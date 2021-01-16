Ayersville 48, Paulding 43
PAULDING -- Ike Eiden’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go put Ayersville up 44-43 and the Pilots held off Paulding down the stretch to nab a 48-43 win at “The Jungle” on Saturday.
Jakob Trevino led a trio of players in double figures with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (7-4). Kallen Brown added 12 markers while Ryan Clark had 10 points and seven boards.
Blake McGarvey’s 11 points paced Paulding (6-6), which was out-rebounded 35-20 in the team’s first home loss of the year.
AYERSVILLE (48) - Trevino 13; Brown 12; Clark 10; I. Eiden 9; Schlachter 4; B. Eiden 0; McGuire 0; Amoroso 0; Cook 0. Totals 19-44 6-10 48.
PAULDING (43) - McGarvey 11; Pease 9; Bauer 8; Beckman 7; Manz 5; Kauser 3; Adams 0; Gorrell 0; Kuckuck 0. Totals 14-44 12-15 43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 4-12 (Trevino 3, I. Eiden), Paulding 3-16 (Pease, Beckman, Kauser). Rebounds: Ayersville 35 (Trevino, Clark 7), Paulding 20 (McGarvey, Beckman, Kauser 4). Turnovers: Ayersville 8, Paulding 4.
Ayersville 9 17 9 13 - 48
Paulding 13 8 10 12 - 43
Tinora 45, Stryker 34
Tinora got back to winning ways, outscoring Stryker 15-5 in the fourth quarter to secure a 45-34 home victory.
Marcus Grube hit four treys and finished with 19 points to pace the Rams (3-6), which were 8-of-11 in the fourth quarter at the free throw line to salt the game away.
Kaleb Holsopple and Spencer Clingaman netted nine points apiece for the Panthers (4-5).
STRYKER (34) - Bowers 6; Holsopple 9; Treace 0; Cadwell 0; Ramon 3; Ruffer 0; Cioffi 0; Harris 4; Clingaman 9; Juillard 0; Barnum 3; Sloan 0. Totals 13-2-34.
TINORA (45) - Mar. Grube 19; Miles 0; Schafer 6; Eckert 2; Rinkel 4; Harris 7; Bohn 0; Wiemken 0; Bailey 3; Wolfrum 4. Totals 14-12-45.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Clingaman 3, Holsopple 2, Ramon. Tinora - Mar. Grube 4, Harris. Rebounds: Tinora 22, Stryker 17. Turnovers: Stryker 9, Tinora 9.
Stryker 16 5 8 5 - 34
Tinora 13 10 7 15 - 45
Reserves: Tinora, 36-9.
Antwerp 52, Lincolnview 47
MIDDLE POINT -- After suffering their first loss of the season Friday against Wayne Trace, No. 1 Antwerp bounced back in impressive fashion with a 52-47 road win over D-IV No. 12 Lincolnview.
Jagger Landers paced the Archers (10-1) with 24 points and seven rebounds in the win while Landon Brewer chipped in nine.
Jake Bowersock’s 12 points paced the Lancers (8-2). Creed Jessee had 11 tallies and Collin Overholt added 10.
ANTWERP (52) - Lichty 2; Recker 0; Landers 24; Krouse 2; McMichael 0; Sheedy 7; Sproles 8; Brewer 9. Totals 20-51 8-16 52.
LINCOLNVIEW (47) - Richardson 0; Leeth 3; Cavinder 7; Overholt 10; Price 2; Hatfield 2; Bowersock 12; Jessee 11. Totals 19-45 5-7 47.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 4-18 (Brewer 2, Sheedy, Landers), Lincolnview 4-17 (Jessee 3, Cavinder). Rebounds: Antwerp 31 (Landers 7), Lincolnview 23. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Lincolnview 14.
Antwerp 11 14 16 11 - 52
Lincolnview 13 15 12 7 - 47
Reserves: Lincolnview, 43-39.
Wayne Trace 69, Fort Jennings 63
HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace avoided a letdown following their win over No. 1 Antwerp, holding off a fourth-quarter rally by Fort Jennings to win, 69-63.
Trevor Sinn and Grayson McClure hit three longballs each and both scored 15 points in the win for the Raiders (10-3), which drained 14 3-pointers as a team. Brooks Laukhuf added three triples and 14 markers.
