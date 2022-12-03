Napoleon 57, Tinora 47
NAPOLEON — Napoleon started strong in its home opener against Tinora, leading by 10 through eight minutes en route to a 57-47 win over the Rams in boys basketball action on Fred Church Court on Saturday evening.
Caden Kruse drained four longballs and racked up a game-best 24 points for the Wildcats (2-1) Andrew Williams and Trey Rubinstein each had nine.
Luke Harris had 19 points to pace Tinora (2-1), which hit seven 3-pointers as a team. Aiden Rittenhouse chipped in 11 markers.
TINORA (47) - Eckert 4; Plassman 8; Anders 0; Rittenhouse 11; McMaster 0; Harris 19; Homier 0; Spychala 0; Ackerman 4; Friedricksen 0; Welling 0. Totals 16-8-47.
NAPOLEON (57) - Shadle 0; Ressler 6; Woods 3; Williams 9; Kruse 24; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 9; Kessler 0. Totals 23-4-57.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Rittenhouse 3, Plassman 2, Harris 2. Napoleon - Kruse 4, Ressler, Woods, Williams.
Tinora 11 17 11 8 - 47
Napoleon 21 11 17 8 -57
Reserves: Napoleon, 39-38.
Ayersville 53, Holgate 37
HOLGATE — Ayersville won the rebounding battle 34-14 as the Pilots overpowered Holgate 53-37.
Tyson Schlachter led that charge on the glass with five offensive boards and 10 total to go with a team-high 14 points for Ayersville (2-2). Weston McGuire also had 14 points and five assists while Carter Michel chipped in 10 tallies and six rebounds.
Ezekiel Belmares hit three treys and led all scorers with 16 points for Holgate (0-2). Miller had 13 points and four boards.
AYERSVILLE (53) - Schlachter 14; McGuire 14; Michel 10; Clark 5; Amoroso 3; Brown 3; Flory 3; Fishpaw 1; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 19-41 10-18 53.
HOLGATE (37) - Belmares 16; Miller 13; McCord 5; Kelly 3; 20 0; Leaders 0; Alvarez 0; Engel 0; Giesige 0; Resendez 0. Totals 13-39 6-7 37.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 5-9 (Schlachter, McGuire, Amoroso, Brown, Flory), Holgate 5-21 (Belmares 3, McCord, Kelly). Rebounds: Ayersville 34 (Schlachter 10), Holgate 14 (Miller 4). Turnovers: Ayersville 7, Holgate 5.
Ayersville 13 11 15 14 - 53
Holgate 8 5 8 16 - 37
Reserves: Ayersville, 24-17.
Wauseon 54, Fairview 23
WAUSEON — Tyson Rodriguez knocked down four threes, and led all scorers with 20 points as Wauseon cruised to a 54-23 home win.
Rodriguez was on fire in the first quarter as he scored 12 of the Indians (2-1) 16 first quarter points himself, including knocking down two triples. Landon Hines was also in double figures for Wauseon with 11.
Fairview (1-3) was led by Brody Retcher who had nine points. Eli Shininger was second on the team with six.
FAIRVIEW (23) - Retcher 9; Hastings 0; Grime 0; Lashaway 2; Kauffman 0; A. Shininger 1; J. Shininger 0; Boland 3; E. Shininger 6; Zeedyk 2; Saylers 0. Totals: 9-0-5 23.
WAUSEON (54) - Leatherman 7; Rodriguez 20; Armstrong 4; McLeod 2; Borton 3; Vajen 0; Hines 11; Keefer 0; Parsons 7; Patterson 0. Totals: 10-7-13 54.
Three-point goals: Fairview - None. Wauseon - Rodriguez 4, Leatherman, Borton, Parsons. Turnovers: Fairview 16, Wauseon 9.
Fairview 10 10 6 7 - 23
Wauseon 16 17 16 5 - 54
Reserves: Wauseon, 51-41.
Pettisville 59, Paulding 56 (OT)
PAULDING — Cayden Jacoby’s 30 points and 14 rebounds were too much for Paulding to overcome as Jacoby’s Pettisville squad prevailed in overtime, 59-56.
Jack Leppelmeier hit three treys and added 11 points to the cause for the 3-1 Blackbirds.
Casey Agler hit four treys and led the Panthers (2-2) with 20 points while Nick Manz had 10 and both Kane Jones and Ethan Foltz chipped in nine.
