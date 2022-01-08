WAUSEON — Following a rough defensive showing in a high-scoring loss to Lima Shawnee on Friday, Defiance looked for a spark to salvage the weekend in Saturday’s trip to Wauseon.
The Bulldogs found it on both ends of the floor in the second half as a 10-0 third-quarter run sparked a double-digit victory as Defiance downed the host Indians, 47-33.
The victory, a key from both a confidence and district resume perspective, boosted the Bulldogs to 6-4 on the year as Defiance answered a 16-15 halftime deficit with a commanding 17-7 edge in the third stanza.
“I didn’t think our defense was horrible in the first half but we were late on a lot of rotations .. once we fixed that at halftime, we came out and defended that better in the second half,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the second-half breakthrough, which saw Wauseon (7-4) hit just 5-of-21 from the field. “It’s not a coincidence that once we got some stops, our offense started to explode a little bit and we were a lot more patient. That was good to see.”
The first half saw neither team lead by more than three points as the Bulldogs forced a turnover that produced a David Jimenez layup just before the buzzer to put the visitors up 8-7 through one stanza.
Following a low-scoring first half, Defiance needed some juice with a solid defensive effort having been spoiled by some late rotations that allowed some Wauseon buckets.
That spark came early as Bradyn Shaw hit a second-chance bucket 45 seconds into the period and following a Matt Shaw score and a Wauseon turnover, junior Isaac Schlatter came up key with consecutive 3-pointers that swelled the DHS lead to 23-18 and forced a Wauseon timeout.
The Bulldogs weren’t done from there as a Tyler Frederick offensive board and putback was followed by a Cayden Zachrich block and a jumper from Shaw on the other end for a 10-0 run and a nine-point advantage.
Tyson Rodriguez and Landon Hines stopped the bleeding somewhat with a bucket each but a backdoor layup by Schlatter with six seconds in the stanza was a killer that put the Bulldogs up 32-23 through three stanzas.
“They did a great job, they cranked up the intensity at halftime and in the second half, their offense fed their defense,” said Wauseon coach Chad Burt. “They were the more aggressive team in the second half, without a doubt.
“We talked about it after the game, we’ve got to get better offensively. I thought our movement in the second half was a little stagnant and some of the things we practiced didn’t exactly translate to the game but (Defiance) had a lot to do with it.”
The Tribe mounted an early rally in the final quarter of play as standout Jonas Tester came up with a tough 15-footer and a reverse layup to make it a 34-27 ballgame with six minutes left in regulation.
However, Defiance had another charge left in its battle plans. Zachrich answered Tester’s bucket with a corner trifecta while the DHS defense picked up a charging call on the other end.
Jimenez, who overcame three first-half fouls to finish with seven points as he comes back from injury, drove for a layup on the other end and Zachrich canned a second longball to cap an 8-0 run that slammed the door shut on Wauseon’s comeback hopes.
“Isaac’s threes and his layup were absolutely huge,” said Lehman of the surge for his squad. “We’ve got to have other guys play, have other threats than Bradyn and Caden. We can play a million games like last night and we’re going to lose all of them because you can’t be a two-man show against the schedule we play. It was good to see some guys come to life.”
After combining for 54 of the Bulldogs’ 77 points in Friday’s nine-point loss to Shawnee, Shaw and Zachrich again hit double digits on Saturday. Shaw’s dozen points led seven DHS scorers while Schlatter and Zachrich each finished with 10 points.
For Wauseon, Hines was the lone double-digit scorer with 10 tallies as the Tribe were held scoreless from outside the arc. Ironically, Wauseon held Defiance without a 3-point make during the Indians’ 57-45 victory over the Bulldogs a season ago.
“This was massive, this was big for morale,” added Lehman. “This was big for the tournament. We needed one like this, a bounce-back after a really, really tough night. I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, that says a lot about their character.”
With the weekend complete, Defiance will prep for its first home game since Dec. 11 in WBL action Friday against Kenton (3-7, 2-1 WBL) before visiting 2-9 Fairview the following night.
Wauseon will look to regroup with a home contest Friday against Liberty Center (5-4, 1-0 NWOAL) before a stiff test at Division I No. 10 Sylvania Northview (9-1) Saturday.
DEFIANCE (47) - Shaw 12; Kiessling 3; Frederick 3; Jimenez 7; Schlatter 10; Lopez 0; Lammers 2; Irvin 0; Castillo 0; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 10; Jordan 0. Totals 18-7-47.
WAUSEON (33) - Tester 8; Burt 2; Armstrong 0; Leatherman 0; Borton 0; Gleckler 0; Rodriguez 4; Powers 2; Hines 10; Gerig 2; McLeod 0; Parsons 0; Patterson 0; Shaw 5. Totals 13-7-33.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Schlatter 2, Zachrich 2. Wauseon - none.
Defiance 8 7 17 15 - 47
Wauseon 7 9 7 10 - 33
Reserves: Wauseon, 38-33.
Freshmen: Defiance, 37-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.