Fairview 34, Bryan 32
SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Adam Lashaway scored at the buzzer to lift Fairview past Bryan 34-32 and snap an 11-game losing streak on Saturday in boys basketball action.
Kale Salyers had 10 points to pace the Apaches (2-12), which trailed 25-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Eli Shininger chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.
Sam Herold’s 14 points were tops for the Bears, which fell to 3-12 with their sixth straight setback.
BRYAN (32) - Kepler 6; Cox 6; Pelz 0; Brown 2; Herold 14; Dominique 4. Totals 8-14-32.
FAIRVIEW (34) - Retcher 8; Hastings 2; Lashaway 6; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 8; Salyers 10. Totals 12-7-34.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Cox, Herold. Fairview - Lashaway 2, Salyers. Rebounds: Bryan 16 (Kepler 6), Fairview 22 (E. Shininger 11). Turnovers: Bryan 11, Fairview 19.
Bryan 10 9 6 7 - 32
Fairview 8 5 7 14 - 34
Reserves: Bryan, 35-32.
Tinora 61, Hilltop 43
WEST UNITY — Tinora knocked in eight shots from long range and shook off Hilltop for a 61-43 victory.
Luke Harris led the Rams (7-8) with four 3-pointers and 18 points. Aiden Rittenhouse added 13 points while Eli Plassman and Owen Ackerman each chipped in 11.
Cameron Schlosser’s nine points were tops for the Cadets (4-9) while Aiden Funkhouser and Anthony Eckenrode each added eight.
TINORA (61) - Eckert 4; Plassman 11; Anders 2; Rittenhouse 13; McMaster 0; Harris 18; Homier 0; Spychala 0; Ackerman 11; McQuillen 0; Friedericksen 1; Ferrell 1. Totals 21-13-61.
HILLTOP (43) - Haynes 6; Verdin 0; Schlosser 9; Kesler 3; Funkhouse 8; Dempsey 7; Eckenrode 8; Runkel 0; Rodriguez 2; Guillen 0. Totals 16-8-43.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Harris 4, Plassman 3, Rittenhouse. Hilltop - Eckenrode, Dempsey, Kesler.
Tinora 14 16 16 15 - 61
Hilltop 14 9 11 9 - 43
Fayette 34, Hicksville 26
FAYETTE — Fayette locked Hicksville down to eight second-half points to defeat the visiting Aces, 34-26.
Kaden Frenn hit two treys and paced the Eagles (7-9) with 12 points. Xander Dunnett also made a pair of 3-pointers, chipping in nine.
Brody Balser and Austin Sanders each scored six points to pace the Aces (11-5).
HICKSVILLE (26) - Sanders 6; Klima 3; Balser 6; Langham 0; Rosalez 4; Sheets 3; Gordon 4. Totals 10-32 1-3 26.
FAYETTE (34) - Frenn 12; Moats 3; Mitchell 8; Lester 2; Whiteside 0; Goble 0; Dunnett 9. Totals 12-29 5-7 34.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 5-19 (Sanders 2, Balser 2, Klima), Fayette 5-11 (Frenn 2, Dunnett 2, Moats). Rebounds: Hicksville 22, Fayette 21. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Fayette 10.
Hicksville 10 8 5 3 - 26
Fayette 12 6 8 10 - 34
Reserves: Hicksville, 37-15.
Paulding 66, Montpelier 56
MONTPELIER — Paulding picked up its fourth straight victory, downing host Montpelier 66-56.
Peyton Adams rained down five 3-pointers and racked up 26 points to pace the Panthers (9-6). Ethan Foltz added 14 markers for Paulding while Casey Agler netted 13.
Garrett Walz hit four treys of his own and also netted 26 points for the Locos (6-9). Brayden Brink added 13 points, including three longballs.
PAULDING (66) - Zartman 3; Adams 26; Agler 13; Manz 2; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 7; Reeb 1; Foltz 14. Totals 18-36 23-36 66.
MONTPELIER (56) - Walz 26; Thorp 2; Sommer 0; Camper 3; Girrell 6; Martin 0; Brink 13; Grime 5; Sharps 1; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals 19-40 11-17 56.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Adams 5, Jones, Foltz. Montpelier - Walz 4, Brink 3. Rebounds: Paulding 16, Montpelier 21. Turnovers: Paulding 7, Montpelier 15.
Paulding 13 21 10 22 - 66
Montpelier 11 15 16 14 - 56
Reserves: Paulding, 33-27.
Edgerton 48, Edon 31
EDON — Edgerton picked up its third straight victory, downing county rival Edon 48-31 to avenge a Route 49 Classic defeat.
