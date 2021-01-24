Tinora 46, Hilltop 25

WEST UNITY -- Tinora turned the defense up a notch as the Rams took down Hilltop 46-25.

Marcus Grube hit five 3-pointers in a 17-point night for Tinora (4-7) while Max Grube added 11 and Nolan Schafer totaled eight points and 11 rebounds.

Ian Hoffman’s 12 points were tops for the Cadets (1-13).

TINORA (46) - Mar. Grube 17; Max Grube 11; Miles 0; Schafer 8; Rinkel 0; Harris 6; Bohn 0; Bailey 4; Wolfrum 0. Totals 16-7-46.

HILLTOP (25) - Haynes 0; Beres 0; Funkhouser 4; Jennings 0; Hoffman 12; Carter 5; Baer 4. Totals 10-2-25.

Three-point goals: Tinora - Mar. Grube 5, Harris 2. Hilltop - Hoffman 2, Funkhouser. Rebounds: Tinora 35 (Schafer 11), Hilltop 21. Turnovers: Tinora 2, Hilltop 4.

Tinora 15 15 10 6 - 46

Hilltop 9 5 8 3 - 25

Reserves, Tinora, 30-13.

Ayersville 45, Delphos Jefferson 40

AYERSVILLE -- Ayersville was dominant on the glass with a 34-22 edge, downing Delphos Jefferson, 45-40.

Sophomore Tyson Schlachter rolled up 21 points and 15 caroms for the Pilots (8-5). Kallen Brown added 15 points in the win.

Ian Wannemacher and Cody Bailey each netted 10 for Jefferson (5-8).

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (40) - Wannemacher 10; Bailey 10; Rode 7; Teman 6; Wiltsie 3; Gallmeier 3; Estle 1; Miller 0. Totals 11-48 13-25 40.

AYERSVILLE (45) - Schlachter 21; Brown 15; Trevino 4; B. Eiden 4; I. Eiden 1; R. Clark 0; Amoroso 0; McGuire 0; Cook 0; E. Clark 0; C. Youngker 0. Totals 20-41 5-14 45.

Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson 5-17 (Bailey, Rode, Teman, Wiltsie, Gallmeier), Ayersville 0-3. Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 22 (Rode 5), Ayersville 34 (Schlachter 15). Turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 9, Ayersville 15.

Del. Jefferson 7 12 7 14 - 40

Ayersville 18 12 10 5 - 45

Fayette 44, Hicksville 41

FAYETTE -- Elijah Lerma canned four 3-pointers, finishing with 23 points to lift Fayette over Hicksville, 44-41.

Phillip Whiteside added three triples and 11 tallies for the Eagles (7-5), which rallied from an 18-5 deficit after the first quarter.

Landon Turnbull’s 19 points led the way for Hicksville (6-7). Jackson Bergman chipped in 12 points.

HICKSVILLE (41) - Klima 0; Myers 6; Balser 0; Bergman 12; Baird 0; Slattery 4; Turnbull 19. Totals 18-2-41.

FAYETTE (44) - Frenn 2; Eberly 5; Wagner 0; Lester 0; Whiteside 11; Lerma 23; Pearson 3. Totals 15-5-44.

Three-point goals: Hicksville - Myers 2, Turnbull. Fayette - Lerma 4, Whiteside 3, Eberly, Pearson. Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Fayette 7.

Hicksville 18 4 13 6 - 41

Fayette 5 8 16 15 - 44

Wayne Trace 76, Miller City 42

MILLER CITY -- Wayne Trace rained down 13 makes from long range, rolling to a 76-42 win at Miller City.

Brooks Laukhuf led the charge for the Raiders (12-3) with 15 points and six assists. Cameron Sinn had 13 points and five helpers while Trevor Sinn netted 11.

Ross Niese scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (5-11), which trailed by five at half before being outscored 27-8 in the third quarter.

WAYNE TRACE (76) - T. Sinn 11; C. Sinn 13; Speice 0; Laukhuf 15; Davis 0; Williamson 5; McClure 9; Graham 8; Stoller 7; Munger 2; Myers 2; Price 2; Winans 2. Totals 29-49 5-8 76.

