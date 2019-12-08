PAULDING — Wayne Trace scored 23 points in the third quarter after a 36-29 halftime lead to pull away from rival Paulding in area non-league action in boys basketball on Saturday.

Nate Gerber powered the Raiders (1-2) to their first win of the season with 30 points after going a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Alex Reinhart added 16 points while Jace Vining led the game with seven rebounds.

Payton Beckman led Paulding (1-3) with 18 points. Hunter Kauser had 13 points and a team high six boards while Matt Schroeder scored 12 points and Seth Dysinger chipped in 10 tallies in a balanced offensive attack in the losing effort for the Panthers.

WAYNE TRACE (69) - Gerber 30; Reinhart 16; C. Sinn 9; Miller 8; Vining 6; T. Speice 0; McClure 0. Totals: 22-18-69.

PAULDING (61) - Beckman 18; Kauser 13; Schroeder 12; Dysinger 10; Manz 3; Martinez 3; Pease 2; Adams 0; Sarver 0; Edwards 0; Price 0. Totals: 19-11-61.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Gerber 3; C. Sinn 2; Miller; Vining. Paulding - Schroeder 4; Kauser 3; Beckman 3; Manz; Martinez. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 31 (Vining 7); Paulding 23 (Kauser 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6; Paulding 9.

Wayne Trace  18  18  23  10  -  69

Paulding  9  20  13  19  -  61

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-45.

Napoleon 52, Tinora 44

Napoleon closed out a 52-44 victory over host Tinora with 21 points in the final quarter.

Isaac Fraker led a balanced scorecard for Napoleon (1-1) with 13 points. Jarrett Gerdeman chipped in eight tallies to help first-year head coach Chad Bostelman his first year as Wildcat mentor.

Marcus Grube led Tinora (2-2) with 21 points, including six made free throws. Nolan Schafer added 12 points in the losing effort.

NAPOLEON (52) - Fraker 13; Gerdeman 8; Warnecke 7; Rosebrook 7; G. Brubaker 5; Willeman 5; Tan. Rubinstein 5; Tat. Rubinstein 2; Hinojosa 0; J. Brubaker 0. Totals: 19-9-52.

TINORA (44) - Mar. Grube 21; Schafer 12; Willitzer 9; Max Grube 2; Cramer 0; Wolfrum 0; Bohn 0. Totals: 16-10-44.

Three-point goals: Napoleon - G. Brubaker; Warnecke; Gerdeman; Willeman; Tan. Rubenstein. Tinora - Mar. Grube; Schafer. Rebounds: Napoleon 15; Tinora 11. Turnovers: Napoleon 6; Tinora 10.

Napoleon  11  7  13  21  -  52

Tinora  6  15  11  12  -  44

Reserves: Napoleon, 41-24.

Miller City 55, Ayersville 45

AYERSVILLE — Miller City held Ayersville to four fourth-quarter points as the Wildcats downed the Pilots, 55-45.

Lukas Calhoun, Kallen Brown and Brayden Amoroso all had 10 points apiece in the defeat for Ayersville (0-1), who lost their season opener.

Miller City improved to 2-1 following the win.

MILLER CITY (55) - No statistics.

AYERSVILLE (45) - Calhoun 10; Brown 10; Amoroso 10.

Miller City  14  15  16  10  -  55

Ayersville  17  12  12  4  -  45

Wauseon 63, Fairview 54

SHERWOOD — Wauseon claimed their season opener after a late football playoff run with a hard-fought 63-54 victory over Fairview.

Sean Brock led the Indians (1-0) with 22 points. Jonas Tester netted 19 points and Connar Penrod scored 14 markers in the season opening win for the Indians.

Cade Polter and Chayse Singer both had a team high 12 points in the defeat for Fairview (1-1).

WAUSEON (63) - Brock 22; J. Tester 19; Penrod 14; N. Tester 7; Britsch 1; Wilson 1. Totals: 21-18-63.

FAIRVIEW (54) - Polter 12; Singer 12; Ripke 9; Frank 9; Zeedyk 5; Grine 5; Hastings 2. Totals: 19-6-54.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - J. Tester 3; N. Tester. Fairview - Polter 4; Ripke 3; Frank 2; Singer. Rebounds: Wauseon 29; Fairview 24. Turnovers: Wauseon 12; Fairview 14.

Wauseon  16  14  21  12  -  63

Fairview  15  15  11  13  -  54

Reserves: Wauseon, 35-27.

Liberty Center 48, Holgate 44

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center's Carter Burdue scorched the nets for 31 points as the Tigers defeated visiting Holgate 48-44.

