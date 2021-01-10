Kalida standout Luke Erhart rolled up 19 points on Saturday night, scoring his 1,000th point in the process as the No. 2 Wildcats took down Tinora, 54-30.

Erhart hit the milestone after an offensive rebound on a fadeaway jumper with 5:14 left in the third quarter as Kalida improved to 10-1 on the season. Tyson Siefker hit three triples in a 15-point night.

Marcus Grube tallied 14 points to pace Tinora (2-4) while Nolan Schafer added 12 and Max Grube four to round out the Ram scorers.

KALIDA (54) - Warnecke 7; B. Miller 6; Siebeneck 0; Smith 0; Fersch 0; Vorst 2; E.J. Miller 3; Siefker 15; Horstman 2; Erhart 19. Totals 20-5-54.

TINORA (30) - Mar. Grube 14; Max Grube 4; Miles 0; Schafer 12; Eckert 0; Rinkel 0; Harris 0; Bohn 0; Wiemken 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 9-8-30.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Siefker 3, Erhart 2, B. Miller 2, Warnecke, E.J. Miller. Tinora - . Turnovers: Kalida 0, Tinora 6.

Kalida 16 12 19 7 - 54

Tinora 8 14 4 4 - 30

Reserves: Kalida, 37-16.

Holgate 60, Ayersville 48

HOLGATE -- Holgate converted 24 makes from the charity stripe, earning a 60-48 Green Meadows Conference win over Ayersville at “The Tiger Cage.”

Robbie Thacker hit 10-of-15 from the charity stripe, finishing with 16 points and eight boards for the Tigers (3-7, 1-1 GMC). Bailey Sonnenberg tallied 12 points and six assists while Abe Kelly (11 points) and Sam Medina (10) also hit double figures.

Jakob Trevino scored 11 points for the Pilots (5-4, 1-1 GMC) and Ike Eiden added 10.

AYERSVILLE (48) - Trevino 11; I. Eiden 10; Schlachter 8; R. Clark 6; B. Eiden 4; Cook 3; McGuire 3; Sherman 2; K. Brown 1; E. Clark 0; Amoroso 0; Miller 0; Youngker 0. Totals 19-55 5-8 48.

HOLGATE (60) - Thacker 16; Sonnenberg 12; Kelly 11; Medina 10; Bower 6; Kupfersmith 3; McCord 2; Hartman 0. Totals 16-35 24-34 60.

Three-point goals: Ayersville 5-15 (I. Eiden 2, Trevino, Cook, McGuire), Holgate 4-9 (Sonnenberg 2, Kelly, Medina). Rebounds: Ayersville 24 (R. Clark 5), Holgate 29 (Thacker 8). Turnovers: Ayersville 6, Holgate 8.

Ayersville 6 7 16 19 - 48

Holgate 14 11 14 21 - 60

Antwerp 81, North Central 24

PIONEER -- Antwerp staked out a 23-7 lead after one period as the No. 1 Archers rolled past host North Central, 81-24.

Jagger Landers led four Archers in double figures with 24 points and six rebounds for Antwerp (9-0), which upped the scoring with a 27-3 second-period advantage. Owen Sheedy added 13 points while Hunter Sproles and Luke Krouse added 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Colin Patten’s nine points paced the Eagles, which fell to 1-5.

ANTWERP (81) - Lichty 6; Recker 7; Hines 0; Landers 24; Krouse 11; Moore 0; McMichael 3; Sheedy 13; Sproles 12; Steel 2; Altimus 2; Brewer 1. Totals 29-54 14-19 81.

NORTH CENTRAL (24) - J. Burt 5; Patten 9; Meyers 5; Turner 0; Q. Burt 1; Justice 0; Beard 0; Pettit 0; Hicks 0; Laney 0; Gendron 4; Douglass 0; Kidston 0. Totals 10-41 3-9 24.

Three-point goals: Antwerp 9-22 (Landers 3, Krouse 3, Sheedy 3), North Central 1-13 (Patten). Rebounds: Antwerp 36 (Krouse 7), North Central 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 10, North Central 21.

Antwerp 23 27 19 12 - 81

North Central 7 3 10 4 - 24

Reserves: Antwerp, 37-20.

Wayne Trace 44, Delphos Jefferson 42

DELPHOS -- Kyle Stoller tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for Wayne Trace, helping lift the Raiders to a narrow 44-42 win at Delphos Jefferson.

Stoller added four steals with a 5-for-5 showing at the charity stripe for the Raiders (8-3).

Levi Rode paced the Wildcats (3-6) with 12 points while Ian Wannemacher added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

WAYNE TRACE (44) - T. Sinn 9; C. Sinn 5; Speice 2; Laukhuf 6; Williamson 0; McClure 3; Graham 2; Stoller 17. Totals 16-43 9-13 44.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (42) - Bailey 8; Teman 5; Wannemacher 10; Miller 7; Wiltsie 0; Gallmeier 0; Rode 12. Totals 16-45 4-5 42.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-14 (T. Sinn, C. Sinn, McClure), Delphos Jefferson 6-25 (Bailey 2, Rode 2, Teman, Miller). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Stoller 14), Delphos Jefferson 29 (Wannemacher 12). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Delphos Jefferson 16.

