In a physical, half-court slugfest throughout, Defiance continued its recent stretch of stellar play as the Bulldogs sealed their fifth win in six tries on Saturday against visiting Springfield with a 53-45 triumph.
Defiance (9-6) powered their way to its second win in as many nights with an unselfish effort that saw three players reach double figures and seven find the scoring column in a win over the Division I Blue Devils (0-5).
"We knew it was going to be a grind coming in, they just pressure so well defensively," said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. "Even when we got some space and went up 12, we knew they were going to punch back ... they made it interesting and we weathered the storm.
"I still made some mistakes but I think we showed a lot of growth and maturity."
After hitting five 3-pointers in Friday's win over Lima Bath, sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw kept up a hot start with back-to-back makes to start the game for Defiance. The Bulldogs and Devils battled to nearly an even finish through the first eight minutes, with the visitors holding a narrow 12-11 lead after one period thanks to a Toren Cook steal and layup in the final minute.
That stalemate drove halfway into the second stanza before a David Jimenez layup gave Defiance an 18-16 lead with 3:48 until the break. Joe Lammers darted through the lane to put DHS up 20-16, part of an 8-3 stretch to finish the period that put the Bulldogs up 24-19 at the break on buckets from Shaw and senior CJ Zachrich.
A Jimenez bucket 12 seconds into the second half gave Defiance its largest lead of the game to that point but the Devils finally found a rhythm on the offensive end with a 9-2 run on a bucket and free throw from Tracey Groves, a trey from Prince Battle and a longball from senior Bo Bucher that tied things up at 28 with six minutes in the third.
Defiance countered with a run of its own, rattling off a 9-0 run that was capped by a stellar sequence by Jimenez. The 6-0 sophomore wing leaped to block a 3-pointer from Cooke, snared the loose ball and drove downcourt for a layup to put the Bulldogs up 37-28 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
A trey from Lammers and a layup from Jimenez midway through the fourth quarter had Defiance in full control up 44-32 amidst a 1-for-6 stretch by Springfield before the Blue Devils mounted a final charge.
Junior wing Payton Sund hit back-to-back 3-pointers to suddenly make it a two-possession game and, following a miss, Sund darted through and stole a DHS pass and went coast-to-coast for a bucket to trim the deficit to 44-40.
However, Cayden Zachrich still had some magic from Friday's 21-point, seven-board effort against Bath. The 6-5 sophomore forward leaned in for an eight-foot floater and was fouled. The ball bounced a few times before dropping in and Zachrich hit the ensuing free throw to put the lead back at seven.
"We did a tremendous job, we're not playing as scared as we were early in the season," noted Lehman. "Late in games, we're still attacking and still being aggressive. When you can do that with balance and you have a guy like Cayde inside that can finish, that's big. we just had to get our shooters going a little tonight."
Aside from a triple from Battle with 20 ticks left to make it a four-point game, the Bulldogs sealed the deal down the stretch with the two Zachrich's hitting four freebies to nail down a win.
A tricky weekend awaits the Bulldogs with a fortnight between now and the tournament draw. Defiance will travel to Celina (4-8, 2-3 WBL) on Friday before hosting river rival Napoleon for the 173rd time. The Bulldogs will have a chance at win No. 100 against the Wildcats if they prevail on Saturday.
"It's two games in a row that are absolutely huge," said Lehman. "I'm happy we don't have a Tuesday game this week so we can prepare. It's two district teams and if we can battle and fight and come out on top, that puts us in pretty good shape."
SPRINGFIELD (45) - Peppers 0; Cooke 3; Groves 8; Bucher 8; Battle 12; Isaac Jr. 2; Overton Jr. 0; Andrejan 0; Sund 8; Edwards 0; Combs 0; Martin 4. Totals 16-48 7-11 45.
DEFIANCE (53) - Shaw 11; Frederick 0; Jimenez 10; Schlatter 1; Lammers 6; CJ Zachrich 7; Nafziger 2; Cay. Zachrich 15. Totals 21-47 6-8 53.
Three-point goals: Springfield 6-23 (Bucher 2, Battle 2, Sund 2), Defiance 4-16 (Shaw 3, Lammers). Rebounds: Springfield 27 (Martin 7), Defiance 35 (Cay. Zachrich 10). Turnovers: Springfield 8, Defiance 8.
Springfield 12 7 15 15 - 45
Defiance 11 13 13 16 - 53
Reserves: Defiance, 63-48.
Freshmen: Defiance, 32-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.