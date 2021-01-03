Hicksville 63, Hilltop 38
HICKSVILLE -- Hicksville took full control in the third period against Hilltop, outsourcing the Cadets 19-3 en route to a 63-38 home triumph.
Jackson Bergman scored 14 points in the second quarter alone, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (3-4) while Landon Turnbull hit seven free throws in a 21-point outing.
Ian Hoffman’s 13 points paced Hilltop, which fell to 0-9.
HILLTOP (38) - Jacobs 0; Beres 7; Jennings 0; Hoffman 13; Carter 9; Baer 8; Funkhouser 1. Totals 13-38 6-11 38.
HICKSVILLE (63) - Klima 2; Myers 5; Balser 3; Bergman 23; Thornburg 2; Baird 2; Turnbull 21; Hootman 4; Sheets 1; Keesbury 0; Mendoza 0. Totals 21-40 14-24 63.
Three-point goals: Hilltop 6-16 (Hoffman 3, Baer 2, Beres), Hicksville 7-13 (Bergman 3, Turnbull, Myers, Baler). Rebounds: Hilltop 31, Hicksville 29 (Bergman 10). Turnovers: Hilltop 20, Hicksville 7.
Hilltop 9 11 3 15 - 39
Hicksville 15 19 19 10 - 63
Reserves: Hicksville, 36-31.
Crestview 44, Tinora 37
CONVOY -- Crestview had just four players in the scoring column, but three recorded double-digit efforts as the Knights knocked off visiting Tinora, 44-37.
Kalen Etzler put up 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights (7-2) while recording his 1,000th career point in the process. Gavin Etzler hit four treys for 12 points while Carson Kreischer netted 10.
Marcus Grube rained down five makes from outside the arc, pacing the Rams (1-3) with 17 points. Max Grube added 11 tallies.
TINORA (37) - Mar. Grube 17; Max Grube 11; Schafer 2; Eckert 4; Rinkel 0; Bohn 3; Wolfrum 0. Totals 13-4-37.
CRESTVIEW (44) - K. Etzler 20; G. Etzler 12; Hunter 0; Temple 0; Lichtensteiger 0; Brecht 0; Ward 2; Kreischer 10; Lichtle 0. Totals 18-2-44.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mar. Grube 5, Max Grube 2. Crestview - G. Etzler 4, K. Etzler 2. Turnovers: Tinora 6, Crestview 4.
Tinora 12 9 9 17 - 37
Crestview 10 16 11 7 - 44
Coldwater 46, Ayersville 44
AYERSVILLE -- Though Ayersville led after each of the first three quarters, the Pilots came up just short of a home win against Coldwater, falling 46-44.
Kallen Brown’s 12 points led the ledger for the Pilots (3-3) while Ryan Clark added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jay Muhlenkamp had 13 points for the Cavaliers (5-4), which outscored Ayersville 15-9 in the fourth quarter to win despite shooting just 5-of-18 from the free throw line.
COLDWATER (46) - J. Muhlenkamp 13; C. Muhlenkamp 8; Schwieterman 7; McKibben 7; Post 4; Meyer 4; Blasingame 3. Totals 18-50 5-18 46.
AYERSVILLE (44) - Brown 12; R. Clark 10; Schlachter 8; Trevino 5; Amoroso 4; I. Eiden 2; E. Clark 2; B. Eiden 1. Totals 18-47 8-13 44.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 5-13 (J. Muhlenkamp, Schwieterman, McKibben, Post, Blasingame), Ayersville 0-6. Rebounds: Ayersville 39 (R. Clark 8), Coldwater 25 (Post 10). Turnovers: Coldwater 7, Ayersville 13.
Coldwater 12 7 12 15 - 46
Ayersville 13 10 12 9 - 44
Wayne Trace 50, Arlington 37
ARLINGTON -- Wayne Trace shook off a battle from host Arlington, out-scoring the Red Devils 18-5 in the fourth quarter for a 50-37 victory, the Raiders’ ???th straight.
Kyle Stoller was 7-of-7 inside the arc, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds for Wayne Trace (7-2). Trevor Speice added 13 points while Trevor Sinn had 10.
Zavier Thornton’s 13 points paced Arlington (4-3). Bryce Gast chipped in 11.
WAYNE TRACE (50) - T. Sinn 10; C. Sinn 7; Speice 0; Laukhuf 13; Davis 0; Williamson 0; McClure 0; Graham 6; Stoller 14; Munger 0. Totals 19-45 9-9 50.
ARLINGTON (37) - Launder 3; Hull 6; Thornton 13; Price 4; Frysinger 0; Lafferty 0; Gast 11; Bateson 0; Kessler 0. Totals 14-44 3-7 37.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-16 (T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf), Arlington 6-28 (Thornton 4, Launder, Gast). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 32 (C. Sinn, Stoller 9), Arlington 26 (Hull 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 11, Arlington 11.
Wayne Trace 7 8 17 18 - 50
Arlington 5 17 10 5 - 37
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 44-33.
