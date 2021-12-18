WHITEHOUSE — The longball was the killer for Defiance in its final regular-season game of 2021 as Anthony Wayne hit nine triples, eight from point guard Jacob Copley, in a 55-41 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Copley hit two trifectas in each of the four quarters of the win for the Generals (3-4) as Anthony Wayne took advantage of some missed assignments and mistakes from the DHS defense.
“It didn’t start out the greatest, their point guard got out to a hot start and that’s a little because of us,” admitted Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “Right now, we’re not defending the perimeter well, and we’re letting guys get way too confident early in games.”
Down by double digits for much of the first half, the Bulldogs trimmed things to a 29-21 deficit at the half and scratched their way back to cut AW’s lead to two points in the third quarter.
“It’s a credit to our guys, we cut the gap to eight at half and got it close in the third quarter,” said Lehman. “We battled our butts off but we dried up offensively and they went to a 2-3 zone that really extended their pressure high. We didn’t cut to openings well and didn’t attack very well.”
Bradyn Shaw led the way with 17 points for Defiance (5-3), which will not return to the hardwood until Friday Jan. 7 at defending league champion Lima Shawnee. Cayden Zachrich added 14 markers for the Bulldogs, with 12 coming in the second half.
Copley finished with a game-high 25 points in the win for Anthony Wayne while 6-5 junior Aiden Schmenk netted a dozen.
“Credit to our guys for scratching and clawing back, we just didn't make the big play when we needed to,” added Lehman. “We were right there. I feel that’s a team we can compete with, but they were just better than us tonight.”
DEFIANCE (41) - Shaw 17; Kiessling 2; Frederick 2; Schlatter 6; Lopez 0; Lammers 0; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 14. Totals 17-3-41.
ANTHONY WAYNE (55) - Copley 25; Ray 2; Schofield 7; Parker 9; Reiner 0; Soria 0; Schmenk 12; Anderson 0. Totals 19-8-55.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Shaw 2, Schlatter, Zachrich. Anthony Wayne - Copley 8, Parker.
Defiance 11 10 10 10 - 41
A. Wayne 14 15 12 14 - 55
