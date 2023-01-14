The only thing for certain before Saturday’s tipoff between Defiance and Fairview was that a streak would be broken after the final horn.
Defiance made sure the streaks in its favor were preserved in dominant fashion, as the Bulldogs stretched their season win streak to 10 straight games and continued a 13-year streak over the Apaches with a 70-27 shelling.
The Bulldogs (12-1) are in the midst of their longest streak since winning 11 straight in the state championship season of 2014-15, and did so with dominant runs spurred by a suffocating press defense that derailed any upset hopes from Fairview (1-11), which eyed its first win in the series since Jan. 2008.
Entering the tilt, the Apaches had lost nine consecutive games since their lone win on Dec. 2 but had shown competitiveness in league losses to Antwerp and Tinora in recent weeks.
However, the host Bulldogs defended their court from the get-go. Despite missing its first six shots from the field, Defiance kept a 3-2 lead near the midway point of the first quarter. Following a Bradyn Shaw layup that made it 7-2, the Bulldogs switched to a full-court press. That defensive shift resulted in four forced turnovers and a 9-0 run to move to a 16-2 lead and full control of the ballgame.
“We wanted to come and really dictate every aspect of the game and we did a really good job of that,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the defensive showing. “We ramped up the pressure quickly and I think it was something that they were just a little bit overwhelmed with. Credit to our guys for fighting through being a little bit tired to keep pushing the tempo and putting them under pressure.”
Following a steal and bucket from senior Javin Saldana, Fairview called timeout with 2:19 left in the quarter and out of the break, the Apaches got buckets from D’Andre Hastings and Kale Salyers to get within 10 points but that was as close as the Black and Gold would get for the rest of the night.
A trey from senior Cayden Zachrich and a bucket by sophomore Kahlil Ligon put Defiance up 21-6 through one stanza, marking just the start of the Bulldog blitz.
In the second stanza, a William Zeedyk bucket made it a 23-10 margin but the Apaches would not score for 4:44 while Defiance forced five turnovers in that span and rolled up a staggering 20-0 run that only was snapped by a Brody Retcher bucket with 2:11 left in the first half.
“I thought we got off to a decent start but they got to speed us up a little bit and we got in our heads,” said Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman, whose squad finished with 18 turnovers on the night while converting just 12-of-32 shots from the field. “We played way too fast and our execution was not great. You can’t do that against a really good team like that because they’re hard enough to guard in the half court.”
Up 48-12 at the half, the OHSAA running-clock rule came into effect for the first time in the Bulldogs’ favor, limiting possessions in the second half but the Bulldogs finished with 70 points for the third time this season and the second straight night after routing Kenton 72-43 on Friday.
Zachrich rolled up a team-best 22 points, including four trifectas, for the Bulldogs and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. Shaw hit three treys and added 17 points while Ligon recorded a career-high 11 points off the bench as nine players found the scoring column for Defiance.
“We’ve talked about how versatile we are and it was good to have two games back to back where we were able to switch a lot of screens and guard a few different ways,” said Lehman. “We’ve got to continue to get better, even though we’ve had a pretty good season to this point.”
Retcher finished with three buckets for six points to pace the Apaches while Adam Lashaway and Salyers each chipped in five.
Defiance will take to the road in its next matchup at Archbold on Tuesday before playing at Elida next Friday. For Fairview, Edgerton will visit Sherwood Friday in conference action before the Apaches host rival Bryan on Saturday.
FAIRVIEW (27) - Retcher 6; Hastings 4; Grime 0; Lashaway 5; Kauffman 3; Salyers 5; Zeedyk 2; A. Shininger 0; Meyer 0; J. Shininger 0; Boland 2; E. Shininger 0. Totals 12-32 1-6 27.
DEFIANCE (70) - Shaw 17; Kiessling 4; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 7; Saldana 2; Lopez 2; Irvin 3; Williams 0; Ligon 11; Zachrich 22; Castillo 0; Irizarry 0. Totals 26-48 9-13 70.
Three-point goals: Fairview 2-8 (Lashaway, Kauffman), Defiance 9-23 (Zachrich 4, Shaw 3, Ligon, Schlatter). Rebounds: Fairview 17 (Retcher, J. Shininger, E. Shininger 2), Defiance 29 (Zachrich 7). Turnovers: Fairview 18, Defiance 4.
Fairview 6 6 6 9 - 27
Defiance 21 27 21 1 - 70
Reserves: Defiance, 45-22.
Freshmen: Fairview, 42-38 (OT).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.