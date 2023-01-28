FINDLAY — With no Saturday game a week prior and Friday’s game with Lima Bath postponed, No. 6 Defiance was itching to hit the hardwood for an awaited state-ranked matchup at Liberty-Benton.
The Bulldogs did plenty of the scratching Saturday evening as the Blue and White ran their win streak to 13 straight victories with a 65-31 win over the previously-unbeaten Eagles (No. 7 Division III).
The 65 points marks the most points L-B has allowed this year and the 31 scored is a season low.
The second half was a defensive masterpiece for the Bulldogs (15-1), allowing just four field goals, 10 total points, forcing nine turnovers and out-rebounding the Eagles (16-1) 18-3 in the final two periods.
“We came out and were almost too ready for things, we made some defensive mistakes in that first half that were uncharacteristic for us,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “Once we got into the situations we wanted and made them play more of our game, things started to snowball for us.”
A sluggish opening saw both teams miss seven of their 11 shots in the first period, but a corner 3-pointer from L-B sophomore Jake Gerken gave the Eagles an 11-9 lead after eight minutes.
Even after a Cayden Zachrich trey put DHS up 21-12 with 3:19 until halftime, Liberty-Benton continued to back up their unbeaten record with a quick 6-0 run to get back to one possession down.
With the Bulldogs in foul trouble and three fouls on seniors Tyler Frederick and Aidan Kiessling, Defiance held firm heading into the half up 26-21 after a three-point play from Zachrich with 1:05 remaining.
Zachrich was held scoreless in the first period but erupted in the second, netting 14 of the team’s 17 points as Defiance tried to take control.
“We came out with more grit and more energy in the second half,” said the 6-6 senior forward, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “We got out and pressured them a lot. You don’t need much motivation to win this one, I mean they’re an undefeated team and we’ve got a bad taste in our mouth from the one we lost so we wanted to show them what we’re made of.”
Out of the halftime break, Defiance clamped down with a new intensity on the defensive end with a full-court trap and on-ball pressure. The switch paid off quickly, as Liberty-Benton turned over on its first three possessions with consecutive steals and layups from senior Isaac Schlatter while Javin Saldana, Kiessling, Bradyn Shaw and David Jimenez got in the mix as well clogging passing lanes.
Along with a bucket from Zachrich, a five-point halftime lead turned to double-digits in less than two minutes as Defiance went up 33-21 and was not challenged the rest of the way.
“We went to the locker room disappointed that we were only leading by five points,” said Jimenez, who nailed three longballs and chipped in 11 to the winning effort. “We came out in that second half and when we started playing defense how we normally play, the shots started falling … We know that anyone can follow anyone, it’s just a matter of who’s on and who’s not.”
In all, eight Bulldogs found the scoring column with Schlatter adding nine points, Shaw scoring eight and Kiessling netting six points and seven rebounds in the dominant showing.
“It’s never about one guy for us, when you’ve got guys like Kahlil Ligon, Javin Saldana, Antonio Lopez and Aidan Kiessling and all these guys making plays,” said Lehman of the 13th straight victory for Defiance. “They kept up that intensity and did what we asked of them and more.”
Senior Cason Doolittle netted 15 points to pace Liberty-Benton, scoring all 10 of the team’s second-quarter points but netting just two points in the second half.
Defiance will take its win streak into a pair of road games in the upcoming weekend, traveling to Celina (3-14, 3-3 WBL) on Friday in Western Buckeye League action before a trip north to Division I Toledo Whitmer (11-6) on Saturday.
Liberty-Benton will look to regroup in their home finale on Friday vs. BVC foe Pandora-Gilboa (12-3, 6-1 BVC) before visiting Liberty Center (9-7) on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (65) - Shaw 8; Kiessling 6; Frederick 0; Jimenez 11; Schlatter 9; Saldana 2; Lopez 0; Irvin 2; Ligon 5; Zachrich 22; Rodenberger 0; Irizarry 0; Castillo 0; Williams 0. Totals 25-51 7-8 65.
LIBERTY-BENTON (31) - Hochstettler 0; Wages 0; K. Garlock 0; Trevino 0; Conaway 6; Doolittle 15; Gerken 6; L. Garlock 4; S. Elchert 0; Thomas 0; Z. Elchert 0; Bailey 0; Irwin 0. Totals 10-4 8-13 31.
Three-point goals: Defiance 6-15 (Jimenez 3, Shaw, Ligon, Zachrich), Liberty-Benton 3-16 (Gerken 2, L. Garlock). Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Kiessling 7), Liberty-Benton 18 (Doolittle 5). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Liberty-Benton 16.
Defiance 9 17 21 18 - 65
Liberty-Benton 11 10 7 3 - 31
Reserves: Defiance, 42-39.
Freshmen: Liberty-Benton, 42-20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.