PAULDING — Wayne Trace scored 23 points in the third quarter after a 36-29 halftime lead to pull away from rival Paulding in area non-league action in boys basketball on Saturday.
Nate Gerber powered the Raiders (1-2) to their first win of the season with 30 points after going a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Alex Reinhart added 16 points while Jace Vining led the game with seven rebounds.
Payton Beckman led Paulding (1-3) with 18 points. Hunter Kauser had 13 points and a team high six boards while Matt Schroeder scored 12 points and Seth Dysinger chipped in 10 tallies in a balanced offensive attack in the losing effort for the Panthers.
WAYNE TRACE (69) - Gerber 30; Reinhart 16; C. Sinn 9; Miller 8; Vining 6; T. Speice 0; McClure 0. Totals: 22-18-69.
PAULDING (61) - Beckman 18; Kauser 13; Schroeder 12; Dysinger 10; Manz 3; Martinez 3; Pease 2; Adams 0; Sarver 0; Edwards 0; Price 0. Totals: 19-11-61.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Gerber 3; C. Sinn 2; Miller; Vining. Paulding - Schroeder 4; Kauser 3; Beckman 3; Manz; Martinez. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 31 (Vining 7); Paulding 23 (Kauser 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6; Paulding 9.
Wayne Trace 18 18 23 10 - 69
Paulding 9 20 13 19 - 61
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-45.
Napoleon 52, Tinora 44
Napoleon closed out a 52-44 victory over host Tinora with 21 points in the final quarter.
Isaac Fraker led a balanced scorecard for Napoleon (1-1) with 13 points. Jarrett Gerdeman chipped in eight tallies to help first-year head coach Chad Bostelman his first year as Wildcat mentor.
Marcus Grube led Tinora (2-2) with 21 points, including six made free throws. Nolan Schafer added 12 points in the losing effort.
NAPOLEON (52) - Fraker 13; Gerdeman 8; Warnecke 7; Rosebrook 7; G. Brubaker 5; Willeman 5; Tan. Rubinstein 5; Tat. Rubinstein 2; Hinojosa 0; J. Brubaker 0. Totals: 19-9-52.
TINORA (44) - Mar. Grube 21; Schafer 12; Willitzer 9; Max Grube 2; Cramer 0; Wolfrum 0; Bohn 0. Totals: 16-10-44.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - G. Brubaker; Warnecke; Gerdeman; Willeman; Tan. Rubenstein. Tinora - Mar. Grube; Schafer. Rebounds: Napoleon 15; Tinora 11. Turnovers: Napoleon 6; Tinora 10.
Napoleon 11 7 13 21 - 52
Tinora 6 15 11 12 - 44
Reserves: Napoleon, 41-24.
Miller City 55, Ayersville 45
AYERSVILLE — Miller City held Ayersville to four fourth-quarter points as the Wildcats downed the Pilots, 55-45.
Lukas Calhoun, Kallen Brown and Brayden Amoroso all had 10 points apiece in the defeat for Ayersville (0-1), who lost their season opener.
Miller City improved to 2-1 following the win.
MILLER CITY (55) - No statistics.
AYERSVILLE (45) - Calhoun 10; Brown 10; Amoroso 10.
Miller City 14 15 16 10 - 55
Ayersville 17 12 12 4 - 45
Wauseon 63, Fairview 54
SHERWOOD — Wauseon claimed their season opener after a late football playoff run with a hard-fought 63-54 victory over Fairview.
Sean Brock led the Indians (1-0) with 22 points. Jonas Tester netted 19 points and Connar Penrod scored 14 markers in the season opening win for the Indians.
Cade Polter and Chayse Singer both had a team high 12 points in the defeat for Fairview (1-1).
WAUSEON (63) - Brock 22; J. Tester 19; Penrod 14; N. Tester 7; Britsch 1; Wilson 1. Totals: 21-18-63.
FAIRVIEW (54) - Polter 12; Singer 12; Ripke 9; Frank 9; Zeedyk 5; Grine 5; Hastings 2. Totals: 19-6-54.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - J. Tester 3; N. Tester. Fairview - Polter 4; Ripke 3; Frank 2; Singer. Rebounds: Wauseon 29; Fairview 24. Turnovers: Wauseon 12; Fairview 14.
Wauseon 16 14 21 12 - 63
Fairview 15 15 11 13 - 54
Reserves: Wauseon, 35-27.
Liberty Center 48, Holgate 44
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center's Carter Burdue scorched the nets for 31 points as the Tigers defeated visiting Holgate 48-44.
