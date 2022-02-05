Basketball carousel.jpg

STRYKER — Ayersville added win No. 14 to the tally, pulling away from Stryker on Saturday to nab a 56-46 win.

Tyson Schlachter paced the Pilots (14-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Eiden matched that total with 15 points while Jakob Trevino chipped in a baker’s dozen.

Jacob Cadwell’s 11 points led the Panthers (7-12) while Michael Donovan added 10.

AYERSVILLE (56) - Schlachter 15; Eiden 15; Trevino 13; Clark 7; Michel 4; Miler 2; McGuire 0. Totals 20-42 14-19 56.

STRYKER (46) - Cadwell 11; Donovan 10; Harris 8; Barnum 6; Juillard 5; Cioffi 4; Villanueva 2. Totals 20-40 3-6 46.

Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-9 (Eiden, Trevino), Stryker 3-10 (Harris 2, Cadwell). Rebounds: Ayersville 22 (Schlachter 10), Stryker 18 (Cioffi 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 7, Stryker 6.

Ayersville 18 10 13 15 - 56

Stryker 17 12 11 6 - 46

Archbold 60, Tinora 36

Archbold broke open a 12-point halftime lead with a 15-3 third-quarter scoring advantage to earn its fifth straight win by beating Tinora, 60-36.

DJ Newman’s 19 points led the charge for the Bluestreaks (12-5) while Alex Roth and Jayden Seiler netted 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Nolan Schafer and Luke Harris put up 10 points apiece in the setback for the Rams (4-13).

ARCHBOLD (60) - Bailey 2; Roth 13; Brenner 3; Johns 2; Seiler 11; Newman 19; Hurst 3; Kammeyer 4; Wendt 3. Totals 26-4-60.

TINORA (36) - Eckert 3; Rinkel 6; Miles 1; Schafer 10; Plassman 3; Harris 10; Ackerman 2; Ty. Wiemken 1. Totals 12-5-36.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Seiler 3, Roth, Brenner, Wendt. Tinora - Harris 2, Rinkel 2, Eckert, Schafer, Plassman.

Archbold 20 16 15 9 - 60

Tinora 10 12 3 11 - 36

Reserves: Archbold, 35-24.

Fairview 68, Hilltop 36

WEST UNITY — Fairview rained down 11 makes from long range and pounded Hilltop 68-36.

Jeffrey Smith’s 20 points led the ledger for the Apaches (6-13) while Brody Retcher poured in 13 and Samuel Clemens netted a dozen.

Matthew Wyse netted eight points to pace Hilltop (2-13).

FAIRVIEW (66) - Retcher 13; Smith 20; Clemens 12; Lashaway 4; Karzynow 6; J. Shininger 4; Hammon 6; Kauffman 3. Totals 25-7-68.

HILLTOP (36) - Haynes 7; Dempsey 5; Kesler 1; Wyse 8; Funkhouser 5; Jennings 6. Totals 14-4-36.

Three-point goals: Fairview - Smith 5, Clemens 4, Retcher, Kauffman. Hilltop - Haynes, Dempsey, Wyse, Funkhouser. Rebounds: Fairview 22, Hilltop 10. Turnovers: Fairview 8, Hilltop 11.

Fairview 24 17 16 9 - 66

Hilltop 5 12 7 12 - 36

Reserves: Fairview, 33-29.

Hicksville 49, Edgerton 42

EDGERTON — Hicksville snapped a quick two-game losing skid with a 49-42 conference victory at Edgerton.

Jackson Bergman tallied 19 points and 17 rebounds to help lift the Aces (12-7, 3-3 GMC) to the victory while Aaron Klima put up 14.

Nathan Swank hit three treys and paced Edgerton (5-14, 0-6 GMC) with 11 points. Nate Timbrook chipped in 10.

HICKSVILLE (49) - Klima 14; Myers 5; Balser 3; Bergman 19; Baird 6; Gordon 2. Totals 16-33 14-23 49.

EDGERTON (42) - Meyer 0; Everetts 8; Cheek 0; Swank 11; Blue 9; Walkup 0; Herman 4; Weaver 0; N. Timbrook 10. Totals 15-44 4-7 42.

