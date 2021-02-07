TOLEDO - Defiance used the longball to get back in the game as the Bulldogs picked up a solid win the night before the tournament draw with a 52-45 win at Whitmer.
"The seeding doesn't lock in until midnight," said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. "I can get on my phone on the way home tonight and throw that win on there."
It was a spirited effort by a Whitmer team that came in with just two wins on the season.
"That record is deceiving," added the DHS coach. "I said that to our guys. You look at their schedule and they are grinding it out against Division I teams all year. They also had a 30-day break where they couldn't do anything.
"We knew they would pressure and play hard," continued Lehman. "It was good to see our guys respond in the second."
Five players hit at least one long-range shot as the Bulldogs hit nine from deep in the game. The final one was a big one, as a triple from Ta'Marrion Davis put Defiance in front for good at 46-43 with 4:06 left to play.
"We've got that in our back pocket that we can get some guys open," said Lehman. "We can punish some teams if we can get some space. That was huge to see some guys step up and hit big shots."
Davis - called up off the JV team - gave the Bulldogs quality minutes off the bench and added five points on offense. His second basket came on the baseline coming out of a timeout. It pushed the Bulldog lead to 49-43 with 2:02 left.
All nine triples in the game seemed to come and the most opportunistic time for the Bulldogs. They hit three in the opening period, then when Whitmer appeared to be pulling away with a 20-13 lead, David Jimenez stepped up and brought Defiance back with a basket from deep.
Whitmer made two from long range, with home coming at the horn to end the half. Maurice Purley got off a shot before the horn, with allowed the Panthers to lead 27-22 at the break.
"We were down two points until they threw that 3 in at the end of the half," said Lehman. "We hadn't played well and we still there. Ww were still in it. We were a lot better defensively in the second half."
Defiance had trouble with Whitmer forward Tony Fisher. The 6-3 junior showed his athleticism by going up and tipping in a miss to begin the second half, plus he later jumped straight up off a inbound lob to put the ball right in the hoop. He scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half, plus accounted for 13 of Whitmer's 18 points scored in the half.
"We have to understand we aren't as athletic as the teams we are playing," stated Lehman. "Look at any team we've played, we're not as athletic. We have some guys that have some bounce, but not like the teams we are seeing.
"Fisher, he made us work," added Lehman. "He jumps well and can position his body well. We have to do a better job boxing out and have to be physical and move him."
His dominance at times in the paint forced the Bulldogs to move to a zone in the fourth quarter. It was a move that worked, as Whitmer hit just 2 of 11 shots. Both of those shots came in the paint.
"We were struggling with the high ball screen," Lehman said about moving to the zone in the fourth quarter. "We wanted to go underneath it and force them higher. We did a poor job of getting caught on screens and trying to go over the screens when we wanted to go under. WE could have switched a couple of times when it was hard to guard. We had to make the switch to zone and I think we were fortunate. They took some poor shots and when we made our run, we were able to gather in those miscues and make them pay on the other end."
Fisher also helped Whitmer outrebounded Defiance 37-31.
CJ Zachrich added 11 points for Defiance.
The Bulldogs (12-7) wrap up the home slate Friday against Wapakoneta.
DEFIANCE (52) - Shaw 6; Frederick 0; Jimenez 14; Schlatter 4; Lammers 7; CJ Zachrich 11; Davis 5; Nafziger 2; Cay. Zachrich 3; Black 0. Totals 17-36 9-14 52.
WHITMER (45) - Mee 2; Purley 10; Phenix 4; Parks 2; Boecker 4; Fisher 20; Colbert 2; Evans 1; Keller 0. Totals 17-54 9-18 45.
Three-point goals: Defiance - CJ Zachrich 3, Shaw 2, Jimenez 2, Lammers, Davis. Whitmer - Purley 2. Rebounds: Defiance 31, Whitmer 37. Turnovers: Defiance 18, Whitmer 12.
Defiance 11 11 16 14 - 52
Whitmer 14 13 9 9 - 45
Reserves: Defiance, 45-43.
