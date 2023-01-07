Ayersville 38, Continental 33
AYERSVILLE — Tyson Schlachter was dominant inside for Ayersville, racking up a double-double in the Pilots’ 38-33 win over Continental.
Schlachter finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and five blocks for Ayersville (6-6), which out-rebounded the Pirates 34-20. Weston McGuire added eight points, four assists and four steals.
Konner Knipp-Williams put up 16 points and four boards to pace the Pirates (4-9).
CONTINENTAL (33) - Knipp-Williams 16; Armey 7; C. Etter 5; J. Etter 3; Mo. Rayle 2; Ma. Rayle 0; Thomsen 0. Totals 14-50 2-4 33.
AYERSVILLE (38) - Schlachter 22; McGuire 8; Michel 4; Clark 2; Flory 2; Amoroso 0. Totals 15-41 8-10 38.
Three-point goals: Continental 3-12 (Armey, C. Etter, J. Etter), Ayersville 0-5. Rebounds: Continental 20 (Armey 6), Ayersville 34 (Schlachter 12). Turnovers: Continental 6, Ayersville 15.
Continental 4 2 11 16 - 33
Ayersville 2 10 15 11 - 38
Kalida 67, Tinora 37
Kalida traveled to Defiance to take on Tinora on Friday and the Wildcats downed the Rams in dominant fashion, 67-37.
The Wildcats (8-4) controlled the game despite shooting just 6-of-21 (29%) from the free throw line in the contest. EJ Miller led all scorers with 17 points, knocking down two the five triples in the game for Kalida.
Despite an 18-point second quarter, the Tinora (5-6) offense was largely held at bay, including being held to just an Aiden Rittenhouse three in the third quarter. Rittenhouse led the Rams with 13 points, downing three from distance. The Rams made nine threes as a team in the game compared to just four twos.
KALIDA (67) - Smith 4; Horstman 5; Stechschulte 13; Kerner 0; Fortman 0; Fersch 2; Miller 17; B. Fersch 0; Smith 10; Warnecke 16; Killian0; Remlinger 0. Totals: 23-5-6 67.
TINORA (37) - Eckert 0; Plassman 8; Anders 0; Rittenhouse 13; McMaster 0; Harris 9; Homier 1; Spychala 6; Ferrell 0; McQuillen 0. Totals: 4-9-2 37.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Miller 2, Horstman, Stechschulte, Warnecke. Tinora - Rittenhouse 3, Plassman 2, Harris 2, Spychala 2.
Kalida 18 19 19 11 - 67
Tinora 7 18 3 9 - 37
Archbold 63, Hicksville 45
ARCHBOLD — Archbold raced out to a 39-12 first half lead and never looked back as they handed Hicksville their second loss of the season in non-league action.
The two teams combined for 15 total threes in the game with Hicksville (10-2) hitting eight from distance and Archbold (7-4) seven. The Blue Streaks saw five players reach double figures as Jayden Seiler led the way with 13 points and three from long range. Chase Miller added 11 while Sonny Phillips, Cade Brenner and Micah Nofziger all added 10.
Hicksville saw just one player reach double figures with Braxztyn Heisler scoring 10. Brody Balser had eight while Austin Sanders, Aaron Klima and Jayden Roszelz all had seven.
HICKSVILLE (45) - Sanders 7; Klima 7; Balser 8; Graber 0; Langham 3; Turnbull 0; Rosalez 7; Sheets 1; Slattery 0; Stuckey 0; Heisler 10; Gordon 2. Totals: 7-8-7 45.
ARCHBOLD (63) - Rodriguez 2; Phillips 10; Brenner 10; Wendt 0; Seiler 13; Gomez 2; Diller 5; Miller 11; Hudson 0; Piercefield 0; Valentine 0; Bickel 0; Nofziger 10. Totals: 17-7-8 63.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Klima 2, Balser 2, Sanders, Langham, Rosalez, Heisler; Archbold - Seiler 3, Brenner 2, Phillips, Miller.