Liberty Center evened their record at 1-1.
Luke Wenner led Holgate (0-1) with 21 points.
HOLGATE (44) — Sonnenburg 8; Wenner 21; Hartman 1; Kelly 3; Kupersmith 2; Hatteman 6; Medina 3. Totals 15-10-44.
LIBERTY CENTER (48) — Shafer 2; Keller 0; Burdue 31; Krugh 0; Patterson 3; Phillips 2; Murdock 10. Totals 16-14-48.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Sonnenburg, Wenner, Kelly,Medina. Liberty Center - Burdue, Murdock.
Holgate 8 14 11 11 - 44
Liberty Center 13 11 8 16 - 4
Archbold 50, Kalida 35
ARCHBOLD — Archbold outpaced visiting Kalida in all four quarters to defeat the Wildcats 50-35 and remain undefeated on the season.
Elijah Zimmerman scored a team leading 16 points for the Blue Streaks (2-0). Ethan Hagans added 14 points off of four made free throws.
Gabe Hovest tallied 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, canning four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (1-2).
KALIDA (35) - Hovest 25; Vonderembse 7; Horstman 3; Miller 0; Langhals 0; Unverferth 0; Siefker 0. Totals: 12-4-35.
ARCHBOLD (50) - Zimmerman 16; Hagans 14; Newman 8; Roth 4; Theobald 4; Gomez 2; Kennedy 2. Totals: 21-7-50.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Hovest 4; Vonderembse 2; Horstman. Archbold - Newman. Rebounds: Kalida 15; Archbold 29. Turnovers: Kalida 12; Archbold 7.
Kalida 13 1 5 6 - 35
Archbold 11 14 14 11 - 50
Reserves: Archbold, 50-42.
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Van Buren 53
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf forced 29 turnovers and scored 28 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 78-53 rout over visiting Van Buren.
Brennan Blevins led Ottawa-Glandorf (2-0) with 21 points. Owen Nichols added 20 points while Parker Schomaeker had 13 and Ben Westrick chipped in 10 tallies for the Titans.
Michael Kramer led Van Buren (0-2) with 15 points. Caden Lance had 10 points and McCracken recorded 12 tallies in the loss for the Black Knights.
VAN BUREN (53) - Kramer 15; McCracken 12; Lance 10; Miller 6; Warren 4; Muzy 2; Schroeder 2; Clark 2. Totals: 20-9-53.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (78) - Blevins 21; Nichols 20; Schomaeker 13; Westrick 10; Alt 9; Beach 5. Totals: 33-6-78.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Miller 2; Kramer 2. Ottawa-Glandorf - Schomaeker 3; Blevins 2; Alt. Rebounds: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (Beach, Westrick 6). Turnovers: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Van Buren 14 9 10 20 - 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 30 28 18 - 78
Ottoville 68, Ada 51
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville scored 26 points in the final quarter to pull away from visiting Ada for a 68-51 victory.
Joseph Miller led Ottoville (2-1) with 19 points off nine free throws converted. William Miller scored 13 markers and Drew Fisher chipped in 10 tallies for the Big Green.
Brandon Hull had a game high 23 points in the losing effort for Ada (1-3). Phillip Coulson added 11 tallies for the Bulldogs.
ADA (51) - Hull 23; Coulson 11; Cook 7; Swaney 6; Rayl 2; Miller 2. Totals: 17-11-51.
OTTOVILLE (68) - J. Miller 19; W. Miller 13; Fisher 10; Elderbrock 8; Manns 6; Kortokrax 6; Schlagbaum 4; Langhals 2. Totals: 21-19-68.
Three-point goals: Ada - Swaney 2; Cook 2; Hull. Ottoville - Miller 2; Miller 2; Elderbrock 2; Manns. Rebounds: Ada 23; Ottoville 31. Turnovers: Ada 15; Ottoville 13.
Ada 8 19 9 15 - 51
Ottoville 16 16 10 26 - 68
Reserves: Ottoville, 44-31.
Spencerville 66, Fort Jennings 41
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville had four players score in double figures as it routed visiting Fort Jennings 66-41.
Josh Henline canned five three-pointers for a game high 15 points for Spencerville (1-3).
Nick Trentman scored a team high 14 points for Fort Jennings (0-4). Zach Schulte had 13 tallies and Evan Hoersten added 10 points for the Musketeers.
FORT JENNINGS (41) - Trentman 14; Schulte 13; Hoersten 10; Leibrecht 2; Grote 2; Kazee 0; Horstman 0; Suever 0. Totals: 15-9-41.