Wayne Trace 12 10 14 8 - 44

Del. Jefferson 11 10 10 11 - 42

Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 44-42.

Archbold 51, Hicksville 49 (OT)

ARCHBOLD -- Archbold’s Noah Gomez had just four points, but the last two were the biggest as a runner beat the buzzer to lift the Streaks to a 51-49 overtime win over Hicksville.

Ashton Kammeyer scored a team-high 19 points to pace Archbold (7-3) while Alex Roth hit three treys in a 17-point outing.

Jackson Bergman made 11 free throws and led the way for Hicksville (3-6) with 21 points.

HICKSVILLE (49) - Myers 9; Balser 6; Bergman 21; Baird 2; Slattery 2; Turnbull 9. Totals 16-15-49.

ARCHBOLD (51) - Gomez 4; Al. Roth 17; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 6; Kammeyer 19; Williams 2. Totals 20-7-51.

Three-point goals: Hicksville - Myers, Balser. Archbold - Al. Roth 3, Au. Roth.

Hicksville 16 4 16 9 4 - 49

Archbold 14 9 15 7 6 - 51

Reserves: Archbold, 61-20.

Pettisville 50, Edgerton 27

PETTISVILLE -- Pettisville picked up its third straight victory, stifling Edgerton en route to a 50-27 triumph.

Cayden Jacoby’s 20 points and 11 rebounds led the charge for the Blackbirds (6-1), which led 31-14 at halftime. Max Leppelmeier chipped in 17 tallies.

Corey Everetts led Edgerton (2-3) with six points as the Bulldogs shot just 10-of-42 (24 percent) from the field.

EDGERTON (27) - Meyer 0; Everetts 6; Wilson 2; Hicks 5; Ripke 0; Landel 4; Hake 0; Wolfe 3; Blue 5; Timbrook 2. Totals 10-42 6-11 27.

PETTISVILLE (50) - Kaufmann 8; Ripke 3; Leppelmeier 17; Horning 2; Adkins 0; Jacoby 20; Heising 0; King 0. Totals 19-36 7-12 50.

Three-point goals: Edgerton 1-19 (Hicks), Pettisville 5-12 (Kaufmann 2, Leppelmeier 2, Ripke). Rebounds: Edgerton 22, Pettisville 25 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Edgerton 13, Pettisville 14.

Edgerton 5 9 5 8 - 27

Pettisville 13 18 9 10 - 50

Reserves: Pettisville, 31-27.

Patrick Henry 50, North Baltimore 45

NORTH BALTIMORE -- Gavin Jackson vetted 16 points for Patrick Henry as the Patriots rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off host North Baltimore, 50-45.

Caleb Rosengarten chipped in nine points for PH (5-7), which has won three of its last five games after a 2-5 start.

Mitch Clark hit 11 shots from the field and led all scorers with 24 points for the Tigers (1-10).

PATRICK HENRY (50) - Seedorf 8; Jackson 16; Crossland 1; Hall 6; Rosengarten 9; Feehan 8; L. Johnson 2. Totals 16-17-50.

NORTH BALTIMORE (45) - Clark 24; Hagemeyer 9; Phillips 5; Boyd 4; Kepling 3. Totals 20-4-45.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Rosengarten. North Baltimore - Hagemeyer, Phillips, Kipling.

Patrick Henry 8 13 10 19 - 50

North Baltimore 8 10 16 11 45

Bowling Green 37, Bryan 35

BRYAN -- Bryan came up heartbreakingly close to a win as a buzzer-beating attempt was off-line in the Bears’ 37-35 loss to Bowling Green.

Titus Rohrer tallied 16 points and five rebounds for the Golden Bears (2-8) in their third straight loss by single digits. A.J. Martinez hit three treys in a 13-point effort.

Kaleb Gerken led the way for the Bobcats (3-6) with 11 points.

BOWLING GREEN (37) - Cook 5; Gerken 11; Hastings 4; Furnas 6; Brown 8; Suelzer 2; Sayen 1. Totals 12-27 8-12 37.

BRYAN (35) - Showalter 2; Martinez 13; Brown 0; Cox 0; Rohrer 16; Lamberson 2; Huard 0; Shaw 2. Totals 15-33 1-5 35.

Three-point goals: Bowling Green 5-14 (Furnas 2, Brown 2, Cook), Bryan 4-10 (Martinez 3, Rohrer). Rebounds: Bowling Green 14, Bryan 20 (Shaw 6). Turnovers: Bowling Green 9, Bryan 10.

Bowling Green 5 5 9 18 - 37

Bryan 9 6 11 9 - 35

Edon 46, Fayette 29

FAYETTE -- Edon had three players score at least 10 points as the Bombers won a BBC tilt at Fayette, 46-29.

Drew Gallehue led the way with 13 points for Edon (2-1, 2-0 BBC) while Destin McCartney netted 11 and Jack Berry scored 10.

Phillip Whiteside’s 11 points were tops for the Eagles (3-3, 2-3 BBC).