PETTISVILLE (59) - Leppelmeier 11; Ripke 7; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 7; Beck 4; Jacoby 30. Totals 19-41 18-28 59.
PAULDING (56) - Zartman 0; Adams 5; Agler 20; Manz 10; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 9; Martinez 0; Reeb 3; Foltz 9. Totals 22-53 4-9 56.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier 3. Paulding - Agler 4, Adams, Jones, Reeb, Foltz. Rebounds: Pettisville 28 (Jacoby 14), Paulding 21. Turnovers: Pettisville 12, Paulding 8.
Pettisville 13 13 11 11 11 - 59
Paulding 14 15 6 13 8 - 56
Reserves: Paulding, 35-26.
Kalida 58, Archbold 44
KALIDA — Kalida’s EJ Miller knocked down 3-pointers in all four quarters, finishing with five treys, 23 points and a 58-44 Wildcat win over Archbold.
Miller netted 12 of his 23 points in the first half for Kalida (2-2) while Evan Stechschulte put up 15 points to help the cause.
Cade Brenner knocked in four longballs of his own in a 22-point night for the Bluestreaks (1-2), which were outscored 26-16 in the second half. Jayden Seiler netted 11.
ARCHBOLD (44) - Rodriguez 0; Phillips 5; Brenner 22; Wendt 2; Seiler 11; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 2; Hudson 0; Valentine 0; Nofziger 2. Totals 15-7-44.
KALIDA (58) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 15; Kerner 0; Siebeneck 2; Fortman 0; D. Fersch 4; EJ Miller 23; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 5; Warnecke 9; Killion 0. Totals 22-7-58.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Brenner 4, Seiler 2, Phillips. Kalida - EJ Miller 5, Stechschulte 2.
Archbold 16 12 9 7 - 44
Kalida 15 17 13 13 - 58
Stryker 41, Hilltop 19
STRYKER — Stryker held Hilltop to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 41-19 non-conference triumph.
Elijah Juillard tallied 13 points to lead all scorers in the win for the Panthers (1-2), which outscored the Cadets 24-9 in the middle two periods. Michael Donovan added 10 tallies.
Raace Haynes and Anthony Eckenrode each had six points to pace Hilltop (0-2).
HILLTOP (19) - Haynes 6; Verdin 0; Schlosser 5; Kesler 0; Funkhouser 2; Dempsey 0; Eckenrode 6; Bailey 0; Crossgroe 0; Rodriguez 0. Totals 7-4-19.
STRYKER (41) - Wickerham 0; Juillard 13; Villanueva 2; LaBo 1; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 2; Froelich 0; Barnum 7; Batterson 0; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 17-5-41.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Schlosser. Stryker - M. Donovan 2.
Hilltop 4 3 6 6 - 19
Stryker 9 13 11 8 - 41
Eastside (Ind.) 48, Bryan 44
BUTLER, Ind. — Bryan was unable to make an eight-point halftime lead stand up as Eastside (Ind.) rallied for a 48-44 home victory.
Carter Dominique netted a dozen points to lead the Golden Bears (1-3) while Maddox Langenderfer scored eight.
BRYAN (44) - Pelz 0; Cox 7; Kepler 7; Langenderfer 8; Herold 4; Dominique 12; Watson 6; Koenig 0; Brown 0. Totals 18-7-44.
EASTSIDE (48) - Minnick 18; Brewer 13; Reed 2; Johnson 5; Moughlet 6; Lehman 6; Miller 0. Totals 15-15-48.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Cox. Eastside - Minnick 2, Johnson.
Bryan 17 10 4 13 - 44
Eastside 11 8 10 19 - 48
Continental 59, Lincolnview 38
VAN WERT — A 22-point first quarter saw Continental take firm control and run away with a 59-38 road win over Continental. ‘
The Pirates (2-2) were led by Mason Rayle who poured in 23 points while Konner Knipp-Williams added 15 and Carson Etter added 10.
Lincolnview was led by Austin Bockrath’s 10 points.
CONTINENTAL (59) - Armey 2; Ma. Rayle 23; Knipp-Williams 15; J. Etter 5; Mo. Rayle 3; C. Etter 10; Thompson 1.
LINCOLNVIEW (38) - Kreston 4; Evans 5; Bockrath 10; Jackson 6; Cox 7; Smith 4; Freidricks 2.
Continental 22 11 17 9 - 59
Lincolnview 5 11 13 9 - 38