Liberty Center evened their record at 1-1.

Luke Wenner led Holgate (0-1) with 21 points.

HOLGATE (44) — Sonnenburg 8; Wenner 21; Hartman 1; Kelly 3; Kupersmith 2; Hatteman 6; Medina 3. Totals 15-10-44.

LIBERTY CENTER (48) — Shafer 2; Keller 0; Burdue 31; Krugh 0; Patterson 3; Phillips 2; Murdock 10. Totals 16-14-48.

Three-point goals: Holgate - Sonnenburg, Wenner, Kelly,Medina. Liberty Center - Burdue, Murdock.

Holgate 8 14 11 11 - 44

Liberty Center 13 11 8 16 - 4

Archbold 50, Kalida 35

ARCHBOLD — Archbold outpaced visiting Kalida in all four quarters to defeat the Wildcats 50-35 and remain undefeated on the season.

Elijah Zimmerman scored a team leading 16 points for the Blue Streaks (2-0). Ethan Hagans added 14 points off of four made free throws.

Gabe Hovest tallied 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, canning four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (1-2).

KALIDA (35) - Hovest 25; Vonderembse 7; Horstman 3; Miller 0; Langhals 0; Unverferth 0; Siefker 0. Totals: 12-4-35.

ARCHBOLD (50) - Zimmerman 16; Hagans 14; Newman 8; Roth 4; Theobald 4; Gomez 2; Kennedy 2. Totals: 21-7-50.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Hovest 4; Vonderembse 2; Horstman. Archbold - Newman. Rebounds: Kalida 15; Archbold 29. Turnovers: Kalida 12; Archbold 7.

Kalida  13  1  5  6  -  35

Archbold  11  14  14  11  -  50

Reserves: Archbold, 50-42.

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Van Buren 53

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf forced 29 turnovers and scored 28 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 78-53 rout over visiting Van Buren.

Brennan Blevins led Ottawa-Glandorf (2-0) with 21 points. Owen Nichols added 20 points while Parker Schomaeker had 13 and Ben Westrick chipped in 10 tallies for the Titans.

Michael Kramer led Van Buren (0-2) with 15 points. Caden Lance had 10 points and McCracken recorded 12 tallies in the loss for the Black Knights.

VAN BUREN (53) - Kramer 15; McCracken 12; Lance 10; Miller 6; Warren 4; Muzy 2; Schroeder 2; Clark 2. Totals: 20-9-53.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (78) - Blevins 21; Nichols 20; Schomaeker 13; Westrick 10; Alt 9; Beach 5. Totals: 33-6-78.

Three-point goals: Van Buren - Miller 2; Kramer 2. Ottawa-Glandorf - Schomaeker 3; Blevins 2; Alt. Rebounds: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (Beach, Westrick 6). Turnovers: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 12.

Van Buren  14  9  10  20  -  53

Ottawa-Glandorf  12  30  28  18  -  78

Ottoville 68, Ada 51

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville scored 26 points in the final quarter to pull away from visiting Ada for a 68-51 victory.

Joseph Miller led Ottoville (2-1) with 19 points off nine free throws converted. William Miller scored 13 markers and Drew Fisher chipped in 10 tallies for the Big Green.

Brandon Hull had a game high 23 points in the losing effort for Ada (1-3). Phillip Coulson added 11 tallies for the Bulldogs.

ADA (51) - Hull 23; Coulson 11; Cook 7; Swaney 6; Rayl 2; Miller 2. Totals: 17-11-51.

OTTOVILLE (68) - J. Miller 19; W. Miller 13; Fisher 10; Elderbrock 8; Manns 6; Kortokrax 6; Schlagbaum 4; Langhals 2. Totals: 21-19-68.

Three-point goals: Ada - Swaney 2; Cook 2; Hull. Ottoville - Miller 2; Miller 2; Elderbrock 2; Manns. Rebounds: Ada 23; Ottoville 31. Turnovers: Ada 15; Ottoville 13.

Ada  8  19  9  15  -  51

Ottoville  16  16  10  26  -  68

Reserves: Ottoville, 44-31.

Spencerville 66, Fort Jennings 41

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville had four players score in double figures as it routed visiting Fort Jennings 66-41.

Josh Henline canned five three-pointers for a game high 15 points for Spencerville (1-3). 

Nick Trentman scored a team high 14 points for Fort Jennings (0-4). Zach Schulte had 13 tallies and Evan Hoersten added 10 points for the Musketeers.

FORT JENNINGS (41) - Trentman 14; Schulte 13; Hoersten 10; Leibrecht 2; Grote 2; Kazee 0; Horstman 0; Suever 0. Totals: 15-9-41.

