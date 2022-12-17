Liberty Center 60, Tinora 50
Following a delayed start from an extended football playoff run, Liberty Center got its hoops season started in winning fashion by downing host Tinora 60-50 to highlight boys hoops action on Saturday.
Landon Bockelman’s 11 points led the way for LC (1-0), which won despite not making a 3-pointer. Colton Chambers added 10 tallies.
Aiden Rittenhouse nailed three trifectas and led all scorers with 21 points for Tinora (4-2) while Luke Harris and Owen Ackerman chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
LIBERTY CENTER (60) - Orr 2; C. Kruse 0; Chapa 8; Hammontree 6; L. Kruse 2; Zeiter 8; Chambers 10; Navarre 5; Johnson 0; Gerken 8; Bockelman 11. Totals 26-8-60.
TINORA (50) - Eckert 0; Plassman 3; Anders 4; Rittenhouse 21; Harris 12; Homier 0; Spychala 0; Ackerman 10; Friedricksen 0. Totals 18-8-50.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - none. Tinora - Rittenhouse 3, Harris 2, Plassman.
Liberty Center 14 15 16 15 - 60
Tinora 12 12 10 16 - 50
Hicksville 40, Stryker 31
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville stretched its regular season win streak to 11 straight dating back to last season, defeating Stryker 40-31.
Aaron Klima knocked down four treys and led the Aces (7-0) with 13 points. Jayden Rosalez added 10 tallies.
Daniel Donovan racked up 19 points and three longballs in the loss for Stryker (3-5).
STRYKER (31) - Juillard 0; Villanueva 0; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 5; Cadwell 2; D. Donovan 19; Barnum 6; W. Donovan 0. Totals 12-37 3-4 31.
HICKSVILLE (40) - Klima 13; Balser 9; Langham 5; Rosalez 10; Sheets 0; Heisler 0; Gordon 3. Totals 15-34 3-8 40.
Three-point goals: Stryker 4-12 (D. Donovan 3, M. Donovan), Hicksville 7-16 (Klima 4, Balser 3). Rebounds: Stryker 22, Hicksville 26 (Gordon 8). Turnovers: Stryker 11, Hicksville 13.
Stryker 2 13 6 10 - 31
Hicksville 16 7 6 11 - 40
Reserves: Hicksville, 39-30.
Pettisville 62, Fairview 41
SHERWOOD — Cayden Jacoby piled in 24 points and 10 rebounds and Pettisville came away with a 62-41 road win over Fairview.
Jacoby was 10-of-12 from the free throw line to help the Blackbirds (5-3) out to a 35-19 first half lead.
Fairview (1-6) saw Brody Retcher lead the way with 13 points.
PETTISVILLE (62) - Leppelmeier 5; Ripke 8; Aeschliman 4; Adkins 5; Beck 8; Jacoby 24; Fenton 8; K. Wyse 0; M. Wyse 0; Waidelich 0. Totals: 19-3-15 62.
FAIRVIEW (41) - Retcher 13; Hastings 6; Grime 2; Lashaway 5; Kauffman 6; A. Shininger 3; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 2; Salyers 4; Zeedyk 0. Totals: 10-5-6 41.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier, Ripke, Beck, Fairview - Kauffman 2, Retcher, Lashaway, A. Shininger. Rebounds: Pettisville 30 (Jacoby 10), Fairview 17 (Retcher 7). Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Fairview 10
Pettisville 12 23 14 13 - 62
Fairview 5 14 15 7 - 41
Reserves: Fairview, 46-43.
Coldwater 42, Ayersville 40 (OT)
AYERSVILLE — Coldwater’s Evan Harlamert drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to shock Ayersville in overtime, 42-40.
Tyson Schlachter was dominant inside with 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Pilots (3-4), which led 20-6 after the first quarter but scored 17 points in the rest of regulation despite out-rebounding the Cavaliers (3-3) 34-20. Carter Michel added 13 markers.
COLDWATER (42) - Welsch 16; Harlamert 8; Lefeld 7; Blockberger 6; Kaup 4; Blasingame 1; Buschur 0; Depweg 0; Duerr 0. Totals 14-45 8-13 42.
