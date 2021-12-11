NAPOLEON — Napoleon torched Wauseon to the tune of 10 3-pointers and 69 points as the Wildcats ripped off their fourth straight win with a 69-50 victory over the Tribe in boys hoops action on Saturday.
Josh Mack hit 13 shots from the field, including three longballs, to lead all scorers with 22 points for Napoleon (4-1). Caden Kruse added 14 points and four trifectas.
Jonas Tester put up 15 points in the loss for Wauseon (2-2) while Tyson Rodriguez netted 11.
WAUSEON (50) - Tester 15; Burt 7; Armstrong 7; Rodriguez 11; Powers 0; Hines 8; McLeod 2. Totals 14-18-50.
NAPOLEON (69) - Wolf 8; Mack 22; Woods 8; Williams 4; Grant 3; Ressler 0; Kruse 14; Ta. Rubinstein 8; Tr. Rubinstein 2. Totals 29-4-69.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Burt, Armstrong. Napoleon - Kruse 4, Mack 3, Wolf, Woods, Grant.
Wauseon 15 10 10 15 - 50
Napoleon 18 14 15 22 - 69
Reserves: Wauseon, 46-30.
Fairview 47, Fayette 25
SHERWOOD — Fairview got off the schneid to start the season, stifling visiting Fayette in a 47-25 victory.
Brady Karzynow netted three treys and paced the Apaches (1-4) with 13 points while Brody Retcher added 11.
Elijah Lerma and Quinn Mitchell netted eight points apiece for the Eagles (3-1).
FAYETTE (25) - Frenn 3; Q. Mitchell 8; Whiteside 2; Lerma 8; Lester 3; Goble 0; Leininger 0; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 0. Totals 8-4-25.
FAIRVIEW (47) - Retcher 11; Smith 6; Clemens 9; Lashaway 0; B. Karzynow 13; J. Shininger 0; Hammon 6; E. Shininger 2; J. Karzynow 0; Kauffman 0. Totals 18-7-47.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Q. Mitchell 2, Frenn, Whiteside, Lester. Fairview - B. Karzynow 3, Clemens. Rebounds: Fayette 13, Fairview 27. Turnovers: Fayette 5, Fairview 5.
Fayette 5 7 8 5 - 25
Fairview 12 13 14 8 - 47
Reserves: Fairview, 47-16.
Holgate 45, Tinora 43
HOLGATE — Holgate’s Robbie Thacker poured in 15 points and the game winning layup that fell with four second remaining to overcome Tinora 45-43.
The Tigers (1-4) trailed after the first, second and third quarters but were able to come away with a victory to end a four-game skid to start the season.
Thacker’s 15 led the way for Holgate but McCord also added 12 for the Tigers.
For the Rams (2-3), they were led by Lance Rinkel who scored a game-high 18 behind three from long distance. Nolan Schafter added 12 while Luke Harris added 10.
TINORA (43) — Rinkel 18, Schafer 12; Harris 10; Bohn 3; Eckert 0; Miles 0; Anders 0; Wiemken 0. Totals: 10-5-12-43.
HOLGATE (45) — Thacker 15; McCord 12; Kelly 7; Boecker 5; Burgel 2; Gerschutz 2; Bower 2. Totals: 16-3-4-45.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Rinkell 3, Harris 2. Holgate - Kelly 2, Thacker. Turnovers: Holgate 10, Tinora 10
Tinora 11 11 11 10 - 43
Holgate 9 9 12 15 - 45
Antwerp 53, Continental 18
CONTINENTAL — Antwerp boys basketball is out to 5-0 start with a 53-18 away win on Saturday at Continental.
The Archers were led by both Jagger Landers and Landon Brewer who each poured in 17 points. Landers led the way with seven rebounds.
Continental (2-4) only saw two players find the bottom of the net. Konnor Knipp-Williams had 11 while Gavin Huff added seven.
ANTWERP (53) — Landers 17; Brewer 17; Altimus 7; Krouse 5; Recker 3; McMichael 2; Steel 2; Moore 0; Lichty 0; Phares 0; Fuller 0. Totals: 21-2-5-53
CONTINENTAL (18) — Knipp-Williams 11; Huff 7; Armey 0; W. Davis 0; C. Etter 0; Hoeffel 0; Ratle 0; Sharrits 0; Moore 0. Totals: 6-0-6-18.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Brewer 2. Rebounds: Antwerp 30 (Landers 7), Continental 11. Assists: Antwerp 8. Steals: Antwerp 7 (Brewer 3). Blocks: Antwerp 4 (Landers 2). Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Continental 18.