SPENCERVILLE (66) - Henline 15; Prichard 14; Harter 14; Brown 11; J. Goecke 4; Schwartz 3; K. Goecke 3; Wierbart 2; Smith 0; Koeling 0. Totals: 23-10-66.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Schulte 2. Spencerville - Henline 5; Brown 2; Prichard 2; Schwartz.

Fort Jennings  8  7  11  15  -  41

Spencerville  15  14  15  22  -  66

Lincolnview 53, Continental 42

CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview stormed to a 27-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 53-42 triumph over host Continental.

Creed Jessee carried Lincolnview (2-0) with 15 points. Clayton Leeth added 10 tallies for the Lancers, who remain undefeated on the young season.

Mitch Coleman connected on three shots from beyond the arc for a game high 26 points in the loss for Continental (1-3).

LINCOLNVIEW (53) - Jessee 15; Leeth 10; Price 8; Cuvinder 8; Bowersock 6; Richardson 3; Overholt 3.

CONTINENTAL (42) - Coleman 26; Huff 6; Brecht 4; Armey 2; Warnemont 2; Recker 2.

Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Price 2; Cuvindor 2; Overholt; Jesse. Continental - Coleman 3.

Lincolnview  14  13  7  19  -  53

Continental  6  6  12  18  -  42

Reserves: Lincolnview, 38-35.

Pettisville 51, Hilltop 26

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville remains unbeaten on the season following a 51-26 rout over Buckeye Border Conference foe Hilltop.

Greame Jacoby carried Pettisville (3-0, 3-0 BBC) with 21 points. Cayden Jacoby recorded 14 additional tallies in the win for the Blackbirds.

Griffin McEwen had a team high 13 points in the loss for Hilltop (0-3, 0-2 BBC).

HILLTOP (26) - McEwen 13; Whitman 6; Garrett 5; Hoffman 2; Funkhouser 0; Schlosser 0; Wyse 0; Beres 0; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals: 11-3-26.

PETTISVILLE (51) - G. Jacoby 21; J. Jacoby 14; Leppelmeier 6; Reiniche 4; Avina 3; Zuver 2; Reynolds 1; Horning 0; King 0; Rupp 0. Totals: 22-4-51.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - McEwen. Pettisville - Leppelmeier 2; Avina.

Hilltop  4  5  6  13  -  26

Pettisville  13  12  16  10  -  51

North Central 60, Stryker 57

PIONEER — North Central earned its third win in as many tries to start the season, nipping Buckeye Border Conference foe Stryker, 60-57.

Jack Bailey netted a game high 20 points in the win for North Central (3-0, 3-0 BBC). Zack Hayes recorded 19 markers for the unbeaten Eagles.

Kaleb Holsopple canned four three-pointers to lead Stryker (1-3, 1-2 BBC) with 14 points. Spencer Clingaman added 11 tallies for the Panthers.

STRYKER (57) - Holsopple 14; Clingaman 11; Bowers 8; Treace 7; Ramon 6; Sloan 5; Woolace 4; Huffman 2; Barnum 0. Totals: 20-5-57.

NORTH CENTRAL (60) - Bailey 20; Hayes 19; Williams 9; Lehsten 8; Cruz 2; L. Patten 2; C. Patten 0. Totals: 22-12-60.

Three-point goals: Stryker - Holsopple 4; Treace 2; Clingaman 2; Bowers; Woolace. North Central - Bailey 2; Williams; Hayes. Turnovers: Stryker 12; North Central 5.

Stryker  14  17  10  16  -  57

North Central  13  21  15  11  -  60

Fayette 51, Montpelier 31

FAYETTE — The Eagles of Fayette (1-2, 1-1 BBC) defeated Montpelier (0-4, 0-3 BBC) 51-31 in BBC action.

Tanner Wagner knocked down five treys on his way to 20 points for Fayette.

Tylor Yahraus led Montpelier with 13 points.

MONTPELIER (48) — Yahraus 13; Jay 2; McCord 3;  Saneholtz 5; Altaffer 5; Peffley 3. Totals 13-3-31.

FAYETTE (54) — Colegrove 2; Eberly 3; Brinegar 7; Wagner 20; Bingmanm 4; Whiteside 0; Lemley 2; Lerma 8; Aguilar 5. Totals 16-14-51.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Saneholtz, Altaffer. Fayette - Wagner 5.

Montpelier 6 9 5 11 - 31

Fayette 10 16 13 12 - 51

Reserves: Fayette, 35-27.

