Defiance used hustle plays, timely offensive rebounding and a hot streak shooting to pick up its fifth straight win in the longtime series with rival Napoleon on Saturday, downing the Wildcats 58-46 for their fourth straight victory overall.
The Bulldogs (11-6), winners of seven of their last eight games, hit their first four shots from the field and battled evenly with the visiting Wildcats (8-6) heading into the final minutes of the second stanza.
Up 19-16 following a bucket from Zack Rosebrook, Defiance harnessed some of the magic from Friday’s record-setting shooting performance at Celina. The Bulldogs earned 3-point buckets from Joe Lammers and CJ Zachrich while on the other end, a Tanner Rubinstein layup was wiped out by a charge call. Defiance countered on the other end with an old-fashioned 3-point play from Zachrich to go up double digits at 28-18 with 1:25 until halftime.
“We struggled getting those 50-50 balls early but we dove on a couple in the second half that early in the season, we wouldn’t have,” admitted DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “We got some offensive rebounds there late tonight that early in the year we wouldn’t have gotten and those were huge.”
“Coach has been getting on us to get those 50-50 balls,” said sophomore Isaac Schlatter, who stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. “He said that’s the difference between winning and losing, it’s effort. That’s all it was tonight, getting those 50-50 balls and making them count on the other end.
“We had a rough start to the year, all of us being young, but the coaches have been getting on us, we’re not young anymore and we need to play with more confidence and play angry and I think that’s what it’s been the last couple games. We’ve come out ready and it’s showed on the basketball court.”
Napoleon battled back coming out of the break with Mack hitting a pair of shots to trim the deficit to four and midway through the quarter, the Wildcats trailed 35-29 before going cold from outside the arc with three straight misses and turning the ball over twice.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs battled gamely against the length of the visitors and hustled for back-to-back offensive rebounds that led to a Lammers layup while being fouled. A missed 3-pointer was snared by David Jimenez on the next DHS possession and laid back in, capping a 10-0 run to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game at 43-29 with 2:23 in the third stanza.
“When we were able to make two or three runs, every single time we did they came up with a huge three, whether it was a defensive mistake or just a good shot,” lamented Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman. “I think they had 16 three’s last night, I was concerned that they were going to stay hot, and they were.
“I was proud of the way we fought … We were a step slow. They were anticipating, we weren’t.”
Defiance, which made a school-record 16 3-pointers against Celina in a 74-43 victory, followed up with a 10-for-19 showing from long range against the Wildcats, led by four from CJ Zachrich. The senior wing paced the Bulldogs for the second straight night, putting up 15 points as one of four players in double figures.
Napoleon’s final charge came early in the fourth period as a Chase Peckinpaugh jumper got the Wildcats within 49-41 with six minutes remaining.
However, Jimenez answered right back on the other end with a 3-pointer and later, Zachrich hit an open 3-pointer and Jimenez took a steal at halfcourt to the rim to cap the threat.
The win over a fellow D-II Spencerville District opponent put the Bulldogs at 6-2 against district foes.
“I certainly hope we’re not peaking yet, I hope we’re still climbing up a little bit,” said Lehman. “We’re getting more comfortable and playing harder and I’ve been very pleased defensively the last four, five games. It was a wake up call against Archbold a couple weeks ago and we’ve been tremendous the four games following them.”
Jimenez put up 10 points, seven assists and three rebounds while sophomore Cayden Zachrich added 10 tallies.
“I’m going to say forever and ever that (Schlatter), David Jimenez and Tyler Frederick aren’t going to get the credit they deserve,” said Lehman. “Cayden, CJ and Bradyn have been tremendous but we talked about in the locker room, people don’t understand how difficult it is when David, Isaac and Tyler are guarding guys four, five inches bigger and stronger and more physical than them but they compete their butts off.
“We’ve got a team full of guys that are genuinely happy for each other and are concerned with one thing and that’s tremendous.”
Mack scored 11 points to lead Napoleon, which will face Northern Lakes League foes Bowling Green and No. 13 Sylvania Northview on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
NAPOLEON (46) - Bruback 0; Mack 11; Peckinpaugh 10; Rosebrook 8; G. Brubaker 6; Rubinstein 3; Miller 2; Wolf 2; Fraker 4. Totals 19-46 5-9 46.
DEFIANCE (58) - Shaw 3; Frederick 0; Jimenez 10; Schlatter 14; Lammers 6; CJ Zachrich 15; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 10. Totals 22-48 4-8 58.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 3-16 (G. Brubaker 2, Peckinpaugh), Defiance 10-19 (CJ Zachrich 4, Jimenez 2, Schlatter 2, Shaw, Lammers). Rebounds: Napoleon 32 (Mack 5), Defiance 26 (Schlatter 5). Turnovers: Napoleon 17, Defiance 13.
Napoleon 9 11 17 9 - 46
Defiance 13 15 15 15 - 58
Reserves: Napoleon, 39-37.
Freshmen: Defiance, 29-24.