MILLER CITY (42) - R. Niese 15; Pester 2; Barlage 5; S. Niese 0; Schnipke 0; Weis 0; Ruhe 8; Nuveman 1; Deitering 2; Burgei 0; Tobe 4. Totals 14-38 12-20 42.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 13-22 (T. Sinn 3, C. Sinn 3, McClure 3, Laukhuf 2, Williamson, Graham), Miller City 2-11 (R. Niese, Ruhe). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 29 (Stoller 7), Miller City 21 (Deitering, Burgei 4). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 8, Miller City 12.

Wayne Trace 17 10 27 22 - 76

Miller City 12 10 8 12 - 42

Reserves: Miller City, 35-33.

Edgerton 50, Edon 35

EDON -- Edgerton’s Corey Everetts hit five 3-pointers and netted 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-35 win over visiting Edon.

Cole Meyer netted 11 to aid the cause for the Bulldogs (6-5), which have won four of their last five games.

Drew Gallehue paced Edon (3-5) with 13 tallies.

EDGERTON (50) - Meyer 11; Everetts 19; Wilson 2; Hicks 0; Ripke 2; Landel 2; Hake 0; Wolfe 6; Q. Blue 0; C. Blue 8; Swank 0; Timbrook 0. Totals 20-4-50.

EDON (35) - Berry 4; D. Kiess 0; Steinke 2; Ha. Dye 5; McCartney 2; Nester 0; C. Kiess 0; He. Dye 1; Prince 0; Gallehue 13; Hulbert 8. Totals 15-5-35.

Three-point goals: Edgerton - Everetts 5, Meyer. Edon - none. Turnovers: Edgerton 7, Edon 18.

Edgerton 13 14 15 8 - 50

Edon 10 11 7 7 - 35

Holgate 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 35

WAYNESFIELD -- Holgate tallied its third straight victory, making a long trip to Waynesfield-Goshen pay off with a 50-35 triumph.

Bailey Sonnenberg paced the Tigers (6-9) with 13 points while Robbie Thacker added 10.

Layton Campbell scored eight points to lead Waynesfield-Goshen (2-11).

HOLGATE (50) - Sonnenberg 13; Westrick 0; Thacker 10; Bok 0; McCord 6; Hartman 0; Boecker 0; Kelly 3; Kupfersmith 3; Bower 6; Burgel 0; Medina 9. Totals 15-16-50.

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN (35) - Daniel 5; Nanchoff 2; Campbell 8; Barnes 7; Kaufman 7; Elliott 6; Craig 0. Totals 15-4-35.

Three-point goals: Holgate - Sonnenberg 2, McCord, Kupfersmith. Waynesfield-Goshen - . Turnovers: Holgate 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 11.

Holgate 7 17 12 14 - 50

Waynesfield-Goshen 11 6 7 11 - 35

Montpelier 56, Paulding 53 (OT)

PAULDING -- Montpelier’s Tylor Yahraus drained a 60-footer at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Locos to a thrilling 56-53 overtime win at Paulding.

Yahraus finished with 27 points in the victory for Montpelier (7-5), which led 34-28 heading to the fourth quarter before a Paulding rally. Garret Walz chipped in 17 tallies.

Blake McGarvey racked up 18 points for the Panthers (6-8) while Payton Beckman netted 17.

MONTPELIER (56) - Walz 17; Yahraus 27; Eitniear 0; Stratton 0; Kreischer 0; Bowman 2; Altaffer 8; Grime 2. Totals 18-41 11-14 56.

PAULDING (53) - Adams 0; McGarvey 18; Bauer 0; Manz 5; Kauser 5; Pease 5; Gorrell 3; Beckman 17. Totals 14-49 18-24 53.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Yahraus 4, Walz 3. Paulding - McGarvey 2, Beckman 2, Manz, Pease, Gorrell. Rebounds: Montpelier 26, Paulding 28. Turnovers: Montpelier 11, Paulding 9.

Montpelier 11 10 13 14 8 - 56

Paulding 9 7 12 20 5 - 53

Reserves: Paulding, 42-19.