EDON (46) - Berry 10; Kiess 1; Steinke 2; Ha. Dye 0; McCartney 11; Nester 0; He. Dye 0; Gallehue 13; Robbins 0; Hulbert 9. Totals 18-6-46.

FAYETTE (29) - Frenn 6; Eberly 0; Mitchell 0; Wagner 6; Lester 2; D. Whiteside 0; P. Whiteside 11; Lerma 4; Pearson 0; Millan 0. Totals 6-12-29.

Three-point goals: Edon - Berry 2, Gallehue 2. Fayette - P. Whiteside 3, Wagner 2.

Edon 15 10 11 8 - 46

Fayette 14 8 5 2 - 29

Reserves: Fayette, 26-13.

Montpelier 71, Hamilton (Ind.) 22

MONTPELIER -- Montpelier rolled up a 21-2 lead after eight minutes and went on to blitz visiting Hamilton (Ind.), 71-22.

All 10 players that suited up for the varsity clash scored for the Locos (6-1), led by 14 from Garrett Walz. Tylor Yahraus added 12 and Thomas Jay chipped in 10.

Miller scored seven points to lead the Marines (0-6).

HAMILTON (22) - Schiek 3; Lepper 5; Cool 4; Miller 7; Lester 0; McLimans 0; Stuckey 0; Creager 3. Totals 9-2-22.

MONTPELIER (71) - Walz 14; Yahraus 12; Eitniear 5; Jay 10; Mattern 6; Stratton 6; Kreischer 4; Bowman 7; Altaffer 6; Grime 1. Totals 24-12-71.

Three-point goals: Hamilton - Schiek, Miller. Montpelier - Walz 4, Yahraus 3, Mattern 2, Eitniear, Jay.

Hamilton 2 5 7 8 - 22

Montpelier 21 7 23 20 - 71

Ottoville 51, Pandora-Gilboa 17

OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville held Pandora-Gilboa to six points over the first three stanzas, rolling past PCL foe Pandora-Gilboa, 51-17.

Josh Thorbahn put up 16 points and four rebounds for the Big Green (9-2, 2-0 PCL), one of nine players in the scoring column.

Aiden Harris and Blake Steiner each tallied five points to pace the Rockets (4-6, 0-3 PCL).

PANDORA-GILBOA (17) - Huffman 2; Harris 5; Huffman 0; Krohn 1; Morris 1; Steiner 5; Wilson 0; Luginbill 2; Maag 0; Basinger 1; Biery 0. Totals 5-30 5-14 17.

OTTOVILLE (51) - Miller 9; Schlagbaum 2; Manns 6; Suever 8; Kortokrax 4; Schlagbaum 2; Thorbahn 16; Furley 0; Hanneman 2; Edelbrock 2; Trentman 0; Langhals 0. Totals 21-42 7-14 51.

Three-point goals: Pandora Gilboa 2-5 (Harris, Steiner), Ottoville 2-6 (Thorbahn 2). Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 12 (Harris 3), Ottoville 31 (Suever 7). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 17, Ottoville 14.

Pandora-Gilboa 2 0 4 11 - 17

Ottoville 9 7 18 18 - 51

Lincolnview 62, Miller City 43

MIDDLE POINT -- Four players in double figures for Lincolnview was too much for Miller City to overcome in a 62-43 road setback.

Clayton Leeth put up 13 points to pace the Lancers (). Aaron Cavinder and Collin Overholt both scored a dozen while Creed Jessee netted 11.

Austin Ruhe paced all scorers with 19 points for Miller City, which fell to .

MILLER CITY (43) - Ruhe 19; Weis 8; R. Niese 4; Michel 4; Pester 2; S. Niese 2; Burgei 2; Totals 17-5-43.

LINCOLNVIEW (62) - Leeth 13; Cavinder 12; Overholt 12; Jessee 11; Bowersock 8; Hatfield 5. Totals 21-13-62.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Weis 2, Ruhe 2. Lincolnview - Cavinder 4, Jessee 2, Leeth.

Miller City 12 9 6 16 - 43

Lincolnview 14 17 16 15 - 62

Bluffton 69, Fort Jennings 66

BLUFFTON -- Bluffton’s Kyler Kinn racked up 22 points, one of four players in double digits, as the Pirates nipped Fort Jennings, 69-66.

Trenton Donley added 14 points for the Pirates (4-6) while Carson Soper and Nate Schaadt added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Nick Trentman led all scorers with 24 points, including three treys, for the Musketeers (2-5). Ian Grote put up 16 points while Evan Hoersten netted 13.

BLUFFTON (69) - Donley 15; Shutler 1; Kinn 22; Boblitt 8; Schaadt 10; Soper 12; Essinger 2. Totals 23-14-69.

FORT JENNINGS (66) - Trentman 25; Horstman 3; Hoersten 13; Liebrecht 1; Schulte 9; Neidert 0; Grote 16. Totals 23-15-66.

Three-point goals: Bluffton - Donley 4, Kinn 2, Boblitt 2, Schaadt. Fort Jennings - Trentman 3, Horstman, Schulte.

Bluffton 21 16 20 12 - 69

Fort Jennings 21 16 17 12 - 66