Three-point goals: Hicksville 3-14 (Klima, Myers, Balser), Edgerton 8-23 (Swank 3, Blue 3, Everetts, Herman). Rebounds: Hicksville 32 (Bergman 17), Edgerton 21. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Edgerton 7.

Hicksville 13 6 14 16 - 49

Edgerton 5 4 14 19 - 42

Reserves: Hicksville, 43-15.

Paulding 55, Lincolnview 46

MIDDLE POINT — Paulding picked up its third win in four games, holding off Lincolnview 55-46.

Zach Gorrell and Ethan Foltz netted 13 points apiece for the Panthers (6-13) while Nick Manz was close behind with six buckets for 12 points.

Landon Price’s 16 markers led the Lancers (4-15).

PAULDING (55) - Zartman 3; Bauer 7; Agler 7; Manz 12; P. Adams 0; Gorrell 13; Reeb 0; Foltz 13. Totals 21-39 10-16 55.

LINCOLNVIEW (46) - Slusher 3; Richardson 8; Evans 0; Fox 1; Price 16; Hatfield 12; Binkley 5; Crow 6. Totals 18-37 6-10 46.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler 2, Gorrell. Lincolnview - Price 2, Slusher, Binkley. Rebounds: Paulding 20, Lincolnview 17. Turnovers: Paulding 14, Lincolnview 13.

Paulding 12 16 11 16 - 55

Lincolnview 5 16 10 15 - 46

Reserves: Lincolnview, 57-54.

Wayne Trace 54, Crestview 38

CONVOY — Wayne Trace stretched its win streak to an even dozen games, pulling away from rival Crestview, 54-38.

Trevor Sinn’s 16 points and four longballs paced the Raiders (18-1, No. 6 Division III). Cameron Sinn and Kyle Stoller put up 12 points apiece, with Stoller adding 10 rebounds.

Wren Sheets netted 10 points for the Knights (12-5), which had a four-game win streak snapped.

WAYNE TRACE (54) - Myers 0; T. Sinn 16; C. Sinn 12; Laukhuf 8; Davis 0; Graham 6; Stoller 12. Totals 20-46 9-11 54.

CRESTVIEW (38) - Etzler 7; Jackson 9; Temple 4; Hunter 3; Ward 0; Lichtle 5; Easterling 0; Sheets 10. Totals 15-35 5-9 38.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-16 (T. Sinn 4, C. Sinn), Crestview 3-12 (Etzler, Jackson, Lichtle). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (Stoller 10), Crestview 22 (Sheets 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 11, Crestview 19.

Wayne Trace 10 13 12 19 - 54

Crestview 6 4 12 16 - 38

Reserves: Crestview, 43-24.

O-G Winter Classic

Antwerp 61, Dayton Dunbar 55

OTTAWA — Antwerp’s Jagger Landers was dominant for the No. 2 Archers in the second half, racking 30 points and 14 made free throws in a 61-55 comeback win over Dayton Dunbar in the second annual Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic.

Landers scored 18 of his 30 points in the final two quarters, finishing 14-of-17 at the charity stripe as Antwerp (16-1) battled from an 11-point deficit to prevail. Luke Krouse hit three treys and chipped in 13 points while Landon Brewer had eight.

Antaune Allen and Darian Leslie paced the Wolverines (11-6) with 19 points each.

DAYTON DUNBAR (55) - Hatcher Jr. 5; Antone Allen 5; Martin 2; Antaune Allen 19; Gay 0; Brewer Jr. 1; Leslie 19; Foster 4. Totals 21-4-55.

ANTWERP (61) - Moore 0; Recker 3; McMichael 6; Landers 30; Altimus 0; Krouse 13; Brewer 8. Totals 17-21-61.

Three-point goals: Dunbar - Leslie 4, Antaune Allen 3, Hatcher Jr., Antone Allen. Antwerp - Krouse 3, Landers 2.

Dunbar 21 14 9 11 - 55

Antwerp 17 11 15 18 - 61

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Harvest Prep 61

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf standout Colin White put up a close-range shot just before the buzzer as the Division III No. 4 Titans nipped No. 5 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63-61 at ‘The Supreme Court.’