SPENCERVILLE (66) - Henline 15; Prichard 14; Harter 14; Brown 11; J. Goecke 4; Schwartz 3; K. Goecke 3; Wierbart 2; Smith 0; Koeling 0. Totals: 23-10-66.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Schulte 2. Spencerville - Henline 5; Brown 2; Prichard 2; Schwartz.
Fort Jennings 8 7 11 15 - 41
Spencerville 15 14 15 22 - 66
Lincolnview 53, Continental 42
CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview stormed to a 27-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 53-42 triumph over host Continental.
Creed Jessee carried Lincolnview (2-0) with 15 points. Clayton Leeth added 10 tallies for the Lancers, who remain undefeated on the young season.
Mitch Coleman connected on three shots from beyond the arc for a game high 26 points in the loss for Continental (1-3).
LINCOLNVIEW (53) - Jessee 15; Leeth 10; Price 8; Cuvinder 8; Bowersock 6; Richardson 3; Overholt 3.
CONTINENTAL (42) - Coleman 26; Huff 6; Brecht 4; Armey 2; Warnemont 2; Recker 2.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Price 2; Cuvindor 2; Overholt; Jesse. Continental - Coleman 3.
Lincolnview 14 13 7 19 - 53
Continental 6 6 12 18 - 42
Reserves: Lincolnview, 38-35.
Pettisville 51, Hilltop 26
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville remains unbeaten on the season following a 51-26 rout over Buckeye Border Conference foe Hilltop.
Greame Jacoby carried Pettisville (3-0, 3-0 BBC) with 21 points. Cayden Jacoby recorded 14 additional tallies in the win for the Blackbirds.
Griffin McEwen had a team high 13 points in the loss for Hilltop (0-3, 0-2 BBC).
HILLTOP (26) - McEwen 13; Whitman 6; Garrett 5; Hoffman 2; Funkhouser 0; Schlosser 0; Wyse 0; Beres 0; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals: 11-3-26.
PETTISVILLE (51) - G. Jacoby 21; J. Jacoby 14; Leppelmeier 6; Reiniche 4; Avina 3; Zuver 2; Reynolds 1; Horning 0; King 0; Rupp 0. Totals: 22-4-51.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - McEwen. Pettisville - Leppelmeier 2; Avina.
Hilltop 4 5 6 13 - 26
Pettisville 13 12 16 10 - 51
North Central 60, Stryker 57
PIONEER — North Central earned its third win in as many tries to start the season, nipping Buckeye Border Conference foe Stryker, 60-57.
Jack Bailey netted a game high 20 points in the win for North Central (3-0, 3-0 BBC). Zack Hayes recorded 19 markers for the unbeaten Eagles.
Kaleb Holsopple canned four three-pointers to lead Stryker (1-3, 1-2 BBC) with 14 points. Spencer Clingaman added 11 tallies for the Panthers.
STRYKER (57) - Holsopple 14; Clingaman 11; Bowers 8; Treace 7; Ramon 6; Sloan 5; Woolace 4; Huffman 2; Barnum 0. Totals: 20-5-57.
NORTH CENTRAL (60) - Bailey 20; Hayes 19; Williams 9; Lehsten 8; Cruz 2; L. Patten 2; C. Patten 0. Totals: 22-12-60.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Holsopple 4; Treace 2; Clingaman 2; Bowers; Woolace. North Central - Bailey 2; Williams; Hayes. Turnovers: Stryker 12; North Central 5.
Stryker 14 17 10 16 - 57
North Central 13 21 15 11 - 60
Fayette 51, Montpelier 31
FAYETTE — The Eagles of Fayette (1-2, 1-1 BBC) defeated Montpelier (0-4, 0-3 BBC) 51-31 in BBC action.
Tanner Wagner knocked down five treys on his way to 20 points for Fayette.
Tylor Yahraus led Montpelier with 13 points.
MONTPELIER (48) — Yahraus 13; Jay 2; McCord 3; Saneholtz 5; Altaffer 5; Peffley 3. Totals 13-3-31.
FAYETTE (54) — Colegrove 2; Eberly 3; Brinegar 7; Wagner 20; Bingmanm 4; Whiteside 0; Lemley 2; Lerma 8; Aguilar 5. Totals 16-14-51.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Saneholtz, Altaffer. Fayette - Wagner 5.
Montpelier 6 9 5 11 - 31
Fayette 10 16 13 12 - 51
Reserves: Fayette, 35-27.