Nathan Swank canned four 3-pointers and paced the Bulldogs (4-10) with 16 points. Cory Herman netted 11.
Briggs Gallehue’s 11 points led the way for the Bombers, which fell to 5-10.
EDGERTON (48) - Blue 7; Everetts 8; Picillo 2; Walkup 1; Herman 11; Swank 16; Kennerk 0; Krontz 3; Weaver 0. Totals .
EDON (31) - Radabaugh 4; Kiess 3; Hulbert 4; Tennant 0; Snyder 0; Oberlin 0; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 9; Gallehue 11; Pinkham 0. Totals 11-7-31.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 4, Herman. Edon - Trausch, Gallehue. Turnovers: Edgerton 6, Edon 10.
Edgerton 6 19 12 11 - 48
Edon 9 5 12 5 - 31
Wauseon 53, Rossford 41
WAUSEON — Wauseon clamped down on Rossford, stifling the Division II No. 9 Bulldogs in a 53-41 home win.
Jack Leatherman and Elijah McLeod each netted 16 points to power the Indians (9-7) to the home win. Tyson Rodriguez and Landon Hines each added 10 markers.
Brendan Revels’ 15 points paced Rossford (12-3), which had a six-game win streak snapped.
ROSSFORD (41) - Revels 15; Ellison 5; Odenweller 0; Swope 2; Murphree 6; Morrison 8; Vorst 8; McCann 0; Dewey 0; Czyznikiewcz 0; Gilreath 0. Totals 16-2-41.
WAUSEON (53) - Leatherman 16; Rodriguez 10; Armstrong 1; McLeod 16; Borton 0; Vajen 0; Hines 10; Keefer 0; Parsons 0; Patterson 0. Totals 19-10-53.
Three-point goals: Rossford - Revels 3, Murphree 2, Ellison, Morrison. Wauseon - McLeod 3, Leatherman, Rodriguez. Turnovers: Rossford 7, Wauseon 6.
Rossford 14 5 14 8 - 41
Wauseon 10 13 15 15 - 53
Reserves: Wauseon, 60-25.
Liberty Center 59, Pettisville 56 (OT)
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center’s Colton Chambers racked up 21 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime as the Tigers rallied to knock off Pettisville, 59-56.
Chambers hit three treys in the scoring surge for LC (7-6). Landen Kruse added 10 points and two longballs
Cayden Jacoby hit 10 buckets and 10 free throws to finish with 30 points and 19 rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-5), which shot 20-of-25 from the charity stripe as a team. Joey Ripke netted 15 and Jaret Beck scored 11 with five assists as Pettisville's win streak ended at six.
PETTISVILLE (56) - Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 15; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 0; Beck 11; Jacoby 30; Fenton 0. Totals 17-38 20-14 56.
LIBERTY CENTER (59) - T. Kruse 2; Orr 1; C. Kruse 3; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 10; Zeiter 0; Chambers 26; Navarre 4; Geahlen 4; Bockelman 7. Totals 20-60 13-29 59.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-4 (Ripke, Beck), Liberty Center 6-10 (Chambers 3, L. Kruse 2, Navarre). Rebounds: Pettisville 38 (Jacoby 19), Liberty Center 32. Turnovers: Pettisville 27, Liberty Center 8.
Pettisville 17 13 7 9 10 - 56
Liberty Center 10 7 15 13 13 - 59
Reserves: Liberty Center, 32-18.
Kalida 62, Leipsic 39
KALIDA — Kalida dealt Leipsic its fourth straight loss and stayed unbeaten in the Putnam County League with a convincing 62-39 road win.
Evan Stechschulte’s 21 points led all scorers in the fifth straight win for the Wildcats (11-4, 4-0 PCL). Jaden Smith and Ethan Warnecke added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Paul Maag hit three treys and paced the Vikings (5-9, 0-5 PCL).
LEIPSIC (39) - Brecht 9; Q. Schroeder 0; Ellerbrock 0; Siefker 7; Maag 13; Scheckelhoff 0; Lammers 5; Bejarano 0; Guevara 0; Giron 0; Lomeli 0; N. Schroeder 5. Totals 14-4-39.
KALIDA (62) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 5; Stechschulte 21; Kerner 0; D. Fersch 5; Miller 2; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 14; Warnecke 13; Killion 2; Remlinger 0. Totals 24-13-62.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Maag 3, Brecht, Siefker, Lammers, N. Schroeder. Kalida - J. Smith.
Leipsic 10 11 6 12 - 39
Kalida 17 16 18 11 - 62