White finished with 14 points while Carson Fuka hit five treys in a 17-point effort to pace the Titans (15-2). Eli Schmenk added 10 tallies.

Junior Nyelle Shaheed netted 19 points for the Warriors (14-3). Adonus Abrams had 14 while Zyaun Hutson chipped in 10.

HARVEST PREP (61) - Hutson 10; Oliver 2; Lesure 3; Saunders 6; Roddy 7; Abrams 14; Shaheed 19. Totals 25-3-61.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Fuka 17; Schimmoeller 0; Kuhlman 7; Schmenk 10; Jordan 7; Erford 0; White 14; Stechschulte 0; T. Maag 8. Totals 24-7-63.

Three-point goals: Harvest Prep - Hutson 2, Saunders 2, Abrams 2, Leisure, Roddy. Ottawa-Glandorf - Fuka 5, Kuhlman, Jordan, White. Rebounds: Harvest Prep 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 22 (T. Maag 8). Turnovers: Harvest Prep 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.

Harvest Prep 20 11 21 10 - 61

Ottawa-Glandorf 19 19 13 12 - 63

Patrick Henry 34, Wauseon 27

WAUSEON — After a scoreless first quarter, Patrick Henry finished the game with 14 unanswered points to knock off Wauseon in NWOAL action, 34-27.

Lincoln Creager put up 15 points to lead the Patriots (12-5, 3-2 NWOAL), which outscored Wauseon 20-7 in the fourth quarter after being outpointed 15-5 in the third.

Matt Shaw netted 10 points on five buckets for Wauseon (11-8, 3-2 NWOAL).

PATRICK HENRY (34) - Johnson 4; Creager 15; Jackson 3; Behrman 2; Meyer 6; Seedorf 4. Totals 10-9-34.

WAUSEON (27) - Tester 8; Burt 3; Armstrong 2; Rodriguez 1; Powers 2; Hines 1; Shaw 10. Totals 11-4-27.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Johnson, Creager, Behrman, Meyer, Seedorf. Wauseon - Burt.

P. Henry 0 9 5 20 - 34

Wauseon 0 5 15 7 - 27

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 28-21.

Liberty Center 49, Maumee 40

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked a six-point lead through eight minutes and held off Maumee for a 49-40 home win.

Aidan Hammontree poured in 18 points to pace the Tigers (7-9). Evan Conrad also hit double figures with 11 markers.

MAUMEE (40) - Co. Graetz 2; Roberts 2; Clemons 0; Arndt 7; Walker 3; McCoy 18; Brown 6; Hutchinson 2. Totals 14-7-40.

LIBERTY CENTER (49) - Spieth 4; Orr 0; Chapa 0; Hammontree 18; L. Kruse 3; Estelle 0; Conrad 11; Leatherman 6; Zeiter 7. Totals 18-11-49.

Three-point goals: Maumee - Brown 2, Arndt, Walker, McCoy. Liberty Center - Hammontree, Leatherman. Turnovers: Maumee 9, Liberty Center 10.

Maumee 7 8 11 14 - 40

L. Center 13 9 15 12 - 49

Continental 38, Montpelier 31

MONTPELIER — Continental shook off a three-game skid and nabbed a 38-31 road win over Montpelier.

Gavin Huff and Konnor Knipp-Williams scored 11 points apiece to pace the Pirates (6-13) while Alex Hoeffel chipped in nine markers.

Garrett Walz paced all scorers with 14 markers for the Locos (2-15), which have dropped six straight contests.

CONTINENTAL (38) - Huff 11; Armey 3; C. Etter 4; Knipp-Williams 11; Hoeffel 9; Sharrits 0; J. Etter 0. Totals 15-5-38.

MONTPELIER (31) - G. Walz 14; Thorp 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 2; Martin 2; Smith 2; Bowman 1; Grime 8; Girrell 2; A. Walz 0.

Three-point goals: Continental - Huff, Armey, Hoeffel. Montpelier - none.

Continental 12 7 9 10 - 38

Montpelier 8 8 7 8 - 31