AYERSVILLE (40) - Schlachter 14; Michel 13; Flory 9; Clark 2; Amoroso 2; Wolfrum 0; McGuire 0; Brown 0. Totals 14-43 10-19 40.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 6-18 (Harlamert 2, Blockberger 2, Lefeld, Kaup), Ayersville 2-11 (Michel, Flory). Rebounds: Coldwater 20 (Welsch 8), Ayersville 34 (Schlachter 16). Turnovers: Coldwater 10, Ayersville 5.
Coldwater 6 14 7 10 5 - 42
Ayersville 20 7 5 5 3 - 40
Ottoville 60, Paulding 37
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville placed three players in double figures, pulling away in the second half to beat Paulding 60-37.
Kane Jones put up 14 points for Paulding (4-4) against the Big Green (7-1), which outscored the Panthers 36-18 in the second half.
PAULDING (37) - Zartman 4; Adams 0; Agler 5; Manz 6; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 14; Martinez 0; Reeb 2; Foltz 6; Harder 0. Totals 13-9-37.
OTTOVILLE (60) - Langhals 1; Leis 0; Brinkman 0; L. Horstman 0; Schlagbaum 14; Landwehr 2; Suever 18; C. Horstman 15; Turnwald 3; Trentman 2; Schnipke 5. Totals 23-10-60.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Agler, Jones. Ottoville - Suever 2, Schlagbaum, Schnipke.
Paulding 11 8 14 4 - 37
Ottoville 17 7 19 17 - 60
Van Wert 58, Wayne Trace 55
HAVILAND — Despite a career-high scoring night from standout Brooks Laukhuf, Van Wert dealt Wayne Trace its second straight defeat, 58-55.
Laukhuf poured in 35 points, including six 3-pointers, on 13-of-18 shooting for the Raiders (3-2), but was the only player in double figures. Wayne Trace took a 10-point lead into the halftime break and led by six through three periods but was outscored 23-14 in the fourth quarter by the Cougars (3-1).
VAN WERT (58) - Proffitt 5; Smith 5; Gunter 10; Pratt 20; Phillips 9; Wessel 9. Totals 23-42 3-11 58.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Myers 0; T. Laukhuf 8; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 35; Davis 6; Forrer 0; Stoller 6. Totals 20-38 5-6 55.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 9-18 (Phillips 3, Pratt 2, Gunter 2, Smith, Proffitt), Wayne Trace 10-17 (B. Laukhuf 6, T. Laukhuf 2, Davis 2). Rebounds: Van Wert 24 (Pratt, Wessell 8), Wayne Trace 17 (Davis 5). Turnovers: Van Wert 14, Wayne Trace 13.
Van Wert 11 12 12 23 - 58
Wayne Trace 12 21 8 14 - 55
Reserves: Van Wert, 31-29.
Antwerp 54, Jefferson 45
ANTWERP — Antwerp bounced back from its first league defeat with a 54-45 win over visiting Delphos Jefferson.
Landon Brewer tallied 21 points and eight rebounds to power the 2-2 Archers while Carson Altimus added 14 markers.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (45) - Wiltsie 0; Teman 12; Gallmeier 14; Miller 0; Carder 0; Bailey 2; Grothaus 0; Agner 6; Rode 11. Totals 14-29 12-18 45.
ANTWERP (54) - Moore 2; McMichael 5; Altimus 14; Lichty 4; Smith 0; Brewer 21; Hitzeman 2; Fuller 6. Totals 21-47 9-12 54.
Three-point goals: Jefferson 5-9 (Gallmeier 3, Rode 2), Antwerp 3-16 (McMichael, Lichty, Brewer). Rebounds: Jefferson 17, Antwerp 21 (Brewer 8). Turnovers: Jefferson 16, Antwerp 7.
Jefferson 12 8 13 12 - 45
Antwerp 8 14 13 19 - 54
Reserves: Jefferson, 31-27.
Swanton 53, Edgerton 40
EDGERTON — Swanton stayed unbeaten on the young season, earning a convincing 53-40 win at Edgerton.
Luc Borojevich’s 16 points paced the 6-0 Bulldogs while Cole Mitchey and Hayden Callicotte netted 10 points each.
Corey Everetts tallied 16 points to lead Edgerton (1-5) while Scottie Krontz hit three treys and netted 11.