Hicksville 8 4 17 16 - 45
Archbold 18 21 14 10 - 63
Reserves: 44-37 Archbold
Evergreen 69, Fairview 41
METAMORA — A 40-point second half explosion helped carry Evergreen pick up their fourth-straight win in a 69-41 non-league triumph over Fairview.
The Vikings (7-4) saw Eli Keifer and Tyson Woodring combine for 33 points on the night with Keifer downed three triples and scoring 17 and Woodring adding 16. Riley Dunbar added six points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Fairview (1-8), who have now dropped seven-straight saw Kasen Kauffman lead the way, downing three from long distance to give him a total of 10. Kale Sayers and William Zeedyk each added six.
FAIRVIEW (41) - Retcher 4; Hastings 0; Grime 0; Lashaway 2; Kauffman 10; A. Shininger 0; J. Shininger 4; Boland 4; E. Shininger 5; Salyers 6; Zeedyk 6. Totals: 10-5-6 51.
EVERGREEN (69) - Keifer 17; Woodring 16; Robertson 0; Hudik 3; Spradlin 7; Lumbrezer 10; Ruetz 5; Gillen 0; Walker 0; Dunbar 6; Emmitt 5; Mounts 0. Totals: 18-9-6 69.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Kauffman 3, Zeedyk 2; Evergreen - Keifer 3, Lumbrezer 2, Hudik, Spradlin, Ruetz, Emmitt. Rebounds: Fairview 18 (E. Shininger 3), Evergreen 22 (Dunbar 8). Turnovers: Fairview 21, Evergreen 14.
Fairview 6 11 9 15 - 41
Evergreen 16 13 20 20 - 69
Reserves: 44-37 Evergreen
Antwerp 68, North Central 47
PIONEER — Antwerp junior Landon Brewer scored a career-best 36 points for the Archers in a 68-47 rout of host North Central, their sixth straight victory.
Brewer hit five treys in the scoring outburst while tallying nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Zaine McMichael added 10 markers for the Archers (7-2).
Joe Burt and Cohen Meyers each scored 11 points to pace North Central (6-5), wich had a five-game winning streak snapped.
ANTWERP (68) - Moore 6; McMichael 10; Altimus 7; R. Lichty 9; Smith 0; Hines 0; Brewer 36; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 0; A. Lichty 0. Totals 28-64 3-5 68.
NORTH CENTRAL (47) - J. Burt 11; Q. Burt 7; Turner 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 11; Kdiston 7; Smeltzer 0; Beard 0; Hicks 6; Pettit 5. Totals 18-46 7-9 47.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 9-32 (Brewer 5, McMichael 2, Altimus, Lichty), North Central 4-15 (Hicks 2, Kidson, Pettit). Rebounds: Antwerp 27 (Brewer 9), North Central 30. Turnovers: Antwerp 6, North Central 22.
Antwerp 16 24 15 13 - 68
N. Central 6 23 11 7 - 47
Reserves: Antwerp, 43-38.
Liberty Center 53, Paulding 42
PAULDING — Liberty Center converted 18-of-23 at the charity stripe to wrap up a 53-42 road win over Paulding.
Aiden Hammontree’s 11 points led a balanced scorecard for LC (4-4), with Landen Kruse adding 10 points and Zane Zeiter scoring nine.
Nick Manz’s 11 points paced Paulding, which fell to 5-6 on the year.
LIBERTY CENTER (53) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 0; Chapa 0; Hammontree 11; L. Kruse 10 ; Zeiter 9; Chambers 8; Navarre 2; Miller 0; Geahlen 7; Bockelman 6. Totals 16-44 18-23 53.
PAULDING (42) - Adams 4; Rhonehouse 0; Agler 8; Zartman 5; Jones 7; Manz 11; Foltz 7; Martinez 0; Reeb 0. Totals 14-37 10-17 42.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Hammontree, L. Kruse, Zeiter. Paulding - Zartman, Jones, Manz, Foltz. Rebounds: Liberty Center 23, Paulding 19. Turnovers: Liberty Center 19, Paulding 18.
