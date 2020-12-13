Antwerp 46, Continental 33
ANTWERP -- Antwerp shook off shooting struggles and an upset bid from Continental, stifling the Pirates in a 46-33 victory to move to 6-0 on the year while playing without standout junior forward Jagger Landers.
Austin Lichty’s 14 points paced the Archers while freshman Landon Brewer added 12 markers and eight rebounds. Antwerp outscored Continental 28-12 in the final two periods to secure the win.
Mitchell Coleman hit 10-of-12 free throws and three treys in a 21-point showing for Continental, which fell to 2-3.
CONTINENTAL (33) - Huff 4; Davis 0; Coleman 21; Armey 0; Hoeffel 0; Warnement 2; Stegbauer 0; Sharrits 6. Totals 9-28 10-14 33.
ANTWERP (46) - Lichty 14; Recker 4; Krouse 7; McMichael 0; Sheedy 7; Sproles 2; Brewer 12. Totals 16-43 11-18 46.
Three-point goals: Continental - Coleman 3, Sharrits 2. Antwerp - Brewer 2, Lichty. Rebounds: Continental 16, Antwerp 22 (Brewer 8). Turnovers: Continental 17, Antwerp 9.
Continental 10 10 11 2 - 33
Antwerp 4 14 15 13 - 46
Reserves: Antwerp, 28-16.
Hicksville 47, Stryker 22
HICKSVILLE -- Hicksville bounced back with a big day on the boards, overpowering Stryker for a 47-22 victory, the Aces’ first of the year.
Landon Turnbull led three players in double figures for Hicksville (1-2) with 15 points and eight boards. Mason Slattery netted 14 points and seven rebounds while Jackson Bergman rolled up 10 points and 14 caroms as the Aces won the rebounding battle 39-22.
Kaleb Holsopple hit a pair of treys and scored 10 points to pace Stryker (0-2).
STRYKER (22) - Bowers 0; Holsopple 10; Treace 2; Miller 2; Woolace 0; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 4; Clingaman 2; Barnum 2; Sloan 0. Totals 8-45 5-8 22.
HICKSVILLE (47) - Klima 2; Myers 2; Balser 0; Bergman 10; Thurnburg 0; Baird 2; Slattery 14; Turnbull 15; Hootman 0; Sheets 0; Keesbury 2; Mendoza 0. Totals 22-42 1-6 47.
Three-point goals: Stryker 2-16 (Holsopple 2), Hicksville 2-10 (Bergman, Turnbull). Rebounds: Stryker 22, Hicksville 39 (Bergman 14). Turnovers: Stryker 8, Hicksville 14.
Stryker 4 8 3 7 - 22
Hicksville 15 6 13 13 - 47
Reserves: Stryker, 21-15.
Fayette 43, Fairview 36
FAYETTE -- Fayette held Fairview to just 18 total points in the second half to knock off the visiting Apaches, 43-36.
Tanner Wagner hit four treys and netted 20 points for the Eagles (2-0) while Elijah Lerma tallied 10.
Caleb Frank’s nine points paced Fairview (1-1).
FAIRVIEW (36) - Retcher 6; Ripke 8; Clemens 3; Frank 9; Hastings 7; Grine 3. Totals 11-13-36.
FAYETTE (43) - Frenn 2; Eberly 6; Wagner 20; Whiteside 5; Lerma 10. Totals 14-9-43.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Clemens. Fayette - Wagner 4, Whiteside, Lerma.
Fairview 6 12 9 9 - 36
Fayette 5 10 16 12 - 43
Archbold 51, Holgate 28
ARCHBOLD -- Archbold made it a 2-for-2 start to its opening weekend, stifling Holgate 51-28.
Alex Roth paced the Bluestreaks (2-0) with 14 tallies while Ashton Kammeyer hit five buckets and a free throw for 11 points.
Robbie Thacker led the way for Holgate (1-3) with 11 points.
HOLGATE (28) - Sonnenberg 4; Thacker 11; McCord 0; Hartman 2; Boecker 0; Kelly 6; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 2; Burgel 0; Medina 3. Totals 10-4-28.
ARCHBOLD (51) - Al. Roth 14; Au. Roth 7; Theobald 7; Newman 6; Kammeyer 11; Kennedy 0; Johns 4; Hurst 2; Williams 0. Totals 21-4-51.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Kelly 2, Thacker, Medina. Archbold - Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth.
Holgate 11 2 9 6 - 28
Archbold 15 13 11 12 - 51
Reserves: Archbold, 32-21.
Lincolnview 81, Wayne Trace 80 (OT)
HAVILAND -- Despite making 13 3-pointers, Wayne Trace came up short of a win in a high-scoring clash against rival Lincolnview, falling 81-80.
Trevor Sinn hit five of those treys, netting 23 points to pace the Raiders (2-2). Cameron Graham had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brooks Laukhuf added 12 while both Grayson McClure and Kyle Stoller scored 10.
Collin Overholt tallied 27 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Lancers (3-0), which outscored the Raiders 16-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT.
LINCOLNVIEW (81) - Richardson 0; Leeth 13; Cavinder 8; Overholt 27; Price 8; Hatfield 0; Bowersock 8; Jessee 17. Totals 34-58 5-10 81.
WAYNE TRACE (80) - T. Sinn 23; C. Sinn 9; Speice 2; Laukhuf 12; Williamson 0; McClure 10; Graham 14; Stoller 10; Munger 0; Davis 0. Totals 32-63 3-5 80.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 8-19 (Leeth 2, Cavinder 2, Overholt 2, Price 2), Wayne Trace 13-26 (T. Sinn 5, C. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2, McClure 2, Graham 2). Rebounds: Lincolnview 28 (Jessee 6), Wayne Trace 32 (Graham, Stoller 10). Turnovers: Lincolnview 10, Wayne Trace 11.
