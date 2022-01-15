SHERWOOD — Without its second-leading scorer, its leading scorer in foul trouble and a lack of rhythm through the game, Defiance turned to a balanced output to pick up its third straight win of the new year with a 52-24 stifling of host Fairview on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (8-4) utilized hot shooting from distance with 10 3-pointers and five different players with seven points or more to overpower the host Apaches (3-10).
“We rebounded very poorly but we only gave up 24 points .. giving up 24 points against anybody is no joke,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the convincing victory. “We gave up a ton of free throws and a ton of threes off second chances … credit to our guys for doing other things well and doing what it took to win tonight.”
The strong shooting came out early as the Bulldogs five of their first six shots from the field, including two longballs from Cayden Zachrich and another from Aidan Kiessling, to stake out an 11-1 lead just three minutes in.
Defiance picked up the victory despite junior point guard Bradyn Shaw missing the game with a foot injury and Fairview nabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first half to stay within striking distance through the first half.
Jeffrey Smith’s 3-pointer snapped the drought for the Apaches midway through the first quarter but points were at a premium all night for the Black and Gold. The Apaches converted just 6-of-34 field goals on the day and just two inside the 3-point line (D’Andre Hastings first-quarter jumper and fourth-quarter layup).
“They did a good job defensively fighting through screens and being physical with us,” said Fairview mentor Bodi Kauffman. “It’s good for us, we’ve got to learn how to deal with it. We didn’t make a whole lot of shots tonight, when we did get shots, but you have those nights. Give them credit.”
After taking a 16-7 lead into the second stanza, the Bulldogs again came up with a quick start as Isaac Schlatter drained a corner trifecta before a drive to the bucket by Joe Lammers to boost the lead to 14 points.
Fairview managed just five points in the stanza as Samuel Clemens converted a 3-pointer early in the period before Eli Shininger converted a pair of free throws after being fouled on a putback attempt.
In the second half, a Clemens 3-ball kept Fairview on the board with a 34-18 deficit but the longball with less than five minutes left in the third quarter marked the final points the Apaches scored. Schlatter and Tyler Frederick knocked down 3-pointers while junior Nick Mitchell added a bucket and a free throw for a 9-0 Defiance run that slammed the door shut with a 43-18 lead through three quarters.
“We just couldn’t quite get it going,” said Kauffman. “They hit a bunch of shots (to start the game) and then again there in the third quarter. It wasn’t lack of effort forus, sometimes you’ve got to just tip your hat.”
Kiessling, Frederick, Mitchell and Zachrich all finished with nine points in the win for the Bulldogs while Schlatter neared a double-double with seven points and nine rebounds in the victory.
“It showed a couple things today, I think it shows how much Cayden needs Bradyn on the floor and I think it also shows that you take a point guard off any team and it hurts,” said Lehman of the convincing but hard-fought win. “(Shaw’s) a guy we rely on … but it’s nice to see guys slide in and what we’re hoping for is that guys gain confidence and pick things up so that when Bradyn does return, we can really take off.”
Smith and Clemens both finished with six points off their two makes from long range.
Defiance will have a short turnaround from the win with a home tilt against Archbold (7-4) on Tuesday before hosting Elida (3-10, 0-4 WBL) in Western Buckeye League play on Friday and visiting 3-5 Springfield on Saturday.
Fairview will look to regroup with a home-away weekend next on the schedule, hosting conference foe Paulding (3-11, 1-2 GMC) on Friday before traveling to winless Bryan (0-10) on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (52) - Kiessling 9; Frederick 9; Jimenez 3; Schlatter 7; Lopez 0; Lammers 4; Irvin 2; Castillo 0; Mitchell 9; Zachrich 9; Jordan 0. Totals 19-38 4-9 52.
FAIRVIEW (24) - Retcher 0; Smith 6; Hastings 4; Clemens 6; Lashaway 0; B. Karzynow 4; J. Shininger 0; Hammon 2; Kauffman 0; E. Shininger 2; Boland 0. Totals 6-34 8-18 24.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-21 (Kiessling 3, Zachrich 3, Schlatter 2, Frederick, Jimenez), Fairview 4-18 (Smith 2, Clemens 2). Rebounds: Defiance 28 (Schlatter 9), Fairview 23 (Smith 5). Turnovers: Defiance 16, Fairview 18.
Defiance 16 9 18 9 - 52
Fairview 7 5 6 6 - 24
Reserves: Defiance, 49-30.