Antwerp 15 14 10 14 - 53
Continental 2 3 8 5 - 18
Reserves: Antwerp 39-26.
Wayne Trace 80, Lincolnview 41
MIDDLE POINT — Wayne Trace had four players score in double digits as the Raiders forced 18 turnovers and rolled rival Lincolnview, 80-41.
Kyle Stoller’s 19 markers and five steals led the way for the 5-0 Raiders. Brooks Laukhuf added 18 points while Cameron Graham recorded 11 points and seven boards and Hudson Myers chipped in 10.
Avery Slusher, Landon Price and Daegan Hatfield all netted nine points for the Lancers (1-2).
WAYNE TRACE (80) - Myers 10; T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 6; Laukhuf 18; Davis 7; Winans 0; Graham 11; Stoller 19; Hildebrand 0. Totals 35-46 4-11 80.
LINCOLNVIEW (41) - Slusher 9; Richardson 6; Peterson 1; Evans 0; Cox 0; Salinas 0; Fox 3; Price 9; Hatfield 9; Binkley 2; Crow 2. Totals 14-41 7-10 41.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-12 (C. Sinn 2, T. Sinn, Laukhuf, Davis, Stoller), Lincolnview 6-14 (Price 2, Richardson 2, Slusher, Fox). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 32 (Graham 7), Lincolnview 21 (Hatfield 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 8, Lincolnview 18.
Wayne Trace 25 27 15 13 - 80
Lincolnview 13 8 15 5 - 41
Reserves: Lincolnview, 44-41.
Edgerton 50, Evergreen 48
EDGERTON — Despite Evergreen placing three players in double figures, Edgerton had just enough to earn head coach Brett Grieser his first win as Bulldog mentor with a 50-48 triumph.
Corey Everetts’ 18 points led the way for the Bulldogs (1-3), which held the Vikings to 14 second-half points.
Evan Lumbrezer paced Evergreen (2-3) with 18 points while Tyson Woodring and Eli Keifer added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.
EVERGREEN (48) - Keifer 10; Woodring 11; B. Hudik 0; Gillen 7; Lumbrezer 18; Vance 0; Vaculik 2; R. Hudik 0. Totals 19-7-48.
EDGERTON (50) - Meyer 8; Everetts 18; Picillo 4; Swank 8; Blue 3; Herman 9; Weaver 0. Totals 14-15-50.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Keifer 2, Lumbrezer. Edgerton - Everetts 2, Swank 2, Picillo, Blue, Herman. Turnovers: Evergreen 8, Edgerton 8.
Evergreen 18 16 6 8 - 48
Edgerton 12 17 6 15 - 50
Reserves: Evergreen, 40-32.
Eastwood 59, Archbold 52
ARCHBOLD — Eastwood made an 11-point halftime lead stand up, handing Archbold its first loss on the young season by a 59-52 margin.
Gavin Bailey led all scorers with 20 points for the Bluestreaks (3-1) while Jayden Seiler and DJ Newman each added 10.
Andrew Arntson led three Eagles (4-0) in double figures with 14 points. Gavin Dewese added 13 while Jacob Meyer had 10.
EASTWOOD (59) - C. Boos 8; L. Boos 8; Arntson 14; Meyer 10; Weaver 3; Getz 3; Dewese 13. Totals 18-15-59.
ARCHBOLD (52) - Bailey 20; Roth 2; Brenner 5; Seiler 10; Newman 10; Hurst 5. Totals 22-5-52.
Three-point goals: Eastwood - Arntson 4, C. Boos 2, L. Boos, Weaver. Arcbhold - Seiler 2, Brenner.
Eastwood 16 21 7 15 - 59
Archbold 13 13 10 16 - 52
Reserves: Eastwood, 51-35.
Patrick Henry 56, Van Buren 25
VAN BUREN — Patrick Henry saw three different players score 10 points as they cruised to a 56-25 road non-league victory over Van Buren.
Landon Johnson, Aiden Behrman and Kaden Rosbrook all poured in 10 points while Lincoln Creager added nine.
Van Buren was led by Andrew Schroeder and Parker Beilharz who both scored six points.
PATRICK HENRY (56) — Johnson 10; Behrman 10; Rosebrook 10; Creager 9; Jackson 5; Meyer 5; Seedorf 4; Rohrs 2; Rosengarten 1. Totals: 15-4-14-56
VAN BUREN (25) — Schroeder 6; Beilharz 6; Gregory 4; Coffey 3; Miller 2; Durliat 2; Reichley 2. Totals: 8-1-6-25.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Creager, Jackson, Behrman, Rosebrook. Van Buren - Coffey.
