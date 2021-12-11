Fresh off a grueling defensive effort and key Western Buckeye League win on Friday against St. Marys, a slow start wasn’t out of the question for Defiance during Saturday’s tilt with longtime rival Bryan.
However, the Bulldogs’ early shooting slump quickly turned as the hosts kept the defensive screws tightened and routed the visiting Golden Bears 56-29 to complete a weekend sweep and earn win number 126 in the 188-game series.
Against a youthful Bryan roster, the battle-tested Bulldogs moved to 4-2 on the year, aided by a 36-25 advantage on the glass and ice-cold shooting from Bryan (8-of-39 field goals, 0-of-11 3-pointers).
“I think this weekend was big for our mindset that things need to be earned,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs have outrebounded St. Marys and Bryan 70-46 overall after entering the weekend being outrebounded 29-19 on average. “We had that all season long last year where we were the underdog and we had to fight. We can’t come in with the mindset that a team’s going to lay down and allow us to do the things we want.
“Credit to Bryan, they battled their butts off. Coach Homier does a tremendous job. They play really, really hard and you wait a few years, they’ll get some kids that can play a little bit and things will get turned around.”
Defiance missed its first six shots from the field with neither side scoring until a Craig Jackson layup put Bryan up 2-0 with nearly three minutes gone.
That changed in a hurry as junior point guard Bradyn Shaw hit a pair of 3-pointers from 25 feet out, along with buckets from Cayden Zachrich and David Jimenez to rattle off a quick 10-2 run to seize control.
From there, Defiance didn’t let up, as a pair of Jackson buckets and two Jase Kepler free throws were all the Bears (0-5) could manage in the second stanza. Meanwhile, Shaw hit a corner trey and a layup while being fouled, junior Tyler Frederick came away with a steal and dunk and Jimenez added a late bucket on a slash to the rim to put Defiance up two touchdowns at the break, 24-10.
“I mean, we’ve got to make shots,” said first-year Bryan coach Brock Homier, whose squad shot 4-of-19 from the field in the first half despite solid effort on the defensive side. “I think we’re getting open, We’ve got to fill it a little bit. We’ve got plenty of excuses about us being young and all that but at some point we’ve got to start making shots and stop having mental errors.”
Coming out of the halftime break, Zachrich squashed any hopes of a hot start to the quarter for Bryan as the 6-6 DHS junior post power converted two buckets and a put-back for a personal 6-0 run that put the Bulldogs well in command at 30-10 and forcing a Bryan timeout.
Zachrich added another bucket near the midway point of the stanza and a pair of free throws for a 10-point quarter en route to a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Bulldogs.
“It was this week in practice, coach really got on us to guard a lot better, play a lot harder and really go to the boards,” said Zachrich of the team’s renewed effort following a disappointing showing Saturday against Rossford. “I think a lot of people on our team kinda woke up and saw the reality that we need to hit the boards because we’re not always the most athletic or the biggest team so we’ve got to be more physical than those other teams..”
Shaw finished with a team-high 17 points to lead the scoring charge while senior Joe Lammers saw his second straight night of game action while recovering from a foot injury just before football season. The sharpshooter added eight points down the stretch while Jiemenz had six points.
“The game was called a little tighter than it was last night … so we had to make an adjustment. We need to be able to make those changes and defend differently but I'm proud of our guys’ effort, especially after a really tough one last night,” said Lehman. “It was good to see us fight and have a complete weekend.”
With the two-game win streak in tow, Defiance will finish off the 2021 portion of the schedule with a pair of road games, visiting WBL foe Van Wert (3-1, 1-0 WBL) on Friday before a trip to Whitehouse to play 1-3 Anthony Wayne on Saturday.
Bryan will host a red-hot Napoleon team (4-1) on Saturday before visiting Pettisville on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
BRYAN (29) - Brown 0; Damron 0; Cox 10; Pelz 1; Watson 0; Jackson 8; Kepler 5; Herold 2; Dominique 2; Koenig 1; Welling 0. Totals 8-39 13-21 29.
DEFIANCE (56) - Shaw 17; Kiessling 0; Frederick 2; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 3; Lopez 0; Lammers 8; Irvin 0; Castillo 0; Mitchell 2; Zachrich 16; Jordan 2. Totals 21-43 8-17 56.
Three-point goals: Bryan 0-11, Defiance 6-15 (Shaw 3, Schlatter, Lammers, Zachrich). Rebounds: Bryan 25 (Jackson 5), Defiance 36 (Zachrich 11). Turnovers: Bryan 11, Defiance 7.
Bryan 4 6 10 9 - 29
Defiance 13 11 12 20 - 56
Reserves: Defiance, 54-29 .
