In Defiance’s 41-34 win over Van Wert on Friday night, head coach Bryn Lehman thought the Bulldogs came out flat.
That wasn’t the case the next afternoon as the Bulldogs (6-1) roared out to an 18-point halftime lead over Findlay (4-1) and survived a furious second half Trojan run to hand them their first loss of the season in a 61-47 home triumph.
“Last night was a wake up call, we came out really flat. So it was really nice to see us put together two good quarters early and I think that was just being challenged, I think that was just the seniors rising to the occasion and some tremendous minutes from some underclassmen,” Lehman, who is now 2-1 in three seasons against Findlay, said. “I think our guys were just a little bit more prepared, a little bit more ready to go.”
Bradyn Shaw, who scored just eight points the night prior, matched that in the first quarter as he saw two triples fall, went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe and helped Defiance out to a 15-8 first quarter lead.
Defiance continued to keep their necks on the throats of the Trojans in the second quarter as they came out blazing with a 7-0 run to start the stanza, with Shaw knocking down his third triple of the game off the backs of two offensive boards. A Shaw uncontested layup capped off the 7-0 run and forced Findlay to take a timeout.
Cayden Zachrich’s second bucket of the game pushed the lead to 24-9 after a 1-for-2 trip to the line by Findlay and then it was sophomore Khalil Ligon’s turn to put his stamp on the game as he knocked down a mid-range jumper off a Zachrich assist, and then later was found out top by David Jiminez for a three to give Defiance its largest lead of the game at 30-11.
Those five points, paired with a triple by Isaac Schlachter and a pair of layups by Tyler Frederick later in the third quarter, were all crucial buckets for a team that Lehman wants to see be more multifaceted in scoring.
“People need to understand that it can’t just be Cayden and Bradyn. That’s where we ran into trouble last season. Those two had to do so much of the work and when teams keyed in on them it became really difficult to get things done,” Lehman said. “When you can get other guys to contribute in that way, it makes you a lot more dynamic and dangerous.”
Findlay junior Javonte Hill responded to Ligon’s three with a triple of his own, and then after a Zachrich steal, he found Shaw streaking up court for his 11th point of the second quarter. A couple of stifling defensive possessions by Defiance that saw the Bulldogs swallow up Findlay’s leading scorer Jake Bishop, held the lead at 32-14 going to the break.
Bishop, who was averaging 21 points in four games coming in, had nothing in the first half for Findlay.
That changed in the third quarter as the Trojans came out with a little more life going on an 11-3 run, aided by a full-court press. That press yielded a couple of Defiance turnovers, most notably back-to-back steals and layups by Bishop that cut the lead to 35-25 with 5:10 left to play and forced Lehman to call timeout.
Frederick got to the rim out of the break to help stave off the run but Will Cordonnier's second three of the quarter cut the lead to seven. Frederick responded with his second bucket of the game, an alley-oop layup off an inbounds pass from Shaw, but a Sam Ernst layup as time expired sent the game to the fourth with Defiance holding onto a 39-32 lead.
Findlay kept coming in the fourth quarter as midway through, Bishop fought his way to the line, hit two free throws, came up with a steal, and later hit two more free throws to cut the Defiance lead to just 44-41.
That was as far as the comeback effort got as Shaw immediately responded with a tough and-one, to push the lead back to six, letting out some emotion in the process. Then it was Zachrich’s turn as after Bishop three cut the lead back to four, he went on a 6-0 run with two free throws and then a baby hook and an offensive putback to make the lead ten.
From there it became a free throw shooting contest as Defiance went 12-for-17 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 16-of-23 for the game to seal it. Shaw was 7-of-11 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to bring his total up to 27 for the game. Zachrich added 19.
The seniors coming up big in the fourth quarter with disaster seemingly impending, is a result of a team that was full of young and inexperienced sophomores two years ago.
“The game slowed down for them. They’ve been in so many situations and I have a lot of faith in them. I think they believe in themselves in those scenarios and that is massive,” Lehman said of Zachrich and Shaw’s fourth quarter effort. “They did cut it to three and we got sloppy with the basketball but when it mattered, we made plays and that is definitely due to their senior leadership.”
The win is a big one for Defiance as it gives the Bulldogs four straight victories dating back to their overtime loss to Rossford. They now look forward to next week's Grube Family Holiday Tournament at Defiance High School where they will get Lewis Center Olentangy on Thursday, Dec. 22.
But after tonight’s win over a Division I Findlay squad, that was fresh off a win over Three Rivers Athletic Conference favorites Whitmer the night before, no opponent is too large.
“It’s a confidence builder. You look at teams that have had a lot of success and are Division I caliber opponents, you can see where you are at,” Lehman said. “I think this shows, and we are by no means satisfied, but this shows that we are right up there with the best.”
FINDLAY (47) - Hill 14; Weirauch 4; Bishop 14; Barnes 0; Ernst 2; Yeager 0; Montgomery 4; Cordonnier 10; Best 0. Totals: 8-6-13 47.
DEFIANCE (61) - Shaw 27; Kiessling 1; Frederick 4; Jiminez 2; Schlachter 3; Lopez 0; Saldana 0; Ligon 5; Zachrich 19. Totals: 15-5-16 61
Three-point goals: Findlay - Hill 3, Cordonnier 2, Bishop, Defiance - Shaw 3, Ligon, Schlachter. Rebounds: Findlay 22 (Montgomery 6), Defiance 30 (Zachrich 8).
Findlay 8 6 18 15 - 47
Defiance 15 17 7 22 - 61
Reserves: Defiance, 44-33.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.