Patrick Henry 9 21 13 13 - 56
Van Buren 7 6 4 8 - 25
Edon 59, Lakewood Park (Ind.) 53
AUBURN, Ind. — Edon withstood a 3-point barrage from Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) to prevail 59-53 in head coach Matt Ripke’s first game as Bomber mentor.
Drew Gallehue’s 18 points paced the Bombers (1-0), which out-scored the Panthers (1-4) 15-3 from the charity stripe despite being out-pointed 36-6 from outside the arc. Jack Berry added 14 markers while Caden Nester added 10.
EDON (59) - Berry 14; Nester 10; Ripke 6; Steinke 9; Kiess 2; Hulbert 0; Sapp 0; Gallehue 18. Totals 21-15-59.
LAKEWOOD PARK (53) - Wolf 11; Posey 11; Hindle 14; White 0; Bland 2; Harman 15; Smith 0. Totals 19-3-53.
Three-point goals: Edon - Berry, Nester. Lakewood Park - Harman 5, Wolf 3, Posey 2, Hindle 2. Turnovers: Edon 11, Lakewood Park 7.
Edon 17 10 12 20 - 59
L. Park 14 14 10 15 - 53
Van Wert 37, Kalida 32
KALIDA — Van Wert picked up its second straight victory, sweeping the weekend with a 37-32 victory at Kalida.
Aidan Pratt netted a team-high 17 points for the Cougars (3-1), which out-scored Kalida 11-3 in the fourth quarter to win.
Justin Siebeneck scored a dozen points for Kalida, which fell to 3-4.
VAN WERT (37) - Brown 0; Smith 3; Gunter 4; Laudick 0; Jackson 0; Pratt 17; Jackson 2; Crutchfield 4; Phillips 4; Wessell 3; Proffitt 0. Totals 14-7-37.
KALIDA (32) - Ju. Siebeneck 12; Vorst 2; Stechschulte 0; D. Fersch 6; Miller 6; Siefker 0; Smith 6; Warnecke 0. Totals 11-8-32.
Three-point goals: Van Wert - . Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck, Miller.
Van Wert 9 7 10 11 - 37
Kalida 9 7 13 3 - 32
Leipsic 71, Miller City 53
LEIPSIC — Leipsic pulled away from Miller City in a 71-53 victory to snap the Wildcats’ win streak at four and open PCL play.
Mason Brandt tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the winning Vikings (3-1, 1-0 PCL) while Paul Maag added 20 tallies.
Austin and Andon Ruhe led Miller City (4-2, 0-1 PCL) with 19 and 10 points, respectively.
MILLER CITY (53) - Au. Ruhe 19; An. Ruhe 10; Barlage 6; Warnimont 4; Tobe 3; Nuveman 3; Palte 3; Weis 2; Hermiller 2; Pester 0; Schnipke 0. Totals 22-54 6-10 53.
LEIPSIC (71) - Brandt 27; Maag 20; Carillo 6; Siefker 5; Schroeder 5; Liffick 3; Ellerbrock 3; Pena 2; Lammers 0; Rader 0; Scheckelhoff 0. Totals 25-54 15-23 71.
Three-point goals: Miller City 2-13 (Au. Ruhe, Palte), Leipsic 6-18 (Brandt 3, Maag, Siefker, Ellerbrock). Rebounds: Miller City 27 (Tobe 6), Leipsic 30 (Brandt 10). Turnovers: Miller City 13, Leipsic 6.
Miller City 6 12 16 19 - 53
Leipsic 19 16 21 15 - 71
Reserves: Leipsic, 37-36.
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Lima Central Catholic 48
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf spoiled the christening of Bob Seggerson Court at Lima Central Catholic as the Titans moved to 2-0 with a 67-48 victory.
Colin White racked up 24 points for O-G, which out-scored LCC 24-14 in the second quarter to gain separation. Hunter Stechschulte added 11 markers.
Carson Parker and Evan Unruh netted 11 points apiece for the Thunderbirds (2-3).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (67) - White 24; Schmenk 3; Maag 6; Schimmoeller 7; Fuka 6; Kuhlman 5; Stechschulte 11; Jordan 3; Erford 2. Totals 27-6-67.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (48) - Parker 11; Bourk 5; Foster 6; Unruh 11; Bailey 2; Hoyle 5; Frankhouser 5; Guagenti 2. Totals 18-7-48.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Fuka 2, White, Schimmoeller, Kuhlman, Stechschulte, Jordan. Lima CC - Unruh 3, Parker, Frankhouser.
Ottawa-Glandorf 17 24 11 15 - 67
Lima CC 12 14 7 15 - 48
Reserves: Lima CC, 36-33.
