Fresh off an emotional snap-streaking win over Lima Shawnee on Friday evening, it would have been easy for Defiance to lose focus in Saturday’s home tilt with longtime foe Wauseon.
Senior guard Bradyn Shaw made sure that wasn’t the case as the veteran Bulldog ballhandler netted 11 of the team’s 15 first-quarter, helping build a double-digit first-half lead over the Indians en route to a 61-38 rout.
The win marks the eighth straight for Defiance (10-1), the longest win streak since the Bulldogs claimed nine straight victories in 2015-16.
“It was a game set up for us to have a hangover and we responded tremendously,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of a strong finish to the first weekend of games in the new year. “(Wauseon) is a team that’s as well-coached as anybody in the area, they execute well and they play physically. We’ve been crashing the boards hard and when you give a team like us a second chance, I think we can make teams pay.”
With similar hoops mindsets, the two squads had a feeling out period over the game’s first four minutes, combining for just eight total points. Then Shaw struck with a 3-pointer to move the lead to five and it was on from there.
David Jimenez added another bucket while Shaw struck again from long range and converted a bucket with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter to put Defiance up 15-9 on the Tribe (7-5) through eight minutes. Just as the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer in Shaw got the first quarter sparked, Defiance’s top scoring threat started the movement in the second period.
Senior center Cayden Zachrich hit a bucket in the paint and drained a 3-pointer in the Bulldogs’ first two possessions. The latter make sparked a 9-0 run over the next three minutes as Wauseon missed six straight shots without garnering an offensive rebound while Jimenez hit two freebies and Shaw racked up seven of the nine points.
“They’re an outstanding team at both ends of the floor,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. “They gook us out of a lot of things and I thought their athleticism bothered us. We didn’t respond real well at times and this is the type of game that we hope that we learn from and get better from.”
An old-fashioned three-point play by Trey Parsons off the bench finally ended the scoring drought with 3:52 until halftime but by then, the Bulldogs had stretched their advantage to 29-12.
From there, the lead never fell under double digits the rest of the way, with Shaw racking up 19 first-half points to match Wauseon’s team output.
Rebounding and shooting were points of concern entering the season for the Bulldogs but in recent weeks, both have served the Blue and White well.
Defiance converted 7-of-19 from long range, getting senior guard Aidan Kiessling going with three longballs to snap a shooting drought from the defensive stopper. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs racked up a commanding 36-19 advantage on the glass, including a 12-2 margin on the offensive glass.
Leading that charge was senior wing David Jimenez, who finished with five points and 10 rebounds, six of the offensive variety.
“It was great to see guys like Isaac (Schlatter), David and Aidan have great weekends,” said Lehman. “Javin Saldana and Tone Lopez and Khalil Ligon gave great minutes again, Xavier Irvin got thrown in there a little bit. I think this is a great time for us to really throw guys in different scenarios because we’ve got to be prepared to ramp things up come tournament time.”
Wauseon had a short scoring spurt late in the third quarter with seven points in the final 2:15, including treys from Jackson Gleckler and Tyson Rodriguez to cut the deficit to 46-31 through three periods but an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter quickly snuffed out any hopes as Zachrich hit two shots to bookend a Kiessling trey.
“You’ve gotta give them a ton of credit across the board, I thought they did a great job on the offensive boards,” said Burt, whose Indians will play home games against 9-1 Swanton and 4-5 Sylvania Northview in the upcoming weekend. “They got second chance points and limited our second chance points … They showed us some things that we need to work on and hopefully we can get back to the gym and get better.”
Rodriguez’s nine points led the way for Wauseon with Jack Leatherman adding eight.
Zachrich finished with 13 points to help the scoring cause for Defiance with Kiessling adding nine tallies.
“In the past, I think people were ready for us to take that next step,” added Lehman. “I’m not saying we’ve made that jump, we’ve got a lot of work to do. But it’s good to see our guys put two good halves together against good teams.”
Defiance will next compete on the road on Friday at WBL foe Kenton before hosting Fairview the following night.
WAUSEON (38) - Leatherman 8; Rodriguez 9; Armstrong 6; McLeod 0; Gleckler 3; Vajen 0; Hines 6; Keefer 0; Parsons 6; Patterson 0. Totals 13-40 6-10 38.
DEFIANCE (61) - Shaw 26; Kiessling 9; Jimenez 5; Schlatter 6; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Irvin 0; Williams 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 13. Totals 21-51 12-14 61.
Three-point goals: Wauseon 6-15 (Rodriguez 2, Leatherman 2, Gleckler, Parsons), Defiance 7-19 (Shaw 3, Kiessling 3, Zachrich). Rebounds: Wauseon 19 (Hines 9), Defiance 32 (Jimenez 10). Turnovers: Wauseon 11, Defiance 6.
Wauseon 9 10 12 7 - 38
Defiance 15 15 16 15 - 61
Reserves: Defiance, 44-38.
Freshmen: Wauseon, 40-30.