Lincolnview 18 21 14 16 12 - 81
Wayne Trace 21 19 23 6 11 - 80
Reserves: Lincolnview, 47-25.
Patrick Henry 55, Van Buren 32
HAMLER -- Patrick Henry held Van Buren to just eight first-half points as the Patriots earned the weekend sweep with a 55-32 win over Van Buren.
Will Seedorf tallied 16 points in the win for Patrick Henry (1-3), which outscored Van Buren 16-3 in the second stanza. Caleb Rosengarten put up 15 markers.
Andrew Schroeder’s 14 points were tops for the Black Knights, which fell to 0-3.
VAN BUREN (32) - Schroeder 14; Miller 9; Sendelbach 5; Durliat 3; Rampe 1. Totals 9-12-32.
PATRICK HENRY (55) - Seedorf 16; Rosengarten 15; Hall 7; Feehan 4; Jackson 3; Seemann 3; Crossland 2; Rosebrook 2; Johnson 2; Delgado 1. Totals 20-11-55.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Schroeder, Miller. Patrick Henry - Rosengarten 2, Hall, Seemann.
Van Buren 5 3 8 16 - 32
Patrick Henry 10 16 16 13 - 55
Kalida 56, Van Wert 43
VAN WERT -- Unbeaten Kalida spoiled Van Wert’s hardwood debut, stifling the Cougars in a 56-43 triumph.
Tyson Siefker hit three treys and netted 15 points to lead the Wildcats (4-0) while Luke Erhart and Ayden Warnecke scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Owen Treece, a Mr. Football finalist, hit three treys and paced Van Wert (0-1) with 22 points. Garret Gunter chipped in 10.
KALIDA (56) - Siefker 15; Erhart 14; Warnecke 11; Horstmann 7; Miller 4; Vorst 3; Siebeneck 2. Totals 21-8-56.
VAN WERT (43) - Treece 22; Gunter 10; Brown 4; T. Jackson 3; Pratt 2; N. Jackson 2. Totals 16-8-43.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Siefker 3, Warnecke, Horstman, Erhart. Van Wert - Treece 3.
Kalida 16 11 13 16 - 56
Van Wert 13 6 7 17 - 43
Reserves: Van Wert, 46-23.
Ottoville 68, Spencerville 31
SPENCERVILLE -- Ottoville blanked Spencerville 20-0 in the second quarter in a dominant 68-31 road victory.
Will Miller rolled up 27 points for the Big Green (4-1) while Josh Thorbahn put up 21.
Josh Henline’s 10 points were tops for the Bearcats (2-4).
OTTOVILLE (68) - Miller 27; Thorbahn 21; Edelbrock 5; Manns 4; Kortokrax 4; T. Schlagbaum 2; K. Schlagbaum 2; Hanneman 2. Totals 28-8-68.
SPENCERVILLE (31) - Henline 10; Sudhoff 8; Browns 6; Smith 3; Osting 2; Koenig 1; Coulter 1. Totals 11-6-31.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Miller 2, Thorbahn, Edelbrock. Spencerville - Bowens 2, Henline.
Ottoville 20 20 14 14 - 68
Spencerville 7 0 10 14 - 31
Leipsic 65, Miller City 53
MILLER CITY -- Despite 28 points from Miller City’s Austin Ruhe, Leipsic nabbed a 65-53 Putnam County League victory over the host Wildcats.
Jaden Siefker hit five longballs and tallied 23 points to pace the Vikings (5-0, 1-0 PCL). Mason Brandt added 16 points and seven rebounds while Dillan Niese added 10.
Ross Niese tallied 17 points for Miller City (1-4, 0-1 PCL).
LEIPSIC (65) - Brandt 16; T. Schroeder 6; Q. Schroeder 2; Siefker 23; Niese 10; Walther 1; Sickmiller 7. Totals 21-33 16-21 65.
MILLER CITY (53) - Niese 17; Pester 2; Ruhe 28; Burgei 6. Totals 20-54 7-10 53.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 7-15 (Siefker 5, Sickmiller 2), Miller City 6-19 (Ruhe 4, R. Niese 2). Rebounds: Leipsic 27 (Brandt 7), Miller City 22 (Burgei 6). Turnovers: Leipsic 15, Miller City 12.
Leipsic 15 10 19 21 - 65
Miller City 11 10 15 17 - 53
Lima Central Catholic 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 65
OTTAWA -- Lima Central Catholic outmatched host Ottawa-Glandorf down the stretch and took down the Titans 69-65 at “The Supreme Court.”
Evan Unruh had 20 points to pace three players in double figures for the 3-2 Thunderbirds. DeMarr Foster added 19 points while Rossy Moore hit eight buckets for 16 points.
Carson Fuka led four double-digit scorers for O-G (2-1) with 15 points. Brennan Blevins netted 14 for the Titans while Landon Jordan and Colin White scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (69) - Foster 19; Moore 16; Stolly 3; Unruh 20; Otto 0; Mikesell 0; Parker 0; Hines 2; Bourk 6; Guagenti 1; Donaghy 2. Totals 26-13-69.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) - Fuka 15; Blevins 14; Kuhlman 3; Schmenk 0; Jordan 12; Kaufman 9; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 7; White 10. Totals 24-10-65.
Three-point goals: Lima Central Catholic - Foster 2, Unruh 2. Ottawa-Glandorf - Fuka 2, Blevins 2, Jordan 2, Kuhlman. Turnovers: Lima Central Catholic 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.
Lima Central Catholic 15 12 17 25 - 69
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 17 20 22 - 65
