In the end, it came down to a judgment call. Down by one point with the clock running down in overtime, Fairview’s Caleb Frank was fouled, but his shot that went in at the whistle was waved off, and an opportunity was missed in the one-and-one as Defiance was able to hang on for a 55-53 overtime win against a spirited squad from Fairview.
The effort from the Apaches was a step above what they gave in a loss to Edgerton on Friday.
“After what happed last night, the effort we had to put forth to play physical for four and a half quarters, I’m proud of our kids and I though we did a lot of good things tonight,” said Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman.
Frank’s shot closed what was a hectic final seven minutes of a tight basketball game. When Defiance took its biggest lead of the night at 45-38 after a basket in the paint from Cayden Zachrich, it was Frank who led the charge to get the Apaches back in the game. He hit a tough shot in the paint to start a 10-3 run for Fairview to force the extra session. None of his baskets were bigger than the final one in regulation, a throw off the glass off an inbound with 15 seconds left to tie the game.
Frank was one of two seniors who stepped up late. Like Frank, Russ Zeedyk was able to hit a tough shot with bodies in the way in the lane in the final minutes of the fourth period.
Once in the extra session, it was Frank who opened the scoring with a three-point play on the first possession for Fairview.
“We have four seniors who have played a lot of varsity basketball games and tonight I thought they played like seniors,” stated Kauffman. “They made plays for us, all of them.”
Defiance was down, but not out. Nearly a minute ran off the clock before the next score, two free throws from David Jimenez. It took another minute before the Bulldogs got its first basket of the extra session, a score in the paint by Isaac Schlatter.
“We didn’t execute at times, but we made some big plays when we needed to,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “It was very up-and-down. A roller coaster, much like this season has been. We did just enough to come out on top, which was nice to see.”
Frank answered with a score off a turnover for Fairview to send the Apaches back in front at 53-52. The clock ran down to 25 seconds before Defiance was able to back in front for good. Zachrich was able to hit both ends of the one-and-one.
“We didn’t hang our heads,” the Defiance coach said of battling back in overtime. “There was a couple of times when Fairview had a ton of momentum. We just weathered it and made plays when we needed to. There were a lot of guys who came up clutch.”
Fairview was able to get in position and ran a play in the halfcourt, which ended on a foul. Frank was attempting to get into the lane and drew a foul with 4.6 seconds to go. The attempted shot he offered up was waved off, but with his team in the bonus, he was able to step to the free throw line for a one-and-one. His shot was missed and rebounded by Defiance, who was able to get one more free throw from Zachrich for the 55-53 final.
Both teams used the longball to score in bunches early. Bradyn Shaw carried the Bulldogs in the first half, with three of the four treys in the opening 16 minutes. His final triple cut into a Fairview lead to 26-24 at the half.
“It was good to see Bradyn break out a little bit,” mentioned Lehman. “Last night (Friday) at Elida he hit four 3’s, so it was good to see him maintain that. I hope that’s something he could build on because he could be something special.”
Fairview was able to extend that lead in the third period. Jeffrey Smith picked up five points in a 7-0 run to help the Apaches take a 31-27 lead. His first shot was a thing of beauty, a triple that bounced straight off the rim a couple of times before falling through the hoop.
“Our execution tonight was a lot better than last night (Friday),” added Kauffman.
Defiance took the lead at the end of the period when CJ Zachrich hit a wing jumper and David Jimenez hit a three-point play and a triple for six quick points.
Cayden Zachrich pumped in half of his 12 points in the opening three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth period to help the Bulldogs to the 45-38 lead.
“We need him on the floor,” Lehman said of the 6-5 sophomore. “The first two weeks of the season, he got in four trouble and that makes things pretty difficult. When he’s on the floor, we’re a much better basketball team. That showed in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Shaw led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Jimenez added 14. Frank led Fairview with 17 points and Smith added 13.
Defiance (7-5) heads to Defiance Tuesday. Fairview (4-4) plays at Wauseon the same night.
FAIRVIEW (53) – Retcher 0; Smith 13; Ripke 5; Clemens 3; Frank 17; Karzynow 0; Timbrook 5; Zeedyk 10. Totals 20-44 6-10 53.
DEFIANCE (55) – Shaw 15; Frederick 0; Jimenez 14; Schlatter 6; Lammers 2; CJ Zachrich 6; Nafziger 0; Zachrich 12. Totals 21-48 7-10 55.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Smith 3, Ripke, Clemens, Frank, Timbrook. Defiance – Shaw 4, Jimenez, Cayden Zachrich. Rebounds: Fairview 25 (Frank 8), Defiance 29 (Jimenez 7). Turnovers: Fairview 16, Defiance 18.
Fairview 11 15 7 15 5 – 53
Defiance 14 10 11 13 7 – 55
Reserves: Defiance, 46-29.
