Whatever could have gone wrong went awry for Defiance in its second home game of the weekend on Saturday as Rossford pounced on the Bulldogs’ defensive breakdowns, draining 13 3-pointers and pounding Defiance on the boards in a 66-50 rout that wasn’t as close as the final score.
Rossford (4-0) drained five of the 13 3-pointers in the first quarter alone as the brothers Morrison were responsible for a dominant 18-4 stanza that put Defiance (2-2) in dire straits from the opening tip-off.
6-4 senior Ben Morrison hit three of the first-stanza longballs while younger brother Jake hit a pair. With 6-3 junior Brenden Revels, a Cardinal Stritch transfer, chipping in three points in the stanza, the points came fast and furious against a disappointing defensive effort from the host Bulldogs.
“We’re just not very competitive right now and that’s 100 percent on me,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs have allowed 75 points per game in two losses and 42.5 points in two victories this year. “We want it to be easy, we want to go through the motions and let things happen.
“We’re four games in and the opposing team has been more aggressive in three of those four games and that can’t happen. That’s not Defiance basketball. We need to grow up a little bit.”
For every bucket the Defiance County Bulldogs made to chip into the lead, the Wood County Bulldogs seemed to have an answer and then some.
Bradyn Shaw hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to answer the Rossford run and cut the lead to 24-12 but on the visitors’ next possession, 6-9 junior Derek Vorst bullied inside for a bucket while being fouled.
With about two minutes left in the second quarter, Rossford missed three shots on one possession but picked up three offensive rebounds to keep scoring hopes going.
The brightest spot in the game was one for the visitors as Ben Morrison drained a 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the second stanza for his 1,000th career point.
Junior wing David Jimenez slashed his way to the hoop for a bucket with 15 ticks left to cut the Rossford lead to 32-19 but in emblematic fashion, Rossford found an easy bucket at the other end with Revels cutting through the lane to put Defiance down 34-19 at half.
Things didn’t bet much easier in the second half as even with three straight makes midway through the third quarter on a trey from Jimenez and buckets from Nick Mitchell and Isaac Schlatter, Rossford countered with a Vorst layup, a Jake Morrison trey and an outstanding spin move by Vorst that finished with an emphatic dunk to put Rossford up 46-26.
“That edge that we played with a year ago … we pushed ourselves and right now we’re not pushing ourselves,” said Lehman of the disappointing effort on Saturday, following a 60-48 win over Paulding that saw the Bulldogs prevail despite a disjointed showing. “We get a deer in the headlights look when teams make shots. They’re varsity athletes, they’re going to make shots so that’s something we’ve got to overcome. We’re fully capable of doing it. We’ve got guys, we’ve got great kids; they just have to get a little bit meaner.”
Shaw’s 13 points paced Defiance while Cayden Zachrich followed up his 24-point, nine-rebound showing against Paulding with an 11-point night.
Revels racked up 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for Rossford. Ben Morrison finished with four treys and 16 points while Jake Morrison hit five 3-pointers for his 15 markers.
The task gets no easier for Defiance despite a Dawg Pound double-dip next week as St. Marys (3-0) and 6-9 junior Austin Parks visit Defiance to open Western Buckeye League play before a home tilt with rival Bryan (0-3) on Saturday. Parks recently named Ohio State, Michigan State, Dayton, West Virginia and Indiana as his final five schools in the recruiting process.
“Our practice habits just need to change, we need to become more competitive and take things seriously,” said Lehman of the necessary steps to improve. “We’re not grasping what we want to do defensively right now and not taking ownership and not playing team defense.”
ROSSFORD (66) - B. Morrison 16; Revels 23; McIlroy 0; Murphree 3; J. Morrison 15; Vorst 9; McCann 0; Kellermeier 0; Gilreath 0; Swope 0. Totals 24-5-66.
DEFIANCE (50) - Shaw 13; Kiessling 3; Frederick 0; Jimenez 7; Schlatter 9; Lopez 0; Irvin 3; Castillo 0; Mitchell 7; Zachrich 11; Jordan 0. Totals 21-3-50.
Three-point goals: Rossford - J. Morrison 5, B. Morrison 4, Revels 3, Murphree. Defiance - .
Rossford 18 16 13 9 - 66
Defiance 4 15 19 12 - 50
Reserves: Defiance, 44-29.
Freshmen: Defiance, 45-18.
