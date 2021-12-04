Napoleon 57, Tinora 53
Napoleon withstood Tinora’s 3-point barrage as the Wildcats rallied with a 19-8 fourth-quarter advantage to knock off the host Rams, 57-53.
Blake Wolf hit three treys and all six of his free throws in a 19-point effort to pace the Wildcats (2-1). Josh Mack wasn’t far behind with 18 points while Tanner Rubinstein chipped in nine markers.
Luke Harris led Tinora (2-2) with 14 points and three longballs as Tinora canned 10 3-pointers overall. Nolan Schafer chipped in 12 markers for the Rams while Eric Bohn had 10.
NAPOLEON (57) - Buehrer 0; Wolf 19; Mack 18; Woods 6; Williams 0; Grant 1; Ressler 0; Kruse 4; Rubinstein 9; Stoner 0. Totals 22-9-57.
TINORA (53) - Eckert 9; Rinkel 3; Schafer 12; Plassman 2; Harris 14; Anders 3; Bohn 10. Totals 17-9-53.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 3, Rubinstein. Tinora - Eckert 3, Harris 3, Schafer 2, Rinkel, Anders.
Napoleon 15 9 14 19 - 57
Tinora 16 15 14 8 - 53
Reserves: Napoleon, 44-21.
Ayersville 40, Holgate 28
AYERSVILLE — After trailing by one point through one quarter, Ayersville clamped down and held Holgate to just nine makes from the field in a 40-28 victory over visiting Holgate.
Ayersville (1-1) made up for a rough long-range shooting night (1-for-18 3-pointers) with a 41-22 rebounding edge. Jakob Trevino paced the Pilots with 14 points while Tyson Schlachter had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Xavier McCord led the way for the Tigers (0-3) with 14 markers.
HOLGATE (28) - McCord 14; Burgel 6; Bower 5; Miller 3; Wallace 0; Alvarez 0; Buckley 0. Totals 9-36 6-12 28.
AYERSVILLE (40) - Trevino 14; Schlachter 10; Dales 6; Eiden 6; Michel 4; Clark 0; McGuire 0; Miler 0. Totals 15-46 9-20 40.
Three-point goals: Holgate 4-8 (Burgel 2, McCord, Miller), Ayersville 1-18 (Dales). Rebounds: Holgate 22 (McCord 5), Ayersville 41 (Schlachter 12). Turnovers: Holgate 9, Ayersville 9.
Holgate 8 8 7 5 - 28
Ayersville 7 10 15 8 - 40
Wauseon 59, Fairview 43
SHERWOOD — Jonas Tester poured in 27 points for Wauseon as the Indians evened their season record at 1-1 with a 59-43 win at Fairview.
Tester hit 10 shots from the field and 6-of-9 from the line to lead the Tribe while Landon Hines chipped in eight markers.
Samuel Clemens canned four of Fairview’s nine 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points to pace the Apaches (0-3), which led 20-12 after one quarter but were outscored 27-11 in the second quarter and scored 12 total points in the second half.
WAUSEON (59) - Tester 27; Burt 6; Armstrong 5; Leatherman 3; Rodriguez 2; Powers 4; Hines 8; McLeod 2. Totals 23-10-59.
FAIRVIEW (43) - Retcher 1; Smith 9; Clemens 14; Lashaway 5; Karzynow 9; Hammon 2; Shininger 3. Totals 16-2-43.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Burt 2, Tester. Fairview - Clemens 4, Smith 2, Lashaway, Karzynow, Shininger. Rebounds: Wauseon 25, Fairview 22. Turnovers: Wauseon 5, Fairview 11.
Wauseon 12 27 7 13 - 59
Fairview 20 11 6 6 - 43
Reserves: Wauseon, 45-42.
Pettisville 53, Paulding 39
PETTISVILLE — Cayden Jacoby racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds for Pettisville as the Blackbirds evened their season mark at 2-2 with an efficient 53-39 win over visiting Paulding.
Jaret Beck chipped in 16 points for the Blackbirds, which shot 19-of-30 from the field and overcame 15 turnovers.
Nick Manz’s 13 points led the way for Paulding (1-3), which shot 5-of-25 from outside the arc in its third straight setback.
PAULDING (39) - Zartman 7; Bauer 4; Agler 2; Manz 13; P. Adams 0; Gorrell 3; Martinez 0; Reeb 6; Foltz 4. Totals 16-49 2-5 39.
PETTISVILLE (53) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 6; Adkins 5; Beck 16; Myers 0; Jacoby 21; Fenton 0. Totals 19-30 10-20 53.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-25 (Reeb 2, Gorrell, Manz, Zartman), Pettisville 5-8 (Ripke 2, Adkins, Beck, Kaufmann). Rebounds: Paulding 21, Pettisville 26 (Jacoby 10). Turnovers: Paulding 7, Pettisville 15.