L. Center 14 10 12 17 - 53
Paulding 10 12 9 11 - 42
Reserves: Paulding, 46-24.
Wayne Trace 55, Delphos Jefferson 40
DELPHOS — Wayne Trace used efficient shooting and tough defense to bounce back and defeat Delphos Jefferson, 55-40.
Brooks Laukhuf tallied 12 points and five steals for the Raiders (7-3), which made 20-of-28 shots inside the arc while forcing 26 turnovers by the Wildcats (4-6). Kyle Stoller added 14 points and nine rebounds while Tyler Davis put up 11.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Myers 4; T. Laukhuf 3; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 2; B. Laukhuf 21; Clemens 0; Davis 11; Maenle 0; Stoller 14. Totals 23-45 6-8 55.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (40) - Teman 11; Gallmeier 9; Miller 6; Bailey 0; Grothaus 0; Agner 8; Rode 6; Carter 0. Totals 15-29 5-12 40.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-17 (T. Laukhuf, B. Laukhuf, Davis), Delphos Jefferson 5-14 (Rode 2, Gallmeier 2, Teman). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 18 (Stoller 9), Delphos Jefferson 20 (Agner, Teman 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 26.
Wayne Trace 19 14 8 14 - 55
Del. Jefferson 12 10 9 9 - 40
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 59-24.
Pettisville 53, Edgerton 40
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville placed three players in double figures as the Blackbirds overpowered Edgerton, 53-40.
Cayden Jacoby racked up 19 points and 16 rebounds to power Pettisville (8-4) while Jaret Beck and Joey Ripke netted 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Corey Everetts’ 17 points were tops for the Bulldogs (1-9), which were outscored 13-5 in the second quarter.
EDGERTON (40) - Blue 0; Everetts 17; Picillo 2; Walkup 2; Herman 7; Swank 6; Krontz 6. Totals 17-42 5-7 40.
PETTISVILLE (53) - Leppelmeier 4; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 1; Adkins 0; Beck 16; Jacoby 19. Totals 18-41 16-25 53.
Three-point goals: Edgerton 1-6 (Everetts), Pettisville 1-5 (Jacoby). Rebounds: Edgerton 16, Pettisville 30 (Jacoby 16). Turnovers: Edgerton 5, Pettisville 9.
Edgerton 8 5 13 12 - 40
Pettisville 11 13 10 19 - 53
Reserves: Edgerton, 31-26.
Elida 52, Bryan 51
BRYAN — Evan Cox and Joe Watson each scored a game-high 14 for Bryan but the Golden Bears still fell 52-51 at home to Elida.
Trailing 34-28 headed to the fourth quarter Bryan (3-8) poured in 23 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. Both teams shot a plethora of free throws with Bryan going 20-of-27 from the charity stripe and Elida (6-5) 21-of-30.
Watson was the biggest benefactor of tht going 8-of-9 en route to his 14 points. Zori Island led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 while Camden Howard scored 12, all via the three.
ELIDA (52) - Island 13; Sharp 2; Thomas 5; Howard 12; Wash 6; Roberts 0; Covault 0; Engle 9; Etzkorn 5. Totals: 13-38 21-32 52
BRYAN (51) - Landgenderfer 3; Kepler 9; Cox 14; Pelz 0; Watson 14; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 9; Dominique 2. Totals: 14-36 20-27 51.
Three-point goals: Elida 5-16 (Howard 4-7, Etzkorn 1-4): Bryan 3-5 (Herold 2-3, Cox 1-1). Rebounds: Elida 17, Bryan 24 (Watson 6). Turnovers: Elida 7, Bryan 16.
Elida 9 8 17 18 - 52
Bryan 10 10 8 23 - 51.
Reserves: 33-24 Elida
Patrick Henry 62, McComb 27
HAMLER — Patrick Henry rolled to its 10th win of the year and third straight with a 62-27 shelling of McComb.
Nash Meyer hit three treys and led all scorers with 19 points for PH (10-1), while Lincoln Creager netted 13 and Mack Hieber eight against the Panthers (3-7), which have lost three straight.