Archbold 39, Eastwood 28
PEMBERVILLE -- Alex Roth’s 10 points were tops for Archbold as the Bluestreaks outlasted Eastwood 39-28 in a low-scoring affair.
DJ Newman hit four buckets for eight points to help the cause for Archbold (5-3), which outscored the Eagles in all four quarters.
Lake Boos paced Eastwood (3-3) with nine tallies.
ARCHBOLD (39) - Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 7; Theobald 6; Newman 8; Kammeyer 2; Hurst 6;. Totals 16-4-39.
EASTWOOD (28) - Boos 9; Buchman 8; Meyer 6; Limes 3; Arniston 2. Totals 11-4-28.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth. Eastwood - Boos, Arniston.
Archbold 8 8 11 12 - 39
Eastwood 7 3 10 8 - 28
Reserves: Archbold, 40-39.
Patrick Henry 58, Northwood 27
HAMLER -- Patrick Henry shook off a first-half battle from visiting Northwood, routing the Rangers with a second-half shutdown, 58-27.
Will Seedorf had a team-high 13 points and six rebounds in the win for the Patriots (4-6), which outscored Northwood 36-14 in the final two periods. Gavin Jackson chipped in 10 tallies for PH.
Carson Gutekunst put up 13 points to lead the Rangers (0-4).
NORTHWOOD (27) - Gutekunst 13; Dixon 4; Au. Schroeder 4; Smith 4; Ad. Schroeder 2. Totals 9-9-27.
PATRICK HENRY (58) - Seedorf 13; Jackson 10; Crossland 7; Hall 7; Seemann 6; Rosebrook 5; L. Johnson 2; Woods 2; C. Rosengarten 2; D. Rosengarten 2; C. Johnson 2; Feehan 1. Totals 23-10-58.
Three-point goals: Northwood - none. Patrick Henry - Hall.
Northwood 3 10 9 5 - 27
Patrick Henry 9 13 18 18 - 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Bluffton 50
OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf held Bluffton to 11 total points in the second and third quarter combined as the Titans nabbed their ??th straight victory with a 63-50 triumph at ‘The Supreme Court.’
Owen Nichols and Eli Schmenk each scored 13 points to lead the charge for O-G (8-1) while Brennan Blevins added 11 markers.
Carson Soper hit three treys in a 21-point outing for Bluffton (3-4) while Trenton Donley drained four triples and scored 16 points.
BLUFFTON (50) - Donley 16; Shutler 3; Kinn 4; Boblitt 2; Schaadt 2; Soper 21; Essinger 2. Totals 18-7-50.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - C. Schimmoeller 3; Blevins 11; Kuhlman 7; Schmenk 13; Buddelmeyer 0; Jordan 5; Kaufman 4; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 13; White 7; T. Schimmoeller 0.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Donley 4, Soper 3. Ottawa-Glandorf - Blevins 2, Schmenk 2, Schimmoeller, Kuhlman, Jordan, Nichols, White. Turnovers: Bluffton 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.
Bluffton 21 4 7 18 - 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 11 15 21 - 63
Leipsic 57, Continental 35
LEIPSIC -- Mason Brandt’s 23 points led the charge for Leipsic as the Vikings picked up a 57-35 Putnam County League win over Continental.
Jaden Siefker added 14 points for the Vikings (8-1, 2-0 PCL), which outscored the Pirates 16-2 in the third after scoring just four points in the second quarter.
Rhenn Armey hit four treys for 12 points for Continental (3-7, 0-1 PCL) while Mitchell Coleman scored eight points, including his 1,000th career point.
CONTINENTAL (35) - Armey 12; Coleman 8; Sharrits 5; Huff 4; Recker 4. Totals 14-2-35.
LEIPSIC (57) - Brandt 23; Siefker 14; Maag 7; Niese 4; Walter 4; T. Schroeder 3; Q. Schroeder 2. Totals 21-13-57.
Three-point goals: Continental - Armey 4, Sharrits. Leipsic - Brandt 2.
Continental 6 11 2 16 - 35
Leipsic 17 4 16 20 - 57
Reserves: Leipsic, 38-35.
Miller City 35, Pandora-Gilboa 24
PANDORA -- With points at a premium, Miller City held Pandora-Gilboa to six points in the second half to earn a 35-24 Putnam County League victory.
Jon Burgei’s eight points led the charge for the Wildcats (3-7, 1-1 PCL) while Ethan Luginbill scored nine points for Pandora-Gilboa (3-5, 0-2 PCL).
MILLER CITY (35) - Burgei 8; Ruhe 7; Michel 5; Niese 5; Pester 2; Deitering 2. Totals 16-1-35.
PANDORA-GILBOA (24) - Luginbill 9; W. Huffman 3; E. Huffman 4; Harris 3; Steiner 2; Basinger 2. Totals 8-6-24.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Weis, Ruhe. Pandora-Gilboa - W. Huffman, A. Huffman.
Miller City 9 9 9 8 - 35
Pandora-Gilboa 8 10 5 1 - 24
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 54-48.
