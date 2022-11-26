With the taste still in their mouths from a one-and-done tournament loss to rival Napoleon to end last season, Defiance had plenty of motivation to get revenge on the Wildcats to open the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
Backed by stifling defense and timely shooting, the Bulldogs did just that, earning a 48-34 home victory for the seventh straight regular-season victory over their river rivals.
“There was definitely a taste in our mouth after things didn’t end the way we wanted to (last season),” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, beginning his third season as Bulldog mentor. “Credit to our guys because they faced some adversity early in this game and … they buckled down and made adjustments. We played so much better and so much tougher in the second half. We were pretty soft in the first half but that was really big to get that monkey off our back.”
Early on, the game seemed up for grabs for both sides as neither team led by more than three points in the period before Defiance held the ‘Cats scoreless over the final 3:30 and took a 15-12 lead through eight minutes. Even into the second stanza, buckets by Tyler Frederick and Bradyn Shaw boosted the DHS lead to 21-16 with 2:17 until halftime as the two shades of blue did battle on the hardwood in both teams’ season openers.
The two teams combined to shoot a solid 11-of-23 from the field in the first quarter but cooled off in the second, combining for five makes on 28 attempts while Napoleon racked up eight first-half turnovers.
“They’re very good defensively and their experience really shows through on that side of the ball,” said Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman. “They did an nice job of packing in while getting to some of our shooters. ”
Leading by six at the break, Defiance took control in the third quarter, utilizing a tough man-to-man defense. An Andrew Williams bucket got Napoleon within two points at the 6:17 mark of the third period but the Wildcats managed just three points the rest of the period on a Caden Kruse bucket and a Willams free throw with 1:01 remaining.
Meanwhile, buckets by senior David Jimenez and sophomore Khalil Ligon bookended a 3-pointer from Aidan Kiessling before Isaac Schlatter knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:55 left in the third to force a Wildcat timeout and punctuate an 10-2 run that put the ‘Dogs up double digits.
“We’ve always been able to rely on our defense … it makes things easier, even though we weren’t great offensively,” said Lehman. “When we can create a little bit of separation and still bank on that defense, that’s a tremendous way for us to make runs but put pressure on the opposing team.”
Napoleon only got as close as 11 points early in the fourth quarter after a Caleb Stoner jumper but Defiance held firm with a Jimenez layup and a three-point play by Schlatter.
On the night, no DHS player scored more than Jimenez’s team-high 12 points but seven players found the scoring column overall in the balanced win. Shaw tallied 10 points while Schlatter chipped in nine points and four boards and senior post presence Cayden Zachrich chipped in six points and five boards.
“We’re so unselfish and … it was different guys at different times,” said Lehman of the all-around effort to open the new campaign. “David kept us in it early with his scoring and as the game wore on, shout out to guys like Antonio Lopez and Javin Saldana and Khalil Ligon coming in as a sophomore with his first varsity action. Everybody really played their role really well tonight.”
On the other side, Kruse tallied 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the ledger for Napoleon while Williams had eight points. The Wildcats saw some younger players play major minutes in the opener as returners Blake Wolf, Blake Buehrer and Zane Peckinpaugh were sidelined by injuries to start the year.
Napoleon shot a frigid 13-of-33 from the field and 1-of-12 from outside the arc and committed a dozen turnovers to Defiance’s nine.
“We’ve got to approach it with a ‘figure it out’ mindset without those guys,” said Bostelman. “We don’t know when they’re coming back and we’ve got to continue to improve as a team so if and when we get them back, we’ll have some guys with some really good experience and help us be a good team. I still think we can be.”
Both teams will take to the road for their next contests as Defiance will travel to 2-0 Paulding while Napoleon will play its first Northern Lakes League contest of the year at Maumee.
NAPOLEON (34) - Fifer 0; Ressler 3; Woods 3; Shadle 0; Williams 8; Espinoza 0; Brubaker 0; Kruse 12; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 2. Totals 13-33 7-17 34.
DEFIANCE (48) - Shaw 10; Kiessling 3; Frederick 6; Jiminez 12; Schlatter 9; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Irvin 0; Williams 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 6; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 0. Totals 19-41 6-9 48.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 1-12 (Kruse), Defiance 4-16 (Jimenez 2, Kiessling, Schlatter). Rebounds: Napoleon 24 (Kruse 8), Defiance 24 (Schlatter, Frederick, Zachrich 5). Turnovers: Napoleon 12, Defiance 9.
Napoleon 12 6 7 9 - 34
Defiance 15 9 12 12 - 48
Reserves: Defiance, 46-29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.