinpaugh all hit from long range in the opening frame as Napoleon led 13-10 after one period.
"We got off to a good start," stated Bostelman. "It was nice to see the ball go through the hoop. We've been seeing that in practice. It was nice to see it in a game with our past offensive struggles."
The lead grew to 19-10 when Peckinpaugh and Rubinstein opened the second with back-to-back treys.
"I thought in the first half they shot with good rhythm," admitted Burt. "They have guys who can knock shots down. Second half, we did a a better job of getting to their shooters and making them uncomfortable."
Rubinstein came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 13 points.
"Tanner played well," lauded the Napoleon coach. "Once he slows himself down a little bit, he gets a little more comfortable out there. He shows flashes. We're excited about him."
Penrod was able to close the gap late in the half when he scored back-to-back buckets. Napoleon was able to get one final score when Rosebrook added a final trey, the sixth hit by the Wildcats in the half.
To close out a nip-and-tuck third period, Penrod hoisted up a turnaround triple try off an inbound in the final second to put the Indians up 38-33 after three quarters.
"He made some big plays, didn't he," said Burt of Penrod. "That's who he is. He's a very good athlete. One thing that goes under the radar is he's a winner and he knows how to win and how to make plays down the stretch and he did that tonight."
NAPOLEON (43) - Bruback 0; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 9; Peckinpaugh 6; Rosebrook 9; G. Brubaker 0; Fraker 3; Rubinstein 13; Woods 0; Miller 0; Wolf 3. Totals 16-37 2-10 43.
WAUSEON (54) - Sauber 7; Penrod 31; Burt 1; Delgado 2; Wilson 11; DeGroff 2. Totals 18-44 13-18 54.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Rubinstein 3, Peckinpaugh 2, Rosebrook 2, Fraker, Wolf. Wauseon - Penrod 4, Sauber. Rebounds: Napoleon 24, Wauseon 33. Turnovers: Napoleon 13, Wauseon 10.
Napoleon 13 11 9 10 - 43
Wauseon 10 7 21 16 - 54
Reserves: Napoleon, 38-37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.