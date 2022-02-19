With a recent skid in the past and a rugged tournament slate in the future, Defiance wanted to take advantage of the present in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Lima Central Catholic in the last home game of the year.
Shaking off a late surge by the Thunderbirds, the Bulldogs did just that, matching last season’s win total with their 15th triumph, a 60-53 win to close the campaign.
For Defiance, the 15-6 mark includes a late surge to defeat Wapakoneta on Friday before the win over LCC, a boost to the Bulldogs’ confidence entering the D-II postseason.
“Playing a tough contested game that got really tight late, that’s big for us,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the victory, which saw Defiance lead by a baker’s dozen and trail by one all in the second half. “We’ve played two good teams in games just like this recently and we haven’t come out on the right end. It’s absolutely huge for our guys’ confidence and especially on Senior Night.”
The Bulldogs shot well for the first three stanzas, hitting 13-of-23 in the first half and some buckets early in the third to form a double-digit edge in the second half at 40-28 following a Cayden Zachrich baseline jumper.
The lead grew to its largest at 43-30 on a Bradyn Shaw bucket and even after a 7-0 run by the T-Birds (11-10), two Shaw free throws and a Zachrich putback kept the hosts up 10 through three quarters on Senior Day, 47-37.
From there, the heat all escaped from the Bulldogs’ shooting hands and went straight to LCC in the fourth quarter. Defiance missed five of its first six attempts to open the door for the Thunderbirds and the visitors took full advantage. Carson Parker got the scoring started with a pair of free throws before senior Evan Unruh caught fire with a personal 8-0 run that got LCC to within two points at 49-47 with 5:21 left in regulation.
After Tyler Frederick split a pair of free throws, Parker scored to get within one, the Thunderbirds forced a DHS turnover and freshman Matthew Quatman scored his first points of the ballgame with four minutes left to give the T-Birds their first lead of the game.
With momentum fully taken away, sophomore Antonio Lopez helped right the ship by calmly draining both free throws in a one-and-one situation to give Defiance back the lead. After both sides missed shots on their ensuing possession, a hustle play and clutch finish stuck the dagger.
A Bradyn Shaw miss was snared by Isaac Schlatter for an offensive board and the junior wing found Zachrich wide open on the wing for a 3-point attempt that the 6-6 junior drained to put Defiance up 55-51 with 2:02 left.
“It’s huge, it gives us some momentum going into the tournament that we can play with a little bit of swagger after dropping a couple games,” said Zachrich of the team’s resilience down the stretch. “We just stayed tough, even when we got down, we weathered the storm and then we got the job done.”
Added Lehman: “We played with a lot of aggressiveness and confidence tonight and we executed well. That was one of our keys to the game, we needed to screen well and pass well. When we execute that well and share and distribute the basketball, we’re tough to guard.”
From there, the Bulldogs hit 5-of-6 at the charity stripe to ice the win and give seniors Joe Lammers, Nick Mitchell and Mark Jordan a victory in their final game on home hardwood.
“We had a couple guys not get in, Nick got some time tonight but I want to say we’ve got three tremendous seniors,” said Lehman. “They really only care about the team, not the individual, and we’re very, very fortunate.”
Zachrich finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, leading the team in both categories, while Shaw tallied 16 points and Schlatter nine.
Parker put up 22 points for LCC with Unruh scoring 14 and forward Billy Bourk tallying 11 points and six caroms.
Defiance will get a short break before facing Napoleon or Elida in a Division II sectional championship game at Paulding on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face either Wapakoneta, Lima Shawnee or Bryan in the district semifinals at Ohio Northern.
LCC will open its Division III tournament trek at Elida on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Allen East.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (53) - Parker 22; Quatman 2; Unruh 14; Hoyle 0; Mikesell 0; Moore 4; Bourk 11; Guagenti 0; Judy 0. Totals 20-49 10-11 53.
DEFIANCE (60) - Shaw 16; Kiessling 2; Frederick 6; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 9; Lopez 2; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 23. Totals 19-41 14-19 60.
Three-point goals: Lima CC 3-14 (Unruh 2, Parker), Defiance 6-12 (Shaw 2, Zachrich 2, Frederick, Schlatter). Rebounds: Lima CC 24 (Parker, Bourk 6), Defiance 29 (Zachrich 8). Turnovers: Lima CC 6, Defiance 9.
Lima CC 10 16 11 16 - 53
Defiance 16 18 13 13 - 60
Reserves: Lima CC, 40-37.