Evan Hoersten’s 21 points paced the Musketeers (3-6), which outscored Wayne Trace 22-8 in the fourth quarter but came up short of the win. Zach Schulte hit five treys and scored 19 points and Jon Grote added 14.
FORT JENNINGS (63) - Trentman 6; Horstman 3; Hoersten 21; Liebrecht 0; Schulte 19; Grote 14. Totals 22-43 9-12 63.
WAYNE TRACE (69) - T. Sinn 15; C. Sinn 7; Speice 6; Laukhuf 14; Williamson 3; McClure 15; Graham 9; Stoller 0; Munger 0. Totals 22-39 11-19 69.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 10-21 (Schulte 5, Trentman 2, Hoersten 2, Horstman), Wayne Trace 14-27 (T. Sinn 3, Laukhuf 3, McClure 3, C. Sinn 2, Speice 2, Williamson). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 23 (Hoersten, Grote 5), Wayne Trace 19 (Speice 6). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 16, Wayne Trace 12.
Fort Jennings 11 14 16 22 - 63
Wayne Trace 12 21 28 8 - 69
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 36-19.
Edgerton 52, Montpelier 36
EDGERTON -- Edgerton held Montpelier to 15 second-half points as the Bulldogs nabbed a 52-36 victory.
Noah Landel had 14 points to top the scorecard for the Bulldogs (4-4) while Corey Everetts and Craig Blue netted 10 points apiece.
Garrett Walz scored a dozen points to lead the Locos (6-3) and Tylor Yahraus chipped in 11.
MONTPELIER (36) - Walz 12; Yahraus 11; Eitneiar 4; Mattern 0; Stratton 4; Kreischer 0; Bowman 0; Altaffer 5; Grime 0. Totals 13-10-36.
EDGERTON (52) - Meyer 4; Everetts 10; Wilson 2; Hicks 2; Ripke 3; Landel 14; Hake 0; Wolfe 7; Q. Blue 0; C. Blue 10; Swank 0; Weaver 0; Timbrook 0. Totals 16-18-52..
Three-point goals: Montpelier - none. Edgerton - Meyer, Wolfe.
Montpelier 6 15 7 8 - 36
Edgerton 12 12 16 12 - 52
Reserves: Edgerton, 28-25.
Evergreen 48, Pettisville 41
PETTISVILLE -- Evergreen snapped Pettisville’s four-game win streak with a 48-41 road triumph.
R.J. Shunck and Ethan Loeffler combined to nearly match Pettisville’s total with 19 points each for Evergreen (11-2).
Cayden Jacoby tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackbirds (7-2) while Max Leppelmeier netted 12.
EVERGREEN (48) - E. Lumbrezer 7; A. Lumbrezer 1; Shunck 19; Loeffler 19; Hudik 0; Fuller 2; Woodring. Totals 20- 5-12 48.
PETTISVILLE (41) - Kaufmann 0; Ripke 3; Leppelmeier 12; Horning 8; Jacoby 18; King 0. Totals 17- 4-5 41.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 3-4 (Shunck 3), Pettisville 3-16 (Leppelmeier 2, Ripke). Rebounds: Evergreen 20, Pettisville 21 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Evergreen 13, Pettisville 7.
Evergreen 9 13 19 7 - 48
Pettisville 11 9 13 8 - 41
Reserves: Evergreen, 36-32.
Leipsic 59, Patrick Henry 50
HAMLER -- A scoring bonanza by Patrick Henry’s Braden Hall wasn’t quite enough as the Patriots fell to rival Leipsic, 59-50.
Hall drained six shots from long range and finished with 24 points for the Patriots (5-9).
Jaden Siefker did likewise, canning six treys in a 24-point effort for Leipsic (10-1) while Mason Brandt netted 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
LEIPSIC (59) - Brandt 16; Schroeder 3; Siefker 24; Niese 7; Maag 7; Walther 2. Totals 22-6-59.
PATRICK HENRY (50) - Hall 24; Rosengarten 6; Seeman 6; Johnson 2; Jackson 5; Feehan 3; Seedorf 4. Totals 19-5-50.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Siefker 6, Brandt 2, Schroeder. Patrick Henry - Hall 6, Jackson.
Leipsic 11 18 12 18 - 59
Patrick Henry 9 12 7 22 - 50
Reserves: Patrick Henry won.
