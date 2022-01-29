NAPOLEON — A raucous night added another chapter to the long rivalry between Defiance and Napoleon on Saturday as the visiting Bulldogs staked an early double-digit lead, saw it evaporate and turn into an eight-point deficit late before a 16-4 run to end the game gave the Bulldogs a 56-50 win at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
The victory extends a pair of win streaks for Defiance (12-4) as the Bulldogs earned their seventh straight win of the season and the sixth straight win over the rival Wildcats (9-6) in the 174-game series.
“I grew up on stories from the 70s about how there were literal fistfights in the Napoleon-Defiance game and I thought it was going to happen there for a stretch,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “What a roller coaster of a game … Their transition really hurt us, but we found a way to get it done and that’s big-time for our guys.”
Fresh off a double-digit win over Lima Bath on Friday, Defiance kept the good vibes going to start on Saturday with three longballs, 4-of-4 shooting to start the contest and a 15-3 lead six minutes into the ballgame.
However, a Napoleon team that was still stinging from a 49-45 loss to Maumee the night before was not about to let their rivals dominate on their home planks as the Wildcats chipped away. An Aidan Kiessling trey put Defiance up 24-13 with 3:59 left in the first half but the Wildcats clawed back with five buckets and an 11-4 run to get within striking distance at 28-24 at the half.
Andrew Williams sparked the second-quarter uprising with all nine of his points in the second stanza while Drew Grant and Blake Wolf also added buckets.
The comeback came complete for the Wildcats early in the second half, as a four-point halftime deficit turned into a one-point lead as Napoleon got a trey from Wolf and a putback by Kaleb Woods to take their first lead of the game at 29-28.
The lead was stretched to five late in the stanza after 6-5 senior post Josh Mack bullied his way inside for a layup to put the Wildcats up 37-32 with 3:30 in the stanza.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for battling back, we got punched in the mouth early,” said Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman. “We just slowly grinded and fought our way back … Coming off last night’s loss, which I thought was one of our more selfish games of the year, they really took the criticism well and responded well. They really handled themselves with class tonight.”
In a game that saw lead changes aplenty and physical play on every spot on the floor, the intensity ran high between two rivals battling to build a resume for the No. 1 seed in the Division II Ohio Northern District.
Defiance missed its first five shots from the field in the fourth quarter and committed a pair of turnovers but a pair of Bradyn Shaw free throws in the bonus at the 5:55 mark cut the Napoleon lead to 41-38.
Wolf doubled the margin with a key 3-pointer at the other end and after a Cayden Zachrich miss, Mack brought the Wildcat faithful to their feet with a layup to put Napoleon up eight with 5:02 left.
Outside of a Tanner Rubinstein layup, Napoleon was held off the board for four full minutes as Defiance mounted its final charge. Joe Lammers, Shaw and David Jimenez got the run going while Cayden Zachrich hit a pair of free throws. Jimenez’s slash to the hoop with three minutes to go got Defiance within two points and after an offensive rebound by Isaac Schlatter, Shaw erupted the Bulldog fans with a nothing-but-net 3-pointer to get Defiance its first lead since early in the third quarter.
The Bulldog defense followed suit by forcing four consecutive turnovers, including a sequence that saw a full-court pass to Jimenez go over the DHS wing’s head to a Napoleon defender before Jimenez stole the ball back and converted a wide-open layup to make it a 53-48 ballgame.
“It shows a lot of growth in us,” explained Lehman. “That game was reminiscent of Ottawa-Glandorf a year ago (71-53 loss), we got up 15-3 in that one as well and it got really physical and we didn't handle it well. We responded unbelievably tonight and we never let the lead get out of hand.
“We’ve got fighters … they understand what it takes to beat really good teams.”
Napoleon got within three points with 1:02 left after a chippy sequence following a Wildcat turnover and DHS timeout saw a technical whistled on Defiance.
However, Shaw converted three straight at the line and Napoleon misfired on four straight longballs to finish the game and keep the streak alive in Bulldog Country.
“There’s nothing better than beating these guys; the atmosphere of the game was just incredible,” said Shaw, who finished with a game-high 23 points and three trifectas. “We came out, we gave it everything we had … they’re a great basketball team, but top to bottom we came out ready to play. This is an awesome win, a great feeling.”
Added Jimenez: “Coming in, we thought we were going to have to be the underdogs and it fired us up to go out and play our game. When we got down a few, we didn’t think much of it … we did our thing and the game plan was there, we just had to do it.”
Zachrich picked up 10 points in the win for the Bulldogs while Jimenez added eight.
Wolf’s 15 points led the ledger for the Wildcats, which have dropped three straight after a 9-3 start. Mack added 10 while Williams and Rubinstein each had nine.
“It was a fun night, even with the loss,” said Bostelman, whose Wildcats will face Springfield Tuesday before a Friday tilt at home against D-I No. 9 Sylvania Northview. “It was a well-played game with two teams playing at a really high level. It was really fun to play in front of a crowd like that.”
Defiance will look to finish strong heading into the Feb. 6 tournament draw with a pair of home games against Celina and Division I Toledo Whitmer next weekend with eyes on the top district seed.
“For tournament seeding, it’s huge,” said Lehman. “We can stake a claim that we’re the one-seed, we’ve beaten seven teams in the district, lost to one and that’s better than anybody else can say. We’ll see how it falls but we’re confident where we’re at.”
DEFIANCE (56) - Shaw 23; Kiessling 3; Frederick 4; Jimenez 8; Schlatter 5; Lammers 3; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 10. Totals 17-17-56.
NAPOLEON (50) - Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 15; Mack 10; Woods 2; Williams 9; Grant 2; Kruse 3; Ta. Rubinstein 9; Stoner 0. Totals 21-3-50.
Three-point goals: Defiance (Shaw 3, Kiessling, Schlatter), Napoleon (Wolf 3, Williams, Kruse).
Defiance 15 13 8 20 - 56
Napoleon 6 18 15 11 - 50
Reserves: Napoleon, 53-49.
Freshmen: Defiance, 34-31.