SWANTON (53) - Messing 0; O’Shea 3; Robinson 0; Smigelski 4; Mitchey 10; Johnson 0; Bolyard 0; Callicotte 10; Borojevich 16; Davis 2; Wood 8. Totals 18-12-53.
EDGERTON (40) - Blue 4; Everetts 16; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 4; Swank 2; Kennerk 0; Meyer 0; Baker 3; Krontz 11; Weaver 0. Totals 12-10-40.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Callicotte 2, Borojevich 2, O’Shea. Edgerton - Krontz 3, Everetts 2, Baker. Turnovers: Swanton 11, Edgerton 10.
Swanton 18 15 10 10 - 53
Edgerton 9 13 5 13 - 40
Napoleon 43, Bryan 35
NAPOLEON — Napoleon clamped down on defense, holding off Bryan 43-35 for a home triumph.
Caden Kruse’s 17 points led the ledger for the Wildcats (4-4), which held Bryan without a make from long range.
Joe Watson’s 13 points were tops for the Golden Bears, which fell to 2-6.
BRYAN (35) - Kepler 3; Cox 9; Pelz 0; Watson 13; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 6; Dominique 4.Totals 12-11-35.
NAPOLEON (43) - Shadle 1; Ressler 3; Woods 4; Williams 6; Espinoza 3; Kruse 17; Stoner 4; Rubinstein 5. Totals 15-11-43.
Three-point goals: Bryan - none. Napoleon - Ressler, Woods, Espinoza, Kruse.
Bryan 8 6 8 13 - 35
Napoleon 7 12 8 16 43
Archbold 46, Edon 26
ARCHBOLD — Archbold outscored Edon 32-8 in the second and third quarters en route to a 46-26 win over the Bombers.
Cade Brenner put up 11 points to lead the Bluestreaks (3-2) in the scoring column while Cohen Hulbert, Carter Kiess and Briggs Gallehue each had five points to lead Edon (3-5).
EDON (26) - Radabaugh 2; Kiess 5; Hulbert 5; Brigle 4; Sprea 2; Trausch 3; Gallehue 5. Totals 9-7-26.
ARCHBOLD (46) - Rodriguez 7; Phillips 6; Brenner 11; Wendt 3; Seiler 7; Gomez 4; Diller 2; Miller 4; Piercefield 0; Hudson 0; Valentine 0; Bickel 0; Nofziger 2. Totals 19-2-46.
Three-point goals: Edon - Trausch. Archbold - Rodriguez 2, Brenner 2, Wendt, Seiler.
Edon 6 3 5 12 - 26
Archbold 9 17 15 5 - 46
Reserves: Archbold, 53-16.
Patrick Henry 46, Col. Grove 21
HAMLER — Patrick Henry set a defensive school record for fewest points allowed in a single game, stifling Columbus Grove 46-21 at ‘The House of Heat.’
Lincoln Creager was the lone double-digit scorer for either side, netting 13 points for the Patriots (5-0), which have allowed just 49 points in their past two games.
COLUMBUS GROVE (21) - Reynolds 6; Mayes 2; Hopkins 3; Bame 6; Koch 4. Totals 9-1-21.
PATRICK HENRY (46) - Johnson 5; Creager 13; Behrman 4; Hieber 8; Meyer 8; Rosebrook 3; Smith 2; Jackson 2. Totals 15-12-46.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Reynolds, Hopkins. Patrick Henry - Meyer 2, Johnson, Creager.
Col. Grove 4 6 6 5 - 21
Pat. Henry 6 18 9 13 - 46
Montpelier 70, Jones Acad. 60
TOLEDO — Montpelier snapped a four-game losing streak, downing Toledo Jones Leadership Academy 70-60.
Garrett Walz scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Locos (2-4). Grant Girrell had 15 points to aid the cause while Trent Thorp scored a dozen and Chavez Martin added 10.
MONTPELIER (70) - Walz 16; Thorp 12; Sommer 3; Camper 2; Girrell 15; Martin 10; Brink 8; Grime 4; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals 29-9-70
JONES ACADEMY (60) - Terry 20; Simpson 18; Cole 6; Lucas 6; Hall 2; Davis 0; Turner 5; Hawkins 2; Fields 1. Totals 21-11-60.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Thorp, Sommer, Brink Jones Academy - Terry 5, Simpson, Turner.
Montpelier 14 19 20 17 - 70
Jones Acad. 10 12 14 24 - 60
Reserves: Montpelier, 61-51.