Toledo Christian 47, Archbold 40

TOLEDO -- A 16-9 edge in the third period was the difference for No. 10 Toledo Christian as the Eagles edged visiting Archbold, 47-40.

Cole McWhinnie hit three treys and led all scorers with 19 points for TC (10-2) while Max Donawa put up 13.

Trey Theobald’s 12 points paced Archbold (11-4), which had an eight-game win streak snapped.

ARCHBOLD (40) - Gomez 6; Al. Roth 8; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 12; Newman 4; Kammeyer 7; Kennedy 3. Totals 15-5-40.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (47) - Sandoval 1; Tipping 2; Wensink 8; McWhinnie 19; Donawa 13; Gaston 4. Totals 15-13-47.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Gomez 2, Al. Roth 2, Kennedy. Toledo Christian - McWhinnie 3, Wensink.

Archbold 10 12 9 9 - 40

Tol. Christian 115 8 16 8 - 47

Reserves: Archbold, 51-42.

Pettisville 37, Liberty Center 30

LIBERTY CENTER -- Pettisville claimed its fourth straight win and eighth in nine games with a 37-30 triumph at Liberty Center.

Cayden Jacoby put up 20 points and 18 rebounds for the victorious Blackbirds (11-2) while Max Leppelmeier netted 11.

Dakota Shultz, Camden Krugh and Evan Conrad each netted six points for LC (5-9), which trailed 2-0 after one quarter but 14-2 at half.

PETTISVILLE (37) - Kaufmann 4; Ripke 2; Leppelmeier 11; Jacoby 20; Heising 0; King 0. Totals 11-28 13-20 37.

LIBERTY CENTER (30) - Shultz 6; Leatherman 3; Hammontree 4; Estelle 0; Krugh 6; Conrad 6; Patterson 0; Phillips 3; Orr 2; Hogrefe 0. Totals 11-47 5-10 30.

Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-9 (Leppelmeier 2), Liberty Center 3-14 (Leatherman, Krugh, Phillips). Rebounds: Pettisville 29 (Jacoby 18), Liberty Center 26. Turnovers: Pettisville 13, Liberty Center 8.

Pettisville 2 12 9 14 - 37

Liberty Center 0 2 19 9 - 30

Reserves: Liberty Center, 41-21.

Patrick Henry 58, McComb 36

HAMLER -- Patrick Henry placed three players in double figures as the Patriots prevailed against McComb at “The House of Heat,” 58-36.

Will Seedorf and Layke Crossland scored a dozen points each for PH (6-10) while Braden Hall netted 11 points, including three longballs.

Mason Holman’s 11 points were tops for the Panthers (4-11), which have lost six straight.

MCCOMB (36) - Holman 11; Dillon 8; Sherick 7; Dishong 2; Clark-Rader 2; Glaser 4. Totals 13-5-36.

PATRICK HENRY (58) - Feehan 5; Seedorf 12; L. Johnson 2; Seemann 3; Crossland 12; C. Rosengarten 4; Meyer 1; Delgado 4; Hall 11; D. Rosengarten 4. Totals 21-13-58.

Three-point goals: McComb - Holman 3. Patrick Henry - Hall 3.

McComb 6 9 11 10 - 36

Patrick Henry 14 19 12 13 - 58

New Knoxville 42, Fort Jennings 40

NEW KNOXVILLE -- New Knoxville survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer and defeated Fort Jennings, 42-40.

Sam Anspach’s 14 points led the way for the Rangers (5-9) while Carson Bierlein netted 10.

Evan Hoersten paced the Musketeers (3-8) with 11 points. Nick Trentman chipped in 10.

FORT JENNINGS (40) - Trentman 10; Horstman 5; Hoersten 11; Liebrecht 0; Schulte 5; Grote 9. Totals 16-4-40.

NEW KNOXVILLE (42) - Henscher 6; Osborne 0; Thomas 0; Dyerness 3; Covert 9; Bierlein 10; Ansbach 14; Underwood 0. Totals 16-5-42.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Trentman, Horstman, Hoersten, Schulte. New Knoxville - Henscher 2, Dyerness, Covert, Bierlein.

Fort Jennings 12 5 16 7 - 40

New Knoxville 9 15 10 8 - 42

