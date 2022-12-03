ROSSFORD — Defiance battled to an extra session with a lengthy and strong Rossford squad but the host Bulldogs defeated their Defiance County counterparts 51-48 on Saturday afternoon in overtime.
Defiance (2-1) got a season-best 25 points from senior forward Cayden Zachrich but it wasn’t enough to put the Bulldogs over the edge against host Rossford (2-1), which has won back-to-back games after a season-opening loss to Kalida.
Senior Jake Morrison rained down nine field goals, including five made 3-pointers, while hitting six free throws to rack up a game-best 29 points for Rossford. Indiana State commit Derek Vorst was held to just three points in regulation before scoring all six of the Wood County Bulldogs’ points in overtime from the charity stripe.
After taking a 29-22 halftime lead on Defiance, the visitors held Rossford to 16 second-half points, including just six points in the fourth quarter. All six of those points came from Morrison, four from the free throw line. Vorst and Brendan Revels each finished with nine points.
Defiance netted just three points in the overtime session on a Bradyn Shaw bucket and a Zachrich free throw. Zachrich hit two treys and 10 field goals overall,scoring 14 first-half points. Outside of Zachrich and Shaw’s 14, the rest of the Bulldogs scored just nine points combined with five from Aidan Kiesslin and two each from seniors David Jimenez and Isaac Schlatter.
Defiance will look to regroup from its first setback of the season with two more road contests. Friday the Bulldogs will visit defending D-II regional runner-up St. Marys (1-0) in their Western Buckeye League opener before traveling to 1-3 Bryan.
DEFIANCE (48) - Shaw 14; Kiessling 5; Frederick 0; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 2; Saldana 0; Ligon 0; Zachrich 25. Totals 18-8-48.
ROSSFORD (51) - Revels 9; Ellison 0; Swope 4; Murphree 0; Morrison 29; Vorst 9. Totals 15-15-51.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Zachrich 2, Shaw, Kiessling. Rossford - Morrison 5, Revels.
Defiance 15 7 11 12 3 - 48
Rossford 11 18 10 6 6 - 51