Fayette 60, Hilltop 34
WEST UNITY — Fayette held Hilltop to 12 second-half points as the Eagles earned a 60-34 non-league victory.
Kaden Frenn poured in 23 points to lead Fayette (4-3) while Xander Dunnett hit three treys for nine points.
Raace Haynes netted eight points to lead the ledger for the Cadets (1-5).
FAYETTE (60) - Frenn 23; Leininger 1; Moats 6; Mitchell 7; Brehm 0; Lester 8; Whiteside 4; New 2; Goble 0; Dunnett 9. Totals 23-10-60.
HILLTOP (34) - Haynes 8; Schlosser 7; Funkhouser 4; Dempsey 6; Eckenrode 7; Runkel 0; Bailey 0; Rodriguez 2. Totals 14-4-34.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 3, Frenn. Hilltop - Eckenrode, Schlosser.
Fayette 15 13 12 20 - 60
Hilltop 14 8 3 9 - 24
Reserves: Hilltop, 28-25.
Parkway 60, North Central 39
ROCKFORD — After a competitive first quarter, Parkway outscored North Central 23-12 in the second quarter and pulled away for a 60-39 win.
Joe Burt’s 14 points were tops for the Eagles (1-4), which were held to 16 second-half points.
NORTH CENTRAL (39) - J. Burt 14; Q. Burt 0; Turner 2; Douglass 5; Meyers 4; Kidston 3; Smeltzer 2; Beard 1; Hicks 8. Totals 12-10-39.
PARKWAY (60) - T. Sterns 10; Bruns 3; Crouch 2; Samples 0; Smith 4; May 22; Berry 16; Pond 0; Hughes 1; B. Sterns 2. Totals 21-16-60.
Three-point goals: North Central - J. Burt 2, Hicks, Douglass. Parkway - Berry 2.
North Central 11 12 7 9 - 39
Parkway 13 23 10 14 - 60
Reserves: Parkway, 51-15.
Kalida 55, Spencerville 45
KALIDA — Kalida dealt Spencerville its first loss of the season as the Wildcats defended home hardwood and beat the Bearcats, 55-45.
Jaden Smith’s 17 points were tops for Kalida (6-3) while EJ Miller hit three treys and chipped in 16 points to help beat Spencerville (6-1).
SPENCERVILLE (45) - Henline 10; Smith 8; Sensabaugh 12; Br. Sommers 0; Sudhoff 8; Orr 3; Cook 1; Bl. Sommers 3. Totals 16-7-45.
KALIDA (55) - Horstman 0; Stechschulte 3; Siebeneck 1; D. Fersch 8; Miller 16; B. Fersch 2; J. Smith 17; Warnecke 8. Totals 20-12-55.
Three-point goals: Spencerville - Sensabaugh 4, Henline, Bl. Sommers. Kalida - Miller 3, D. Fersch, J. Smith.
Spencerville 9 12 16 8 - 45
Kalida 13 13 12 17 - 55
Miller City 77, McComb 49
MILLER CITY — Miller City scorched the nets with 31 made field goals at a 50-percent clip to rout McComb, 77-49.
Silas Niese put up 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the onslaught for the Wildcats (). Thomas Weis added 11 points while Brandon Barlage had 10 as MC had 11 players in the scoring column against the Panthers (2-4).
MCCOMB (49) - Glaser 9; Clark-Rader 8; Downing 3; Whittwer 6; Dishong 5; Miehls 6; Rodriguez 4; Holman 8. Totals 19-50 3-10 59.
MILLER CITY (77) - B. Barlage 10; E. Barlage 7; S. Niese 17; Gerten 2; Weis 11; B. Niese 3; J. Otto 4; W. Otto 6; Pester 5; Hermiller 6; Ruhe 6. Totals 31-62 11-21 77.
Three-point goals: McComb 8-22 (Clark-Rader 2, Whittwer 2, Holman 2, Downing, Dishong), Miller City 4-15 (W. Otto 2, Weis, Hermiller). Rebounds: McComb 23 (Glaser 5), Miller City 37 (S. Niese 9). Turnovers: McComb 17, Miller City 11.
McComb 17 3 19 10 - 49
Miller City 17 16 28 16 - 77
Reserves: Miller City, 42-27.