MCCOMB (27) - Glaser 2; Dishong 6; Holman 6; Miehls 5; Rodriguez 6; Gault 2. Totals 10-2-27.
PATRICK HENRY (62) - Johnson 7; Hieber 8; Smith 2; Rosengarten 2; Meyer 19; A. Behrman 9; Creager 13; B. Behrman 2. Totals 26-4-62.
Three-point goals: McComb - Dishong 2, Holman 2, Rodriguez. Patrick Henry - Meyer 3, Creager 2, Johnson.
McComb 6 8 7 6 - 27
P. Henry 18 21 14 9 - 62
Delta 47, Stryker 37
STRYKER — Delta held Stryker to four second-quarter points and picked up a double-digit win over the Panthers, 47-37.
Justin Ruple’s 15 points were a team-best for Delta (7-2) while Bryce Gillen added a dozen.
Michael and Daniel Donovan each hit three treys, tallying 14 and nine points, respectively, in the loss for Stryker (5-7) while Elijah Juillard finished with nine points.
DELTA (47) - Ju. Ruple 15; Gibbons 2; Knapp 7; Reinhard 0; Gillen 12; Ja. Ruple 8; McQuillen 0; Ruffer 0; Risner 3; Brasher 0. Totals 18-7-47.
STRYKER (37) - Wickerham 0; Juillard 9; Villanueva 0; LaBo 5; M. Donovan 14; Cadwell 0; D. Donovan 9; Barnum 0; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 12-6-37.
Three-point goals: Delta - Gillen 2, Ju. Ruple, Knapp. Stryker - M. Donovan 3, D. Donovan 3, LaBo. Turnovers: Delta 7, Stryker 11.
Delta 12 12 10 13 - 47
Stryker 8 4 16 9 - 37
Reserves: Delta, 26-24.
Montpelier 65, Hamilton (Ind.) 33
MONTPELIER — Montpelier picked up their third-straight win with a 65-33 non-conference drubbing of Hamilton.
The Locomotives (5-6) shot 32 free throws in the game, making 22 of of them for a 69% rate in the game. Grant Girrell was the biggest benefactor of that as he went 7-of-8 from the line in the contest and led all scorers with 16 points. Garrett Walz also added 14 and Trent Thorp adde 10.
Jagger Hurraw led the way for Hamilton with 12 points.
HAMILTON (33) - Spaw 6; Richter 0; Hurraw 12; Olson 0; Cool 9; Holiday 0; Oliveria 0; Ritter 0; Smazenko 0; Ellert 6; Lockwood 0. Totals: 12-0-9 33.
MONTPELIER (65) - Walz 14; Thorp 10; Sommer 7; Camper 4; Girrell 16; Martin 4; Brink 0; Grime 6; Shaprs 2; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 2; Alvira 0. Totals: 17-3-22 65.
Three-point goals: Hamilton - None; Montpelier - Walz, Thorp, Girrell.
Hamilton 4 13 11 5 - 33
Montpelier 14 23 20 8 - 65
Reserves: 26-14 Montpelier.
Miller City 71, Lincolnview 45
MIDDLE POINT — Miller City eclipsed 70 points for the third time this season, rolling past host Lincolnview, 71-45.
Silas Niese racked up 24 points to lead the way for MC (7-4) while Ethan Barlage put up 16 points to help the cause and defeat the Lancers (1-9).
MILLER CITY (71) - B. Barlage 6; E. Barlage 16; Niese 24; Weis 7; J. Otto 4; W. Otto 4; Pester 4; Hermiller 2; Ruhe 4. Totals 32-3-71.
LINCOLNVIEW (45) - Tow 13; Evans 4; Bockrath 8; Jackson 7; Thomas 4; Cox 5; Kill 2; Friedrich 2. Totals 18-7-45.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Niese 2, E. Barlage, Weis. Lincolnview - Bockrath, Cox.
Miller City 21 16 16 18 - 71
Lincolnview 13 9 6 17 - 45
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.