Paulding 13 6 11 9 - 39
Pettisville 11 12 18 12 - 53
Reserves: Paulding, 37-31.
Antwerp 67, Pandora-Gilboa 38
ANTWERP — Antwerp was dominant on the glass, out-rebounding visiting Pandora-Gilboa 35-17 en route to a 67-38 victory, the 40th straight non-conference victory for the Archers.
Jagger Landers tallied seven points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Archers (3-0). Kaden Recker had 17 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, to pace Antwerp while Landon Brewer contributed 14 points and seven rebounds and Carson Altimus added 12 markers.
Will Huffman put in 10 points to lead the Rockets (1-2).
PANDORA-GILBOA (38) - Wilson 0; Johnson 4; W. Huffman 10; A. Harris 8; C. Harris 1; E. Huffman 2; Krohn 3; D. Maag 3; Norton 3; Schumacher 0; Luginbill 4; J. Maag 0. Totals 12-39 10-15 38.
ANTWERP (67) - Moore 1; Recker 17; McMichael 5; Landers 7; Altimus 12; Krosue 9; Phares 2; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 14. Totals 26-54 10-14 67.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa 4-17 (), Antwerp 5-19 (Altimus 2, Recker, Landers, Krouse). Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 17, Antwerp 35 (Landers 12). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 15, Antwerp 7.
Pandora-Gilboa 11 6 10 11 - 38
Antwerp 19 11 13 24 - 67
Archbold 59, Kalida 54
ARCHBOLD — It took an extra session but Archbold improved to 2-0 on the season with a 59-54 overtime victory over visiting Kalida at ‘The Thunderdome.’
DJ Newman was Mr. Inside with 26 points and 11 field goals for Archbold (2-0) while Alex Roth was Mr. Outside with three trifectas and 18 points in the winning cause.
Justin Siebeneck also hit three longballs, pacing Kalida (2-2) with 21 points. Tyson Siefker also hit double figures with 14 markers.
KALIDA (54) - Siebeneck 21; Vorst 7; D. Fersch 4; Siefker 14; Smith 6; Warnecke 2. Totals 22-3-54.
ARCHBOLD (59) - Bailey 3; Roth 18; Brenner 7; Johns 0; Seiler 3; Newman 26; Hurst 2. Totals 23-7-59.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Siebeneck 3, Siefker 2, Vorst, D. Fersch. Archbold - Roth 3, Brenner 2, Seiler.
Kalida 16 9 13 12 4 - 54
Archbold 13 11 10 16 9 - 59
Reserves: Kalida, 44-20.
North Central 69, Lakewood Park (Ind.) 68
PIONEER — North Central’s Zach Hayes needed 34 points to reach 1,000 for his career entering Saturday’s game against Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) and nearly reached it in one swoop as Hayes netted 31 points in a 69-68 season-opening victory.
Hayes netted five buckets in the first quarter alone, hitting 14 field goals and three freebies for the Eagles (1-0). Joey Burt added 12 markers while L Justice netted 11 in the victory as NC outscored Lakewood Park 18-12 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Mason Posey led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 23 points. Cameron Hindle added 19 tallies while Carter Harman chipped in 12.
LAKEWOOD PARK (68) - Wolf 3; Hindle 19; Posey 23; White 3; Bland 8; Harman 12; Smith 0. Totals 27-5-68.
NORTH CENTRAL (69) - Burt 12; Sanford 3; Patten 2; Meyers 2; Burt 0; Justice 11; Hayes 31; Pettit 8. Totals 30-4-69.
Three-point goals: Lakewood Park - Hundle 3, Posey 3, Harman 2, Wolf. North Central - Pettit 2, Justice, Burt, Sanford.
Lakewood Park 14 18 23 12 - 68
North Central 18 15 18 18 - 69
Reserves: North Central, 39-37.
Lincolnview 41, Continental 25
CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview held Continental to 10 second-half points, stifling the Pirates in a 41-25 result.
Daegan Hatfield's 13 points led the charge for the Lancers () while Garrett Richardson netted 10.
Gavin Huff scored seven points to top the tally for the Pirates (). Konner Knipp-Williams added six.
LINCOLNVIEW (41) - Slusher 4; Richardson 10; Fox 6; Price 7; Hatfield 13; Crow 1.
CONTINENTAL (25) - Huff 7; Etter 2; Knipp-Williams 6; Hoeffel 4; Rayle 2; Sharrits 2; Moore 2.
Lincolnview 7 15 12 7 - 41
Continental 4 11 4 6 - 25
